ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

Kingsport swim club challenges members to swim distance to Italy.

Kingsport’s 100-Mile Swim Club is all about group challenges, and its latest tasks the group with swimming the distance to Europe. Kingsport swim club challenges members to swim distance …. Kingsport’s 100-Mile Swim Club is all about group challenges, and its latest tasks the group with swimming the distance...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol Rhythm & Roots announces headliners

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion announced its top ten headliners for its 23rd annual music festival on Thursday. Nickel Creek, Margo Price, 49 Winchester and Watchouse are some of the artists announced on Thursday. The full festival lineup can be viewed here, with more artists to be announced in the spring. […]
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

Hard Rock Casino donates $10,000 to the Little Floaters program

The Hard Rock Casino in Bristol Virginia partners with the local YMCA to support the Little Floaters program. Hard Rock Casino donates $10,000 to the Little Floaters …. The Hard Rock Casino in Bristol Virginia partners with the local YMCA to support the Little Floaters program. Ground broken on new...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Tennessee Hills preparing for Bristol grand opening

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Tennessee Hills announced early last year that it will open a new facility in Bristol, Tennessee, construction is now underway. The process to build the new facility has been progressing, but there were setbacks due to inclement weather. Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills gave an update on how the […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Pal’s opens new Kingsport location

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Chick-fil-A reopens after expansion

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a six-month hiatus, Kingsport’s Chick-fil-A location on Stone Drive is back up and back in business. Chick-fil-A closed in Kingsport on July 28 in order to demolish the building and build a bigger, more modern facility at its same location. The restaurant reopened with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning, six […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Newest Kingsport park projected to open end of spring

The newest park in Kingsport is on track for a spring opening. “They’ve finished most of the lower trail,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation director for the City of Kingsport, said. “Now we’re focusing on the boardwalk and the pier.”
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Restoring the historic Bonnie Kate Theater in downtown Elizabethton

Restoring the historic Bonnie Kate Theater in downtown Elizabethton. Restoring the historic Bonnie Kate Theater in downtown …. Restoring the historic Bonnie Kate Theater in downtown Elizabethton. Sullivan Co. suspect indicted on second murder charge. Sullivan Co. suspect indicted on second murder charge. SWVA jail escapees’ vehicle located in Hawkins...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
supertalk929.com

Agency to host sign-ups for power bill assistance

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has scheduled a number of help center briefings next month to assist residents who need help paying their electric bills. Those who qualify and meet program criteria will be able to have their utility payment made directly to their power provider and credited to their bill through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Police in Bristol, Virginia searching for missing man

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Bristol, Virginia, are asking for help with finding a missing man. Richard Barnette, 59, is missing, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Barnett was last seen by relatives on January 16. Anyone with information on Barnette's whereabouts is asked to call the...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Bristol, VA enters consent decree over landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol can avoid a lawsuit with the Commonwealth of Virginia over landfill issues if it meets the terms of a consent decree announced Friday. The decree orders Bristol to pay $92,000 to reimburse the costs of an expert panel but will have a $377,697 civil penalty suspended if […]
BRISTOL, VA
erwinrecord.net

UCHS grad Isaac Harris making music that explores his roots

From the time he was a child growing up in Unicoi County, music artist Isaac Harris has held a love for music. Harris has used that passion to bring Erwin to Nashville – including a brand-new song he just released called “Something I Ain’t.”. “I’m a native...
ERWIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy