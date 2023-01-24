By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Last season, the Eunice softball team advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in 25 years. Trenon Trosclair is entering his third season with the Lady Cats and he is optimistic about what his team can accomplish this year. “The attitude has been really good but after the success we had its easy to be motivated,” the coach said. Last year, EHS closed the…

EUNICE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO