Effective: 2023-01-28 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; Nueces Islands; Victoria AREAS OF FOG Areas of fog have developed across portions of South Texas. Expect visibilities generally 1 mile or less with a few locations seeing visibilities 1/4 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.

ARANSAS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO