wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Ribbon cutting scheduled for February 8 at Rainbow Connection Boutique
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Rainbow Connection Boutique at 42 West Chicago in downtown Coldwater on Wednesday, February 8. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon and the store will be...
wkzo.com
Marshall Township board approves land transfer for Marshall Megasite
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Marshall Township Board of Trustees approved property transfers on Thursday night that backers hope will lead the way to the development of the “Marshall Megasite”. The Marshall City Council approved a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre...
wtvbam.com
Three downtown Coldwater projects get DDA Building Improvement rebate checks
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Three projects in the downtown area have been awarded rebate checks by the Coldwater Downtown Development Authority from the D.D.A.’s Building Improvement Program fund. The fund includes a rebate program provided by the D.D.A. and a low interest loan pool offered in partnership with...
WWMTCw
Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward
MARSHALL, Mich. — The Marshall Township Board is expected to vote Thursday on a property transfer needed to move forward with developments for a megasite in Marshall. The nearly 2,000 acres of land sits along I-94 and I-69 and will bring an anticipated 2,000-3,000 jobs to the area, according to James Durian, CEO of Choose Marshall.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Battle Creek economic developers earn awards for fight to buy back languishing McCamly Hotel
Economic developers in Battle Creek are being lauded for efforts to get a long-vacant hotel back on track. Battle Creek Unlimited, the city’s nonprofit economic development arm, recently won two awards for raising grant funding to buy back the vacant McCamly Plaza Hotel from developers who let it languish.
wtvbam.com
Disagreements expressed during Coldwater DDA discussion on downtown festival layouts
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The proposed layout for future downtown Coldwater festivals was discussed at length during Wednesday’s Downtown Development Authority Board meeting. A different layout was used for last September’s Apple Fest. Vendors were located south of U.S. 12 as well as on South Hanchett, South Monroe and in the Tibbits Plaza parking lot in an effort to provide more room.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Stabilization begins at former Tasty Nut Shop building, Mesh cover placed, foundation stabilization in progress
WHITE PIGEON — More than two months after the go-ahead was given for restoring the former Tasty Nut Shop building in White Pigeon, the efforts have begun in earnest. On Monday, crews from Building Restoration Inc. placed a mesh bracing on the much-maligned southwest corner of the building, located on the corner of U.S. 12 and Kalamazoo Street in the village, designed to help stabilize the most unstable part of the pre-Civil War structure so work can begin on restoring it to its former glory.
Redevelopment of Jackson’s historic Hayes Hotel could finally be happening
JACKSON, MI – Progress is being made to redevelop Jackson’s historic Hayes Hotel back to its original glory, and construction could start this year. A presentation from the building’s developer, J. Jeffers & Co. of Milwaukee, was part of the Tuesday, Jan. 24 Jackson City Council meeting. The presentation revealed construction on the former hotel is planned to start in September, and the developers showed off what the 10-story building could look like once complete.
wtvbam.com
Health Board select new officers, reject attempt to create Committee of the Whole
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – New leadership for the Community Health Agency Board of Health was put in place during the board’s monthly meeting on Thursday. Brent Leininger of Hillsdale County who chosen as the new Board Chair while Jared Hoffmaster of St. Joseph County will serve as the Vice Chair.
Bridge near downtown Kalamazoo to close for 6 months of repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Paterson Street bridge over the Kalamazoo River will close in both directions for about six months for maintenance and repairs. The bridge on the city’s Northside, between Pitcher Street and Riverview Drive, will undergo structural maintenance and repairs starting in late February 2023 to prolong the service life of the bridge, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Hillsdale Brewing hosts indoor winter market
The Hillsdale Farmers Market, which usually ends in October, has opened indoors for the city’s first winter market. The winter market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other Saturday in the back room of the Hillsdale Brewing Company. “It’s slower than the summer markets, but there are...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Citizens Academy gets underway with 16 participants
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Citizens Academy officially kicked off on Thursday night. Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker says the first session had 16 persons registered participants. Members were told about the basics of local government during Thursday night’s first session. The session covered the Council-Manager form...
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Underground Railroad Society of Cass County (URSCC) recently purchased a historic schoolhouse in Calvin Township. Brownsville School #1 will be restored and used to display items from other public, one-room schools in Cass County. It opened in the 1840s and was integrated from the...
Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time
Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
Sculpture for Jackson roundabout picked after council confusion, lengthy debate
JACKSON, MI – After a lengthy debate between its members, the Jackson City Council picked a new sculpture for the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive roundabout. The council voted 5-1 at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to select a design by artist Maxwell Emcays named “The Tower of Us/We Rise” and spend up to $30,000 on the project. This sculpture was preferred by the roundabout sculpture committee and residents involved in the selection process.
wtvbam.com
Fire destroys brewery in Paw Paw, owner vows to reopen at nearby winery
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw is a total loss after a fire early yesterday morning. Owner Jeff Wescott says they will move the brewery operations into the B52 Winery he owns next door for the time being as they work to rebuild.
WANE-TV
Steuben County officials deny proposed cattle operation
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) denied a proposal for a cattle operation that would house around 8,000 cows in northeast Indiana in a 5-0 vote. The operation would be located south of Clear Lake. The move comes after the...
Fox17
Van Buren County administrator to resign, interim appointed
PAW PAW, Mich. — The Van Buren County government announced Wednesday the Board of Commissioners has accepted County Administrator Ryan Post’s resignation. We’re told Post has accepted an offer to become Kalamazoo County’s new finance director. Charles Norton was appointed interim deputy county administrator during Tuesday...
An Abandoned Tunnel Under I-94 Once Led To A One Room School House Near Albion
Before I-94 was carved across the farmlands of southern Michigan, it was U.S. Highway 12 that pointed travelers from Aberdeen, Washington to Detroit, Michigan. Old U.S 12 was a scenic drive through Michigan, wandering across the wooded farmlands and various small towns before it terminated in the Motor City. But the creation of Interstate 94 changed all of that.
Jackson-area school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26
JACKSON, MI -- Wednesday’s snowstorm and roads that still need to be cleared are causing some Jackson County area schools to close on Thursday, Jan. 26. Many of the schools are in Lenawee and Hillsdale counties, but a few are in Jackson County. Snow showers are expected to occur...
