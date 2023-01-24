ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man pleads guilty in deadly fentanyl case

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouGin_0kPWqzFH00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than three years ago, a 29-year-old Wichita woman died after taking what she thought was Percocet. Now, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says a man has admitted he gave her fentanyl.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Javyn Johnson sold the woman two Percocet pills in August 2019. The woman died later that day after taking one of the pills. An autopsy determined she died from fentanyl toxicity.

Johnson pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl. In a plea agreement, Johnson claimed he didn’t know the tablets contained fentanyl, however, he acknowledged giving her the fentanyl that caused her death.

A judge will sentence Johnson on April 10.

Woman and baby killed in southeast Kansas head-on crash

“Our nation is in the midst of a crisis where lives are lost every day due to Fentanyl poisoning,” U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard said in a news release. “This case is an example of how the Department of Justice will hold people who distribute Fentanyl accountable.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Wichita Police Department investigated the case.

