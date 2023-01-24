Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in murder of 1-year-old in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police will announce charges Thursday afternoon in the arrest of the murder of a baby boy. This is a developing story. News10NBC will livestream the press conference live at 4 p.m. Watch below:
iheart.com
Five Juveniles Arrested for Joyriding in a Stolen Car in Rochester
Rochester police have arrested five juveniles they spotted joyriding in a stolen car. It happened on the west side around dinnertime last night. Officers on Cameron Street spotted a car reported stolen about two hours earlier from woman leaving work nearby at School 54. The underage driver tried to get...
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
rochesterfirst.com
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester
A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police. Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street …. A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester...
19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road
The Gates Police Department will be holding a press conference Friday at 4:00 p.m. to provide an update on an arrest made in relation to the fatal hit and run on Elmgrove Road on January 15.
WHEC TV-10
Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Gates Police arrest Greece man in fatal hit-and-run
GATES, N.Y. – The driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in Gates has been charged. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says Joshua Reis, 19, of Greece is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle, a felony. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton was hit by...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester mother accused of brutally assaulting two children, killing one
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester woman is accused of killing her 1-year-old son and brutally assaulting her daughter. The Rochester Police Department say on Thursday, Jan. 19 they responded to a report of an unresponsive child at an apartment at the Wilson Commencement Apartment Complex on Joseph Avenue. Officers...
Rochester home containing child struck multiple times by gunfire
This is the fifth time in January where gunshots have struck a house in Rochester.
Sunrise Smart Start: Dayton St. homicide, RPD end-of-year review
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 26, 2023.
iheart.com
Rochester Mother Arraigned on Murder, Assault
A Rochester mother is being held without bail for the beatings of her small children. Bryasia Love pleaded not guilty this morning to murder and assault charges. Her one-year-old son A'Mias died this week. Her two-year-old daughter is out of the hospital and with her grandmother. The boy had skull...
Rochester police issue alert for missing teenager
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old who may be in Greece. According to the RPD, Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home on Cedar Street in Rochester. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester mom pleads not guilty to murdering 1-year-old son
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The mother accused of brutalizing her two children – one of whom died – pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning. Bryasia Love, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. During her arraignment Friday, someone in the courtroom shouted, “Baby killer.”
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Friday afternoon forecast
Snow, rain, and ice will all be possible this weekend. Meteorologist James Gilbert breaks it all down here. Snow, rain, and ice will all be possible this weekend. Meteorologist James Gilbert breaks it all down here. Historically low ice on Lake Ontario. It’s not just the lack of snow that’s...
Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
iheart.com
Rochester Man Accused of Stabbing Father to Death
Rochester police have made an arrest in the city's latest homicide. Police say 39-year-old Detric Marshall stabbed and killed his 70-year-old father, Charles, during an argument last night at an address on Dayton Street. Marshall was arrested on North Clinton Avenue soon after the attack. He pleaded not guilty this...
Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
13 WHAM
Rochester man pleads not guilty to father's fatal stabbing
Rochester, N.Y. — Detric Marshall, 39, was visibly emotional standing before a judge Thursday morning, crying before the judge as he pleaded not guilty to the stabbing death of his 70-year-old father, Charles. Police said Marshall stabbed his father numerous times during a physical altercation Wednesday night at their...
WHEC TV-10
Students celebrate Town of Macedon turning 200 years old
MACEDON, N.Y. —The Town of Macedon is turning 200 years old. To celebrate, some students at Pal-Mac put together a time capsule. During lunch period on Thursday, the students were asked to draw what they think life in Macedon will be like in 50 years. Their predictions will be put into the time capsule and buried along with some other items from the school. Some students said they think there will be floating cars, flying cars, apartments and hotels with robots, and flying people.
First refuse district in Irondequoit could be coming in 2024
Irondequoit, Pittsford, and Brighton all say refuse districts save residents money.
