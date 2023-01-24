Read full article on original website
Philadelphia agents seize ketamine concealed inside homemade candles
Federal officers in Philadelphia seized 18 candles that were filled with ketamine earlier this month. The suspicious package from Austria was en route to North Miami Beach.
Fake Nursing Degrees Sold For $15K, Pair Arrested In South Jersey: Feds
A large-scale scheme to sell fake nursing degrees has been busted up by federal authorities. Two South Jersey men were charged in the scheme that allowed thousands of prospective nurses to skip time-consuming training and licensing by purchasing credentials for up to $15,000. Those indicted collected more than $100 million...
MontCo Dentist Bros Built Biz Into 'Well Oiled Criminal Machine,' Feds Say
A pair of Montgomery County dentists are accused of giving patients "no -for-human-use" dental implants — among dozens of other criminal charges — in a sweeping indictment unveiled by federal prosecutors Wednesday, Jan. 25. Brothers Bhaskar and Arun Savani are charged with building a "complex criminal enterprise that...
New Jersey Man Arrested For Claiming To Have A "Bomb In The Bag" At PBIA
A New Jersey man is facing charges in a bomb scare at Palm Beach International Airport last night. Concourse C had to be evacuated after passengers boarding a Frontier Airlines flight bound for Philadelphia said they heard 66-year old John Magee say "I have a bomb in the bag" as he slammed a large bag onto the ground.
Feds say 3 Montco brothers and associates stole millions in massive health care fraud
The federal government is accusing three Montgomery County brothers of operating their dental business as a criminal enterprise for more than 10 years. U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero says the scams bilked taxpayers out of millions of dollars.
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
New Unit Within Division of Criminal Justice to Investigate and Prosecute Human Trafficking in New Jersey
January 26, 2023 TRENTON – As crimes involving forced labor and commercial sexual exploitation continue to grow nationwide, Attorney General Matthew…
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
11-Year-Old New Jersey Boy Arrested For Making Social Media Threats Against School In Florida
An 11-year-old New Jersey boy responsible for recent threats on social media regarding a Florida school was arrested Thursday, according to deputies. According to deputies in Monroe County, Florida, the suspect, who resides in New Jersey, was arrested by law enforcement in his state. “I
New Jersey Guardsmen Engaged Somali Militants In the Biggest Battle Since That of ‘Black Hawk Down’
In September 2019, members of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 102nd Cavalry Regiment took on a group of al-Shabaab militants who launched an attack on Baledogle Military Airfield. The battle was the largest between US forces and the Somalian branch of al-Qaeda since Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993, and was seen as an exemplary example of “discipline and bravery.”
Jailed fugitive claims self-defense in Atlantic City killing
A former fugitive in an Atlantic City homicide was defending himself when he fatally shot a Philadelphia man, his attorney said Friday. Kenneth Creek, 48, was charged within days of the Aug. 25 killing of Jordan Eaddy. Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, was found fatally shot just after midnight in the...
NJ Departments of Community Affairs, Health and Environmental Protection launch expanded potential lead exposure mapping tool
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Tuesday announced the launch of an expanded version of the Potential Lead Exposure Mapping or PLEM tool, which provides new publicly available data that indicate potential sources of lead exposure.
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Lancaster police departments release statements following Tyre Nichols footage
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Following the release of body camera footage depicting the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols, Central Pa. police departments are releasing statements. The Lancaster City Bureau of Police stated they fully stand behind the statement made by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) regarding the death of Nichols.
ARMED ROBBERY OF UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE EMPLOYEE – WILMINGTON
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a robbery of a USPS employee that occurred in the community of Summit Chase Apartments – Wilmington. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. New Castle County Police Officers responded to the unit block of...
Important direct deposit warning for NJ workers
⚠️Scammers getting creative, using new techniques to try to rip you off. ⚠️ There are ways you can stop direct deposit scams. ⚠️ If you have started doing your taxes, what to watch out for. Now that 2023 is underway, some New Jersey workers are making changes...
Son of top Philadelphia police union official charged with possessing a stolen gun
PHILADELPHIA - A top official with the powerful police officers union, the Fraternal Order of Police, say he supports his son who FOX 29 has learned is under arrest for carrying a firearm without a license - a weapon police say was stolen out of a southern state,. It was...
Pennsylvania physician sentenced to 2 years for 'pill mill'
Pain management physician Dr. Yutong Zhang, has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release for operating his Wayne, Pa.-based practice as a "pill mill," the Justice Department said Jan. 20. In February, Dr. Zhang pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing medication containing oxycodone...
