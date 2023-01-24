Read full article on original website
Eunice News
Sedonia F. Soileau
EUNICE-It is with heavy hearts that the family of Sedonia F. Soileau announces her passing on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at The Lodge at Lane in Zachary, LA at the age of 94. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Ardoin’s Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Burial will follow in the Reed Cemetery with Father Hampton Davis officiating.
Eunice News
Judy Brown
EUNICE–It is with heavy hearts that the family of Judy Brown announces her passing on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home with loving family by her side, at the age of 83. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Father John Brown S.J., Celebrant. Judy…
Eunice News
onathan Hunter LaCombe
Reverend Jonathan Hunter LaCombe passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the age of 34. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Quirk & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Reverends Joel Hines, Derald Weber and Nathan Newton officiating. Burial will follow in d'Augereau Cemetery in Breaux Bridge.
Eunice News
News notes
Coffee with Acadia Parish sheriff Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson invites everyone to Coffee with the Sheriff at 8 a.m. Saturday in the conference room at the Rice Palace in Crowley. Gibson will give an update on the Sheriff’s Office then open up a discussion time for citizens. ELTL announces spring registration The Eunice Ladies Tennis League (ELTL) spring registration is underway until Jan. 31…
Eunice News
Arbor Day observed by Bulb & Blossom Club
The Bulb & Blossom Garden Club members planted a live oak tree near the Eunice Fairgrounds tennis courts as part of an Arbor Day program on Jan. 19. The tree, planted west of the Fairgrounds, is in memory of the late Garden Club member Andrea West. Some of the family of West was present for the planting. They included her daughter Kelly West Pitre, husband Lance Pitre, and son Matthew Pitre…
Eunice News
Acadia Parish sheriff announces scholarships
Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson announces that the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program is underway. The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program. A scholarship of $500 from the Louisiana…
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. January 26 Jarred Christian Victorian, 31, Homeless, Opelousas. Criminal trespass. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Sierra Antoinette Pickney, 36, 8900 block of Church Point Highway, Church Point. Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Marco Antonio Wheeler, 43, 2100 block of Highway…
Eunice News
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. January 24 01:10 Suspicious vehicle in parking lot, northside, at Eunice High. 02:04 Shots fired near Zone 4. 02:43 Domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Hill. 06:26 Caller in the 100 block of Corrine requested a standby until her daughter is able to get on the bus due to having issues with stray dogs in the area…
Eunice News
Former state senator Guillory dies
Robert K. Guillory, who served as a state senator from he Eunice are form 1972 to 1976, died Jan. 25. He was 90 years old. His obituary credits him with writing a bill for a Eunice/Ville Platte Louisiana State University Junior College adding “at Eunice” to it to form what is LSUE. The obituary also states, “One of his accomplishments as a senator is working diligently to pass the North South…
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. January 25 Kendall Clark, 22, 500 block of Fuselier, Eunice. Aggravated battery, aggravated flight in a vehicle, resisting an officer, driving under suspension. Brittany Moreau, 32, 1300 block of West Maple, Eunice. Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV. Joey Porsche, 44, 1500 block of Chanel Rd., Ventress. Contempt of court.
Eunice News
Toddler dies from overdose
An Opelousas toddler was determined to have died of a drug overdose, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. St. Landry Parish juvenile detectives were contacted on July 14 about toddler found unresponsive by her mother in the home. The toddler was later pronounced dead a local hospital. “When detectives spoke with the coroner, it was determined that the juvenile did not have any…
Eunice News
Impaired driving checkpoint scheduled for Iberia Parish
Louisiana State Police Troop I, in partnership with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and with assistance from Lafayette Police Department, plans to conduct an impaired driving checkpoint from 8 p.m. 4 a.m. Feb. 2 at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. Last year, nearly half of fatal crashes investigated statewide involved impaired drivers. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs…
Eunice News
OGHS Foundation offers health care scholarships
The Opelousas General Health System Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications. This year marks the 17th year that the OGHS Foundation has been providing scholarships to St. Landry Parish citizens. “We understand that the educational opportunities for individuals interested in health care may not be realized due to financial constraints. Because we believe that all individuals of St…
Eunice News
Juvenile arrested in connection to 6 bomb threats
A 15-year-old female is being charged with making six bomb threats at five schools and one restaurant. The juvenile will be charged by Opelousas Police and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff with terrorizing. Opelousas Police report the investigation began after 6 p.m. Tuesday after a threat was called into McAlister’s restaurant. The investigation led officers to determine that the same offender was…
Eunice News
Eunice High's Bobcat basketball suspended
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Friday the 13th proved to be a bad night for the Eunice High basketball team. During the second quarter of the Eunice – Washington Marion District 3-4A opening game on Jan. 13, a scuffle broke out on the court between the Bobcats and Indians. Fans from both schools left the stands to get involved in the fight and the game was halted. After games against DeRidder,…
Eunice News
Lady Cats look to defend district title
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Last season, the Eunice softball team advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in 25 years. Trenon Trosclair is entering his third season with the Lady Cats and he is optimistic about what his team can accomplish this year. “The attitude has been really good but after the success we had its easy to be motivated,” the coach said. Last year, EHS closed the…
