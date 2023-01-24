Read full article on original website
Kingsport swim club challenges members to swim distance to Italy.
Kingsport’s 100-Mile Swim Club is all about group challenges, and its latest tasks the group with swimming the distance to Europe. Kingsport swim club challenges members to swim distance …. Kingsport’s 100-Mile Swim Club is all about group challenges, and its latest tasks the group with swimming the distance...
Getting ready for the East Tennessee RV Show in Kingsport
Amy takes us to Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport for a preview of this weekend’s East Tennessee RV Show!. For more information check out the East Tennessee RV Show website.
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern Food
Janie's Place, a new restaurant in Bristol, Tennessee, is quickly becoming a local favorite. The restaurant opened its doors just three weeks ago and offers a variety of delicious, homemade dishes that are sure to please local palates.
Bristol Rhythm & Roots announces headliners
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced its top ten headliners for its 23rd annual music festival on Thursday. Nickel Creek, Margo Price, 49 Winchester and Watchouse are some of the artists announced on Thursday. The full festival lineup can be viewed here, with more artists to be announced in the spring. […]
Visiting the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter this week for Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423)-547-6359. To find animals up for adoption in your area, you can call or […]
Hard Rock Casino donates $10,000 to the Little Floaters program
The Hard Rock Casino in Bristol Virginia partners with the local YMCA to support the Little Floaters program. Hard Rock Casino donates $10,000 to the Little Floaters …. The Hard Rock Casino in Bristol Virginia partners with the local YMCA to support the Little Floaters program. Ground broken on new...
Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
Pal’s opens new Kingsport location
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing "food hall," more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first "food hall" set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing...
Kingsport Chick-fil-A reopens after expansion
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a six-month hiatus, Kingsport’s Chick-fil-A location on Stone Drive is back up and back in business. Chick-fil-A closed in Kingsport on July 28 in order to demolish the building and build a bigger, more modern facility at its same location. The restaurant reopened with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning, six […]
Newest Kingsport park projected to open end of spring
The newest park in Kingsport is on track for a spring opening. “They’ve finished most of the lower trail,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director for the City of Kingsport, said. “Now we’re focusing on the boardwalk and the pier.”
Queen of the Doe | Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge has stood for 141 years
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is celebrating 70 years of journalism in the Tri-Cities, and each month a different locality in the area will be featured. For January, News Channel 11 spotlighted Elizabethton. For many, the Covered Bridge is the first thing that springs to mind when thinking about Elizabethton. The landmark has […]
Father/Daughter Dance coming to SWVA Cultural Center
Olivia Bailey with the SWVA Cultural Center, gives us all the details of the Father/Daughter Dance taking place on Friday February 17th in Abingdon!. For more information go to swvaculturalcenter.com/our-events.
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor recreation for tourists and locals
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Leaders in Elizabethton and Carter County are capitalizing on the region’s beauty to make it a destination for outdoor enthusiasts. You just can’t go out and buy a river,” said Mike Mains, the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Elizabethton. “Those projects mean a lot to local communities because it’s […]
Restoring the historic Bonnie Kate Theater in downtown Elizabethton
Restoring the historic Bonnie Kate Theater in downtown Elizabethton. Restoring the historic Bonnie Kate Theater in downtown …. Restoring the historic Bonnie Kate Theater in downtown Elizabethton. Sullivan Co. suspect indicted on second murder charge. Sullivan Co. suspect indicted on second murder charge. SWVA jail escapees’ vehicle located in Hawkins...
Agency to host sign-ups for power bill assistance
The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has scheduled a number of help center briefings next month to assist residents who need help paying their electric bills. Those who qualify and meet program criteria will be able to have their utility payment made directly to their power provider and credited to their bill through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
Police in Bristol, Virginia searching for missing man
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are asking for help with finding a missing man. Richard Barnette, 59, is missing, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Barnett was last seen by relatives on January 16. Anyone with information on Barnette's whereabouts is asked to call the...
Bristol, VA enters consent decree over landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol can avoid a lawsuit with the Commonwealth of Virginia over landfill issues if it meets the terms of a consent decree announced Friday. The decree orders Bristol to pay $92,000 to reimburse the costs of an expert panel but will have a $377,697 civil penalty suspended if […]
UCHS grad Isaac Harris making music that explores his roots
From the time he was a child growing up in Unicoi County, music artist Isaac Harris has held a love for music. Harris has used that passion to bring Erwin to Nashville – including a brand-new song he just released called “Something I Ain’t.”. “I’m a native...
