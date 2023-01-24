As grocers look to maintain shopper loyalty amid inflation, America can learn from the Brits. PYMNTS data reveals that, when it comes to driving shopper loyalty, retailers agree that rewards are key, per the study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide. The report, which drew from a survey of 300 retailers across the United States and the United Kingdom, found that three-quarters of grocers think consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if digital coupons and rewards were not provided.

