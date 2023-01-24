ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

iheart.com

New Jersey Man Arrested For Claiming To Have A "Bomb In The Bag" At PBIA

A New Jersey man is facing charges in a bomb scare at Palm Beach International Airport last night. Concourse C had to be evacuated after passengers boarding a Frontier Airlines flight bound for Philadelphia said they heard 66-year old John Magee say "I have a bomb in the bag" as he slammed a large bag onto the ground.
PALM BEACH, FL
WPG Talk Radio

Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

New Jersey Guardsmen Engaged Somali Militants In the Biggest Battle Since That of ‘Black Hawk Down’

In September 2019, members of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 102nd Cavalry Regiment took on a group of al-Shabaab militants who launched an attack on Baledogle Military Airfield. The battle was the largest between US forces and the Somalian branch of al-Qaeda since Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993, and was seen as an exemplary example of “discipline and bravery.”
wrnjradio.com

NJ Departments of Community Affairs, Health and Environmental Protection launch expanded potential lead exposure mapping tool

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Tuesday announced the launch of an expanded version of the Potential Lead Exposure Mapping or PLEM tool, which provides new publicly available data that indicate potential sources of lead exposure.
FOX43.com

Lancaster police departments release statements following Tyre Nichols footage

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Following the release of body camera footage depicting the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols, Central Pa. police departments are releasing statements. The Lancaster City Bureau of Police stated they fully stand behind the statement made by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) regarding the death of Nichols.
LANCASTER, PA
nccpdnews.com

ARMED ROBBERY OF UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE EMPLOYEE – WILMINGTON

(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a robbery of a USPS employee that occurred in the community of Summit Chase Apartments – Wilmington. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. New Castle County Police Officers responded to the unit block of...
WILMINGTON, DE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Important direct deposit warning for NJ workers

⚠️Scammers getting creative, using new techniques to try to rip you off. ⚠️ There are ways you can stop direct deposit scams. ⚠️ If you have started doing your taxes, what to watch out for. Now that 2023 is underway, some New Jersey workers are making changes...
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania physician sentenced to 2 years for 'pill mill'

Pain management physician Dr. Yutong Zhang, has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release for operating his Wayne, Pa.-based practice as a "pill mill," the Justice Department said Jan. 20. In February, Dr. Zhang pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing medication containing oxycodone...
WAYNE, PA

