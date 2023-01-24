Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion
As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news
It’s safe to say that Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most popular athletes in the United States right now, especially after multiple record-breaking performances for the Bears this season. But it looks like his sister is now making some major moves in the sports world, as well. On Thursday morning, Read more... The post Justin Fields sister shares massive WWE news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
sportszion.com
WWE rumors: Stone Cold Steve Austin to return vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in place of Roman Reigns
There’s a wild rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to WrestleMania 39 for a possible fight. Although for a long time, the undisputed world champion, Roman Reigns, was the ideal choice for the opponent recent reports suggest it’s more likely to be Brock Lesnar. This wildest matchup caught everyone’s attention on the internet.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE HOFer Says Undertaker's American Badass Is Superior To Deadman Persona
Undertaker brought back his "The American Badass" persona to WWE programming for the first time in nearly 20 years on the "Raw is XXX" special episode, much to the delight of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Reacting live to Undertaker riding down the ramp in a motorcycle Monday...
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Thinks This WWE Star Should Be Roman Reigns Of Women's Division
When it comes to positioning for the men's roster in WWE, there's just no denying that Roman Reigns is on top. However, the hierarchy of women in the company isn't quite as rigid. According to WWE producer Brian James, AKA Road Dogg, on the latest "Oh... You Didn't Know," there is at least one woman who could step up and perform the Roman Reigns role, albeit for the women's division.
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch “Buried” At Raw 30 Says Former WWE Writer
According to a former WWE writer, Becky Lynch was “buried” after being beaten down by Damage CTRL on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Becky Lynch and Bayley were scheduled to face off against each other in a steel cage match on Raw is XXX, but plans were forced to change, with the match being scrapped at the last minute.
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Apparently Didn't Like This WWE Tag Team's Finisher
Lance Anoa'i did all he could to change Vince McMahon's mind on The Ascension. In a new interview with Kerry Morton's "Family Business" on AdFreeShows.com, the MLW star talked about the one time he worked as an enhancement talent against Konor and Viktor on an episode of "WWE Raw." "I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jay Briscoe Funeral and Candlelight Vigil Details, How to Help Children of Woman Who Passed Away, More
Today would have been the 39th birthday of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 38 following a tragic car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. A candlelight vigil for Briscoe will be held tonight at 7pm at the Lee Elliott...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Possible Men’s Royal Rumble Winner
The Royal Rumble is set to air live from San Antonio this weekend and anticipation for the event is at an all time high. After this weekend fans should have a better idea of what the WrestleMania card will look like, and there’s been a lot of talk about who could be winning the Royal Rumble matches.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Names WWE Star With Potential To Be Biggest In The Business
Triple H and Vince McMahon share something in common when it comes to their vision of WWE’s future and that’s one particular wrestler. Vince McMahon had pitched Austin Theory as a potential successor to John Cena and Triple H has now revealed that he shares this sentiment. In...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Announcer Says Michael Cole Doing 'Some Of His Best Work Right Now'
One WWE Hall of Famer has noticed the work Michael Cole has been doing as of late. During a new episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross was full of praise for his former colleague, noting that the job he's been doing may have stemmed from shakeups behind the scenes after Vince McMahon stepped away from his WWE creative duties last year.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Believes Current WWE Star Has Reached 'Living Legend' Status
Rey Mysterio has stood the test of time. Mysterio, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 when he was just 14, made his way to WWE in 2002 and went on to win a number of championships, including the WWE Title and World Heavyweight Title. After nearly four years away, Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 to begin his second run there.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Gives WWE Star Hard Camera Instructions Live On Raw
Triple H was dishing out the instructions on Raw, telling someone who should know better to stop turning their back to the hard camera in a moment many missed. On the 30th anniversary of Raw many WWE Hall of Famers were in attendance to celebrate the special occasion. The Undertaker made his presence felt when he resurrected the American Badass to confront LA Knight. Knight tried to walk away from The Deadman but he was stopped in his tracks by Bray Wyatt who went on to have a spine-tingling moment in the ring with the legendary star.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Confirms Reason The Bellas Did Not Appear On Raw XXX
Though the "WWE Raw XXX" anniversary show was meant to highlight the greatest moments and superstars in "Raw" history, there has been some controversy regarding the lack of women highlighted on the episode. Two WWE Hall of Famers, Nikki and Brie Bella, were originally promoted for the celebratory show but were later removed from advertisements without a given explanation. Nikki would take to social media later in the week and establish that WWE originally told them they had no plans for the Bellas at "Raw XXX," so they booked a press event for their upcoming E! Network show, "Nikki Bella Says I Do." Now, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has supported the explanation given by Nikki as to why they couldn't attend "Raw" his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast.
