Rising groundwater table levels could put these inland areas under water
(KRON) — The recent storms through the Bay Area have caused major flooding in parts of the Bay Area as well as severe damage from saturated soil. “These nine storms that we just had in the Bay Area, those brought more rain than all the storms we analyzed since 2020,” said Doctor Kris May, CEO […]
NBC Bay Area
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
Bay Area headed for a cold spell with possible rain coming soon
Some North Bay locations are forecast to approach a balmy 70 degrees.
executivetraveller.com
This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa
Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
4kids.com
Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near San Jose
Grab your boots, snow jackets, and saucer sleds, and head out to the best snow sledding spots for kids near San Jose for a fun winter adventure!. Snow is falling, and the mountains are calling. It’s wintertime, and there’s no better way to spend a fantastic snow-filled day than sledding down a giant hill with family. And, of course, snow sledding is one of the classic favorites and the most loved kid’s activities during the winter months. As soon as the ground gets covered in snow, it’s time to pack up and take a road trip to the best snow sledding destinations for kids near San Jose!
mix96sac.com
Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!
Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
San Francisco invented cioppino. Sotto Mare serves the city’s best.
"It's nostalgic and comforting, it can feed a crowd, and you even get to wear a fun bib while eating it."
KQED
Why Are There Garages on Bay Area Homes Built Before Cars Existed?
Read the transcript of the podcast episode here. San Francisco has a lot of Victorian houses. But ... why do they have garages, if they were built back before cars were popular?. “Did people used to put horses and buggies in these garages? Would somebody, you know, roll their buggies...
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Shooting Shines Light on Farmworkers' ‘Deplorable' Living Conditions
As public and private agencies come together to help the Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims' families and the farmworker community as a whole, some community advocates say the attention is long overdue for a workforce that has operated in the shadows for so long. Mountain Mushroom Farm, one of...
Where to buy eggs for cheap in Bay Area amid inflation
With the price of eggs up 60% over the past year, shoppers are hungry for cost savings. One Bay Area market has a solution. Olivera Egg Ranch at 3315 Sierra Rd. in San Jose has seen a recent boom in business.
Friends of Half Moon Bay shooting victims demand better pay, living conditions for farmworkers
"A lot of people (farmworkers) live in poor conditions and nobody knows that," said Karina Santiago, a friend of a victim.
ksro.com
Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine
The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco's Archbishop Visits With Half Moon Bay Shooting Victims' Families
San Francisco's archbishop visited Half Moon Bay on Friday to try to bring some peace to the community following Monday's deadly mass shooting. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone told community members he came to the coast to bless the crime scenes and to help reclaim them as areas of peace. "We come...
How to help the families of the Half Moon Bay victims
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – There is a fund set up to support the families impacted by the tragic events at Half Moon Bay on Monday. KRON4's Gayle Ong was at Alas on Tuesday, which is one of the nonprofits helping the victims' families. The tragedy hit close to home for the Alas team. […]
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Farmworkers Meet With Mental Health Counselors After Mass Shooting
Asian farmworkers in Half Moon Bay got some much needed up close and personal counseling Friday, days after the deadly mass shooting. Many of the Chinese farm workers are still at a local motel, they got some face-to-face counseling from counselors and psychiatrists with the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI. Those who speak their language and understand their culture.
Eater
This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close
Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.
Look: Dog rescued from under rock pile at San Francisco beach
An animal control officer in San Francisco came to the rescue of a dog found trapped under a large pile of rocks near a beach shoreline.
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Silicon Valley
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, coming in behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. Los Gatos (95030) ranked...
