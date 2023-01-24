ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

How gas prices have changed in Hattiesburg in the last week

By Stacker
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvIQC_0kPWrKSd00

Gas prices have risen in cities around the country over the past week as demand for fuel picked up around the U.S. thanks to higher-than-usual temperatures.

“With the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.42 on average Monday, January 23, up roughly $0.10 compared with a week ago, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of January 23. State gas tax data is from World Population Review .

Refineries impacted by extreme winter weather in December are still in the process of resuming normal operations and global demand for gasoline has risen. Roughly 85% of U.S. refineries are being utilized this week down from 92% before the storms, per the Energy Information Administration.

Hattiesburg by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.04
— Mississippi average: $3.06
— Mississippi gas tax: $0.18 per gallon (#46 highest among all states)
– Week change: +$0.14 (+4.7%)
– Year change: -$0.06 (-1.9%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.54 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.46
– Week change: -$0.00 (-0.0%)
– Year change: +$1.10 (+32.6%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.39 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.39
#2. Kahului, HI: $4.94
#3. Wailuku, HI: $4.94

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.97
#2. San Angelo, TX: $2.98
#3. Lawton, OK: $2.98

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

