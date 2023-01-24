Read full article on original website
Related
Why Shammy From Magnum P.I. Looks So Familiar
Successfully rebooting a franchise like "Magnum P.I." is no easy task. The series is as signature to '80s style and attitude as "Miami Vice," and forget filling Tom Selleck's shoes in the lead role; the more critical pressing matter would be how to replace that mustache. "Magnum P.I." premiered in...
What Were Star Trek's Adorable Little Tribbles Made Of?
"Star Trek: The Original Series" warped its way onto television screens beginning in 1966, but Gene Roddenberry's optimistic look at mankind's future didn't truly find its orbit until after the show was canceled following its third season on NBC. Today, an entire "Star Trek" universe flourishes, and Trekkies can't saunter through a convention without bumping into any number of cosplayers sporting Romulan, Borg, and Starfleet garb. But for all of the franchise's iconic characters like Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Lieutenant Commander Data (Brent Spiner), and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), who would have thought those troublemaking Tribbles would have meant so much to fans?
Star Trek: Voyager's Robert Beltran Recalls Being Surprised By The Series' Ending
Robert Beltran didn't know much about "Star Trek" before he signed on to play Commander Chakotay in "Star Trek: Voyager." In fact, according to a 2012 interview with StarTrek.com, the actor took the role because he liked the pilot script and the character. He soon realized that everyone he told about it was much more excited than he was, because they were all familiar with the franchise.
Young Sheldon's Mckenna Grace Thinks Reese Witherspoon Should Play An Adult Version Of Paige
In "Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon," the titular young version of the former show's protagonist Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), portrayed by Iain Armitage in the latter series, possesses what would be considered a well above average intellect for an adult despite his relative inexperience in life. Because of his prodigious nature, Sheldon appears to enjoy surrounding himself with others that can challenge his signature smarts, no matter their age. Sheldon's foil in "Young Sheldon," therefore, is Paige Swanson (Mckenna Grace), seemingly the only other child who can rival him intellectually.
The Big Bang Theory Fans Aren't Convinced Young Sheldon Portrays The Same Sheldon
Whether he's claiming his "spot," incessantly knocking on the door of neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco), or struggling to comprehend sarcasm, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is the main focus of "The Big Bang Theory." Over the course of the show's 12 seasons, Sheldon occasionally reflects on his Texas upbringing, providing some insight into his quirky personality. Viewers learn about how he began high school at the age of 9, was raised by an extremely devout Baptist mother, and often felt like an outsider, among both his peers and his family, with the exception of his beloved grandma, Meemaw (Annie Potts).
Grey's Anatomy Star Jessica Capshaw Says 'Once You're In Shondaland, You're In Shondaland'
Paging Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw)! The fun and kindhearted physician brought heartwarming and unique emotion to "Grey's Anatomy" for nine seasons, making her first appearance in Season 5, Episode 11, "Wish You Were Here." The Chief of Pediatric Surgery would capture the hearts of fans and the heart of Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez), with the couple going through their fair share of highs and lows. During her time on the show, Arizona fell in and out of love, survived a car crash, survived a plane crash, and offered care and comfort to her patients and their families. Arizona eventually leaves Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Season 14, Episode 24, "All of Me," where she watches Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) and Matthew Taylor (Justin Bruening) tie the knot before leaving for New York to take on a new job and co-parent with Callie.
Salem's Lot Star Lance Kerwin Dies At 62
Lance Kerwin, after landing his breakthrough roles as James Hunter in the television series "James at 15" in 1977 and as Mark Petrie in the 1979 miniseries "Salem's Lot," continued to appear in feature films, TV series, and made-for-TV movies well into the '80s and early 90s. His dozens of credits included "A Killer in the Family," "Enemy Mine," "Murder, She Wrote," and "FBI: The Untold Stories." One of his final roles came in the form of the 1995 feature film "Outbreak," which reunited him with "Enemy Mine" director Wolfgang Petersen. Most recently, in 2022, he appeared in "The Wind & The Reckoning," a film about Hawaii's 1893 Koolau Rebellion that starred Jason Scott Lee. Kerwin had also been popular at horror conventions in his later years, signing autographs for fans of his "Salem's Lot" role.
Nicole Kidman And Maya Erksine Will Co-Star On Thriller Miniseries The Perfect Nanny At HBO
Nicole Kidman and "PEN15" actor Maya Erskine are reportedly set to appear in a drama-filled miniseries for HBO, with the two screen stars also joining forces as showrunners (via Collider). The limited series will be an adaptation of Leïla Slimani's 2016 literary thriller, "The Perfect Nanny," which is a French novel focusing on a real-life double murder case.
Say Goodbye To Titans And Doom Patrol As Their Fourth Seasons Are Their Last
DC's film, television, and animation properties arguably "evolve" on an almost daily basis. One day, Henry Cavill's Man of Steel is out, but Jason Momoa's Aquaman is in. "Superman & Lois" soars into Season 3, along with the new "Gotham Knights," but even "The Flash" can't outrun the purge brought about by the new regime. David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, is attempting to lead the comic book universe forward into a profitable future that is competitive with the MCU. But if a project doesn't meet with his approval — just see "Batgirl" for more details — Zaslav isn't above taking a $90 million bath to right the ship.
Sofia Vergara Could Potentially See A Modern Family Reboot Happening Decades Down The Road
"Modern Family" aired on ABC for just over a decade, consisting of 250 episodes in total across the 11 seasons before its conclusion. Once the series finally wrapped up, some of the cast of "Modern Family" took on new ventures, including Gloria Delgado-Pritchett actor Sofia Vergara. One of Vergara's most high-profile gigs in the wake of "Modern Family," for example, is her role as a judge on "America's Got Talent," which she began in 2020 and maintains to this day.
Why Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Hates Voicing Quagmire
It doesn't take more than one watch of a "Family Guy" episode to realize that the first half of its title is not meant to be taken seriously. And the poster child of the show's knack for the nasty is none other than Glenn Quagmire (voiced by Seth MacFarlane). For a series with a reputation for raunchiness like "Family Guy," with the series having even been sued at one point for its offensive nature, Quagmire somehow manages to make the show around him look like "Teletubbies."
American Horror Story's Naomi Grossman Was Just As Blindsided As Fans Were By Pepper's Death
"American Horror Story" is no stranger to shocking, gory deaths. It's kind of what it's known for. Main characters have met their maker by way of telekinesis, wood chipper, magic act, rosary, nail gun, and good old fashioned wood-burning stake. But every so often, a character death causes such shock and concern that it lingers on in fans' collective memories, haunting their dreams and giving them renewed anxiety about ever falling in love with an "AHS" character again. One of those disconcerting character deaths involved Pepper (Naomi Grossman), a playful and lovable woman who befriended Sister Jude (Jessica Lange) in "Asylum."
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Are Completely Stunned By How Much Henry Has Grown
With how much time the "Criminal Minds: Evolution" team spends working on cases and pursuing leads, it can be easy to forget that many of these characters have well-developed personal lives and family ties outside of their profession. A.J. Cook's Special Agent JJ is no exception, as the BAU profiler has a loving husband and two sons at home — Henry and Michael. Notably, both of these kids are actually played by two of Cook's real-world children, Mekhai and Phoenix Andersen respectively, in the original "Criminal Minds" series.
Gossip Girl's Showrunner Wanted To Bring Nate And Blair Back If The Series Made It To Season 3
Flashback to 2007. Everyone has a Blackberry and Vulture's Reality Index of what they deemed "The Great Show of Our Time" was a must-read. CW's "Gossip Girl" had a stranglehold in pop culture (remember that inspired ad campaign?) Developed by the creative mind behind "The O.C," Josh Schwartz, the series delved into the lives of Manhattan's elite. Yes, they were far too young to be drinking at bars, and Serena (Blake Lively) claimed to have killed a man in Season 1, but that was part of the escapist joy of the series. "Gossip Girl" walked so "Riverdale" could run.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Discusses The Deeper Meaning Behind Her New Show Wolf Pack
Having toplined several series during her career, Sarah Michelle Gellar knows quality when she sees it. Her latest outing, "Wolf Pack" on Paramount+, sees her playing Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator who finds herself caught up in a huge supernatural mess when a wildfire that decimates a California forest stirs up some supernatural creatures. Among those creatures are werewolves who take a bite out of teens Everett Lang (Armani Jackson) and Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), making them part of the pack. She also has to cope with fraternal twin werewolf teens Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray) who have been raised by a human forest ranger named Garrett (Rodrigo Santoro). Into the middle of the show's mixture of teen angst and romance falls some very dangerous threats that may impact werewolf society forever.
The Ending Of Netflix's You People Explained
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy are comedy movie legends, each responsible for delivering humorous lines and gestures people are still mimicking decades after they delivered them on-screen. While Hill and Murphy both established themselves as leading men in wildly different eras of Hollywood's history, the duo share the screen together in the Netflix comedy "You People." In this feature, Hill plays broker Ezra Cohen, a Jewish man desperate for love who ends up stumbling into a relationship with Amira Mohammed (Lauren London). Ezra and Amira love each other deeply and are interested in spending the rest of their lives with one another. What they don't love so much is how awkward their parents are with their romantic partners. Ezra's parents objectify Amira and see her as a representative of all Black people, while Amira's dad, Akbar Mohammed (Eddie Murphy), is instantly repelled by the very sight of Ezra.
Dylan O'Brien Considered Making A Cameo In Teen Wolf: The Movie (But Ultimately Decided Against It)
Since Dylan O'Brien's tragic announcement, fans of the supernatural series "Teen Wolf" have been howling in grief. Werewolves, banshees, and chimeras caused all kinds of trouble from 2011 to 2017 in the teen drama, but one character outshined them all. In the series, O'Brien actor plays Stiles, Scott McCall's (Tyler Posey) whip-smart human best friend. Always armed with a quip, Stiles quickly became a fan-favorite character in the "Teen Wolf" timeline. Though he was the only human in Scott's rag-tag pack, he was the most valued member and always solved the mysterious circumstances of Beacon Hills.
Breaking Bad's Vince Gilligan Recalls Tearing Up When Writing Walt's Death
From 2008 to 2013, and within a fictional timeline that covered exactly two years, AMC's "Breaking Bad" easily became one of the greatest TV dramas of all time. This was to be expected thanks to the vibrant storytelling and dynamic acting that featured in every single hour of its 62-episode total. Bryan Cranston (Walter White), Anna Gunn (Skyler White), and Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) all won a combined total of nine Primetime Emmy Awards between themselves for their work each season. But the tight pacing, intense drama, and unique interpersonal dynamics between all the characters are a defining part of what makes the program great.
M. Night Shyamalan Explains The Desperation Of The Church Of The Lesser Saints In Servant's Final Season - Exclusive
With the 4th and final season of "Servant" now here, fans will finally be able to discover the resolution of the war between Leanne and the Church of the Lesser Saints. Leanne, now on a dark journey to claim her power, has never been so in command of her capabilities or so intoxicated by them. The season wastes no time setting the stage, with the very first episode showcasing the confrontation between the two forces. The Church finds itself easily outmatched despite strength in numbers, and Leanne sends them home with their rhetorical tails between their legs. As they're determined not to give up, it's guaranteed that we won't see the last of them.
Josh Radnor Says His Favorite Hunters Season 2 Fight Scene Was In The Steam Room
This article contains spoilers for Season 1 and Season 2 of "Hunters." Season 2 of "Hunters" dropped on January 13, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video, continuing the story of Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) and his not-so-merry band of 1970s Nazi hunters. From a storytelling standpoint, "Hunters" has a much tougher task for Season 2 than it did for Season 1. Season 1 made its big twist by revealing that Al Pacino's Meyer Offerman was in fact an ex-Nazi nicknamed "The Wolf," and then killed Meyer off. While Pacino does return for Season 2 in flashback scenes, he's seldom seen with the main cast. Count Lerman among those who was disappointed about his lack of screen time with Pacino.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0