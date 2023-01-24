ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Manual strangulation preliminary cause in Bucyrus man’s death

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight.

Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 block of Tiffin Street in Bucyrus. Cassaro was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause of the death was unknown at that time.

According to the Lucas County Coroner’s office, the preliminary, yet unofficial, cause of death appears to be manual strangulation.

Two people are dead after car goes airborne off Prairie Township road

Witnesses at the scene allege there was a fight between Cassaro and 49-year-old Thomas Brown. Brown left the scene in his vehicle, but was later taken into custody by Crawford County deputies.

By Monday afternoon the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office charged Brown with Cassaro’s death, and he was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Bucyrus police are still investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information to call Detective Jamie Carver at the Bucyrus Police Department, (419) 562-1006.

Galion Inquirer

Man wanted after overnight shooting in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — At approximately 6:22pm on 1/26/23, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department responded to the 700 block of Gay St. reference shots being fired at a residence from a vehicle. Witnesses offered a description of the vehicle, and officers found it parked in the area of 728 Gay St. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Gary Poth (40yoa, Bucyrus, Ohio).
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Crawford County Special Response Team execute search warrant

BUCYRUS—On January 27, 2023, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH concluded a several-month narcotics investigation at 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, Ohio. The Crawford County Special Response Team (SRT) executed the narcotic search warrant. The SRT consists of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crestline Police Department, Galion Police Department, and New Washington Police Department, along with the Bucyrus and Galion Fire Departments.
BUCYRUS, OH
Camera spots theft suspect leaving Columbus Meijer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who has repeatedly stolen from a northeast Columbus Meijer. The female suspect stole from the Meijer on Hamilton Road several times between July 22 and Nov. 26, 2022, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Surveillance footage caught the suspect pushing out carts full of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old

A previous story on the March Jr. and Dawson can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A couple suspected in the death of an 8-month-old was charged Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.   A grand jury indicted Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March Jr. on charges of involuntary manslaughter and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Suspect, 14, arrested in Columbus McDonald’s homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Wanted man in Eastmoor shooting arrested, charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man charged for the murder of a 20-year-old in east Columbus last week has been arrested and was arraigned this morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. According to records with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Dayveion Carroll was found and arrested Wednesday and will face charges of murder, criminal mischief […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
FOSTORIA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Upper Sandusky Chief and Sheriff issue update on murder case

UPPER SANDUSKY—The following joint statement reads:. “The Upper Sandusky Police Department, in cooperation with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, would like to provide an update in the investigation of the death of Keris Riebel that occurred on January 1st, 2023, at the Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
$500K bond set for man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13 years old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus legal experts: Tyre Nichols’ death was ‘purely criminal,’ ‘brutal beatdown’

The above video contains graphic, violent content that may be upsetting for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the wake of video footage released showing Memphis police officers’ violent, ultimately fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop in early January, civil rights attorneys, community leaders and faith […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus fast-food restaurant earlier this month. Police said Eric Lanning, 14, is wanted in the shooting death of Christopher Mateen on Jan. 14. Lanning has been charged with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 now unblocked on Reynoldsburg police devices, city says

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg’s city attorney said NBC4i.com is no longer blocked on city-owned computers. The update from City Attorney Chris Shook comes after multiple police officers reported that they were unable to access NBC4i.com after a story about department leadership that was published last Wednesday.  When NBC4 initially asked Mayor Joe Begeny about the […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police arrest woman for reportedly stabbing man

A Bowling Green woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. Whitney Trautman, 32, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence, and transported to the Wood County jail. Police were called to Trautman’s residence in the 300 block of North Summit Street, after an...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
