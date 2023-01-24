ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jeff Powell
3d ago

This is ridiculous. Is this ever going to end? Or are they just going to raise rates whenever they want to? Let’s put people out on the street because they can’t afford life necessities.

Odette Tenney
3d ago

WHEN DOES IT END????? I don't care what those HORRID GREEDY COMPANIES WANT !!!!!!! WHEN DO "WE THE PEOPLE" MATTER ??????

Jackie T
3d ago

our officials need to know the money these electric companies are WASTING on projects they are doing across Florida. the wasted money going on these projects is herendous, and it's passed on to the public in utility prices. there is absolutely no reason a customers electric should go up another $30 a month! that's outragious!!! u should see dukes billion dollar contracts with junk fees all over it

proclaimerscv.com

Ron DeSantis Blames Rising Home Costs in Florida on Individuals Emigrating from “Faucivilles”

In his response to Florida’s high home costs, Governor Ron DeSantis suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci is mainly to blame. The Florida Governor named-checked as such “Faucivilles” as a factor contributing to increasing rents throughout a news conference in Miami on Thursday. He also expressed confidence that new construction would help address current problems.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Agriculture Department wastes no time acquiring rural development rights

In this case, conservation may be the side benefit. Time is money when it comes to Florida real estate, and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services isn’t wasting time when it comes to buying development rights in rural areas to keep those places rural and supportive of agriculture and wildlife habitat.
FLORIDA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Seeks 'Law and Order' Legislation Package

Earlier today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a legislative proposal to abolish cash bail, increase penalties for drug-related crimes, step up human smuggling interdictions, strengthen the punishment for child rapists, prevent the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty.
FLORIDA STATE
The Laker/Lutz News

Duke Energy is giving away free trees

Duke Energy is celebrating Florida Arbor Day by giving away 1,200 trees to customers throughout Florida. Florida Arbor Day is recognized on the third Friday in January, which was Jan. 20. The company began giving out trees on Jan. 20, and will continue doing so until the supplies run out,...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Ethics commission fines Manatee Commissioner Vanessa Baugh

In mid-February 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed to the most vulnerable in Florida. Residents over the age of 65 and people with additional health risks were getting the shots first. Around 30% of Florida seniors had been vaccinated.
FLORIDA STATE
Oscar

A fishing license in Florida

A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

FWC recommending charges in alleged shark hammer attack at Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission seeks to recommend charges against a 33-year-old man who was recorded on video allegedly bludgeoning a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach in December 2022. According to the FWC's investigative report, which was obtained by FOX 35,...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
FLORIDA STATE

