Read full article on original website
Related
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
FINN Launches B2B Car Subscription Service in US
FINN has launched its car subscription service for businesses in the United States. This business-to-business (B2B) service, which is already offered in Germany, allows businesses to access six- or 12-month contracts and dedicated customer success managers, FINN said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Traditional B2B providers in the...
US Grocers Prove More Cautious on Loyalty Rewards Than UK
As grocers look to maintain shopper loyalty amid inflation, America can learn from the Brits. PYMNTS data reveals that, when it comes to driving shopper loyalty, retailers agree that rewards are key, per the study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide. The report, which drew from a survey of 300 retailers across the United States and the United Kingdom, found that three-quarters of grocers think consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if digital coupons and rewards were not provided.
BMW of North America Taps Stripe to Power Online Payments
BMW of North America has selected Stripe as its primary payments infrastructure. The financial infrastructure platform will facilitate the automaker’s U.S. vehicle preorders and online purchases of extended warranties, maintenance and digital services, Stripe said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “Our primary focus at BMW is to...
Levi Strauss Earnings Reflect Focus on Digital and New Concept Stores
Denim may never go out of style but how and where we buy out is a process in flux. As evidenced by the world’s leading wholesaler and retailer of jeans, and related apparel and accessories, that process is getting back into full swing after a year of headwinds and challenges.
Walmart’s Sam’s Club to Add Locations to Strengthen Omnichannel Capabilities
Sam’s Club is adding new locations across the United States to strengthen its omnichannel capabilities. The Walmart-owned membership warehouse club said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release that it plans to open more than 30 new clubs over the next several years, starting with one in Florida in 2024, and five new distribution and fulfillment centers this year, starting with one in Georgia in the third quarter.
Walmart Boosts Wages and Benefits Amid Tight Labor Market
Walmart is increasing wages and benefits as the U.S. labor market remains tight. America’s largest private employer announced Tuesday (Jan. 24) it is rolling out a four-pronged plan to attract and retain workers, including raising the salaries of its hourly associates. In a memo to staff cited by several...
Amazon Raises Threshold for Free Grocery Delivery to Cover Costs
Amazon is raising the amount Prime members must spend to get free grocery delivery. Effective Feb. 28, members must order $150 for free delivery from Amazon Fresh. For smaller orders, there will be three tiers of services fees: $3.95 for orders between $100 and $150, $6.95 for those between $50 and $100 and $9.95 for those under $50, according to Amazon’s website.
Biometrics Emerge as Consumers’ Favorite Form of Authentication
The traditional password remains the most common authentication method modern consumers use for online transactions. This, as new PYMNTS and Entersekt research in the January “Consumer Authentication Preferences for Online Banking and Transactions” report revealed that for most, they wish it weren’t. The contemporary digital banking evolution...
FinTechs See Partnership Potential as Businesses Refocus on Their Core
Many FinTechs got walloped in 2022 for bloated valuations, which is increasing the focus on fundamentals and partnerships. PYMNTS’ Karen Webster recently discussed what that means for the industry with i2c CEO Amir Wain and Payoneer Co-CEO Scott Galit. Galit said it’s forcing a return to more rational valuations...
Grasshopper and MANTL Team to Close Loan Market ‘Tech Gap’
Digital bank Grasshopper has teamed with MANTL to provide clients with faster onboarding. The bank said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release that the partnership will see Grasshopper leverage MANTL’s commercial deposit origination solution “to strengthen its digital deposit origination platform for businesses and provide a superior customer experience.”
Consumers Prioritize Products Over Memberships as They Cut Subscription Spending
As consumers reduce their monthly spending, PYMNTS data reveals many prioritize tangible products over certain services. As consumers make difficult choices about which recurring payments stay and which they have to cut out, they are more interested in getting physical products than they are in more nebulous benefits such as the exclusivity that comes from paid memberships or the entertainment they can get from streaming services.
Fashion Retailer Express Completes Transaction With Turnaround Firm WHP Global
Fashion apparel retailer Express has completed its previously announced transaction with turnaround firm WHP Global. With the transaction, WHP Global has invested $260 million in the firm, acquiring 7.4% of the firm for $25 million and 60% of an intellectual property joint venture for $235 million, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release.
Trustly Completes Ecospend Acquisition to Grow Open Banking in UK
Trustly has closed its acquisition of Ecospend to grow its offerings in the United Kingdom. The acquisition brings together Trustly’s global payments platform for digital account-to-account (A2A) transactions and Ecospend’s payment initiation services and data services, Trustly said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “This is an...
Visa Q1 Led by Travel Surge and 20% New Payment Volume
Visa reported fiscal first quarter results that showed continued strides in new payment flows, including Visa Direct and contactless payments. Payments volume for the three months ending Dec. 31 increased 7% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis. Cross-border volume, excluding intra-Europe, was up 31%. As had been seen...
Dubai Investments Takes 9% Stake in UK Digital Bank Monument
Dubai Investments has acquired a 9% stake in Monument Bank. The Emirati investment company announced the news in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release, with Vice Chairman and CEO Khalid Bin Kalban saying, “Investment in Monument Bank provides the Group a unique opportunity to foray into [the] digital banking space in one of the most advanced and regulated markets at an early stage.”
MoneyGram and Astra Tech Team on Money Transfers by Text
MoneyGram and Astra Tech are collaborating amid growing demand for Middle Eastern money transfer services. The partnership will see MoneyGram offer transfer services via Astra’s United Arab Emirates-based communications company Botim, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) news release. Working with MoneyGram will make transfers “as seamless...
Unifiedpost and Munich Re Partner on Invoice Financing in Europe
Unifiedpost and Munich Re have teamed up to provide invoice financing in Europe. The new strategic partnership will bring together Belgium-based Unifiedpost’s eInvoicing technology and customer base with Munich Re’s insurance expertise and financial capacity, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. The invoice financing...
Kayak Says 40% Increase in Flight Prices Stokes Demand for BNPL
Kayak is hoping installment payments will lure travelers as flight prices soar. The travel website announced Wednesday (Jan. 25) that it was working with buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm to offer travelers payment flexibility amid a 40% year-over-year increase in the cost of plane tickets. Both companies noted...
Amazon Enters Web3 Jungle With NFT Initiative Launching This Spring
Amazon is making its first move into the crypto industry. And the eCommerce giant is targeting non-fungible tokens (NFTs), not cryptocurrency. That’s per a Blockworks report published Thursday (Jan. 26) revealing the online retailer’s plans to launch an NFT initiative this coming spring. The report from the crypto...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0