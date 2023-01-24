ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Man pleads guilty to meth trafficking in Scranton

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsMwl_0kPWqfpz00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man pleaded guilty to allegedly selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, David Paul Quick, 26, of Scranton, admitted to possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine for distribution in the Scranton area in 2022.

Man allegedly drove 120 mph during police chase while smoking weed

Investigators said in June 2022, Scranton Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police conducted a search on a home on South Webster Avenue in Scranton and found Quick in possession of several packages of methamphetamine for distribution, as well as a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

Quick faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of forty years, a term of supervised release, and a fine.

