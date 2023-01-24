Read full article on original website
Clinton leaders reject Springridge Road sewer line bid
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sewer line work on Springridge Road in Clinton has been delayed after city leaders rejected a contractor’s bid. The Clinton Courier reported the board rejected the bid to replace a 65-foot segment of collapsed pipe under Springridge Road at Broadway Street. Leaders said the city only received one bid for the […]
kicks96news.com
Central Mississippi’s 75-mile long yard sale “Picking 35” set for April 1
“Picking 35” is coming back to Carthage and surrounding communities. Central Mississippi’s 75-mile yard sale is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Yard sales will be set up on Hwy 35 from Walnut Grove to Vaiden and all points in between. Applications...
New Wilson Kia opening in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wilson Kia will open a new building at 221 Mar-Lyn Drive in Brandon. The dealership broke ground on January 27 for the construction of a 20,221-square foot building, which will feature service bays. The new dealership will provide nearly 30 jobs in the community.
Hazmat incident forces Madison County schools, businesses to evacuate
UPDATE: GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The hazmat incident has been cleared, according to MDOT. GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A hazmat incident has blocked all lanes of Gluckstadt Road near Interstate 55 in Madison County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 1:00 p.m. According to the City of Gluckstadt, the incident was […]
mageenews.com
Do not judge other people
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
WLBT
Jackson water manager calls bill to create water, sewer authority a ‘pure grab for money’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water manager is denouncing a bill that would place Jackson’s water system under the control of a nine-member authority, saying the effort is nothing more than a money grab. On Tuesday, S.B. 2889 passed out of a Senate committee, setting it up for...
WAPT
First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
WAPT
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
vicksburgnews.com
Wendy Knight named branch manager at Clay Street location of Mutual Credit Union
Mutual Credit Union is pleased to announce the hiring of Wendy Knight as branch manager of our Clay Street location. Originally from Chicago, IL, Wendy began her career as a teller coordinator with Bank of America. Throughout her 8+ years there, she held a variety of roles with increasing responsibility, including personal banker, client service specialist, lead operations representative and teller supervisor. Since moving to the Vicksburg area in 2013, she has been a financial relationship senior consultant with Regions Bank – focusing on proactively meeting the banking and financial service needs of her clients. Her goal has always been to provide quality service to customers through efficient branch operations and a positive team environment which she is eager to bring to the Clay Street Branch.
District alters policy after suit over ‘Jesus Loves Me’ mask
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.” Alliance Defending Freedom […]
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
‘Jesus loves me’: Mississippi school mask policy changed after legal challenge
A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.”
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
WAPT
240 pounds of marijuana, $80K in cash seized in Hinds County drug bust
JACKSON, Miss. — Four people are charged in connection with a $1 million drug bust. On Thursday, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and a U.S. Marshals task force, executed a search warrant at a home on Manhattan Road in Jackson.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg family loses everything to fire, needs clothes for kids
Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Vicksburg Fire units were dispatched to the 900 block of National Street for a structure fire. The home was heavily damaged in the blaze but no one was injured. According to Chief Derrick Stamps, “E7 was the first unit on scene and advised there is...
Land acquired for Gluckstadt Family Entertainment
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans to bring family fun to Madison County are one step closer to becoming a reality after land was acquired for the project. The Northside Sun reported Gluckstadt Family Entertainment will be located on Autobahn Loop south of the Mac Haik dealership. The over 40,000 square foot entertainment center will have […]
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
kicks96news.com
Major Crash on Hwy 16 in Leake County
At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, Leake County Fire Dept, EMS, Leake Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol dispatched to a wreck on Hwy 16 W involving 3 vehicles. The crash reportedly happened when one vehicle passed another and caused a head-on collision. Several people became trapped and had...
kicks96news.com
A Serious Accident with Injuries and a Vehicle Fire in Leake
6:21 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check on a panic alarm at the Goco Store on Hwy 16 E in Edinburg. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police checked on a reckless driver reported in the parking lot of Cash Saver on Hwy 16. 2:45 p.m. – Leake...
