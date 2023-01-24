ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Morning” game were:

0-6-5, FIREBALL: 4

(zero, six, five; FIREBALL: four)

The Associated Press

SD Lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (four, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as Department of Natural Resources secretary, Adam Payne, presided over his first meeting and declared that his top priority will be water quality. He praised Evers for proposing $100 million more to fight PFAS contamination during the State of the State address Tuesday. That money is far from locked in; however, Republican lawmakers would have to approve it first. PFAS, or short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals used widely in consumer products and certain types of firefighting foam. The chemicals don’t break down in the natural world and accumulate and linger in the human body for long periods. Exposure may lead to cancer and other health problems. A host of Wisconsin communities have discovered the chemicals in their groundwater. Payne warned that the agency won’t make everyone happy but will listen to everyone.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Trump kicks off 2024 bid with events in early voting states

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is set to kick off his 2024 White House bid on Saturday with visits to a pair of early voting states, his first campaign events since launching his bid more than two months ago. Trump will be the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire GOP’s annual meeting before traveling to Columbia, South Carolina, where he is set to unveil his leadership team at the Statehouse. The states hold two of the party’s first three nominating contests, giving them enormous power in selecting its nominee. Trump and his allies hope the events will offer a show of force behind the former president after a sluggish start to his campaign that left many questioning his commitment to running again. In recent weeks, his backers have been reaching out to political operatives and elected officials to secure support for Trump’s reelection at a critical juncture when other Republicans are preparing their own expected challenges. “The gun is fired, and the campaign season has started,” said Stephen Stepanek, chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party and the co-chair of Trump’s 2016 campaign in the state.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

