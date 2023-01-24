Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
DOT launches investigation into Southwest Airlines over holiday travel nightmareEdy ZooWashington, DC
Related
NBC Washington
Man Convicted of Murders of Sister, 6, and Cousins, 6 and 9, in Maryland
A man was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbings of his 6-year-old sister and 6- and 9-year-old cousins in Prince George's County, Maryland, in 2017. Antonio Shareek Williams was left by his mother at a Clinton home to watch his sister, Nadiara Janae Withers, and...
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
Brother Convicted Of Murdering Sister, 6, Young Cousins In Clinton: Report
A Maryland man has been convicted on multiple counts of murder for stabbing his young sisters and cousins to death in Prince George’s County, according to an NBC Washington report. In August 2017, Antonio Shark Williams, then 25, was tasked by his mother with watching his 6-year-old sister, Nadira...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in front of her DC home was unintended target, police say
WASHINGTON - A woman who was shot in front of her D.C. home late Thursday night was an unintended target, authorities say. The shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Street in the northeast. Police initially arrived to investigate gunshots that were reported in the area...
fox5dc.com
Teenager shot outside of Northeast DC school
WASHINGTON - A juvenile teenager was shot near a Northeast D.C. school on Friday, prompting a lockdown at the building. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of 49th Street around 2:15 p.m., not far from Ron Brown College Preparatory High School. Police said...
Baltimore Killer Gets Two Life Sentences For Murders Spanning Two Days
A repeat violent offender was sentenced to two life sentences after a murder streak in May 2021, authorities announced. Gerald Smith was sentenced on first degree murder charges in connections with the deaths of Marvis Polluck and Brittany Hayes-Smith, on May 2 and May 3, 2021, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney.
DC Man Who Gunned Down Father In Front Of Two Children Gets 13 Years In Prison
The Washington, DC man who murdered a father in front of his two young children in broad daylight last year will spend years behind bars, federal authorities announced.Jarell Harris, 28, was sentenced to 13 years in prison after fatally shooting 42-year-old Sedrick Miller in the 2300 block of 18th …
D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C – A shooting took place at the 600 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast D.C. last Friday, and detectives from the D.C. Metro Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a suspect. Police responded to the listed location at approximately 11:28 am in response to reports of gunshots being heard. Police found a male adult with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Injuries to the victim were not life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you can identify this suspect or know about this incident, please take The post D.C. Police Searching For Shooter Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gunman Strikes Innocent Bystander, Kills Baltimore Man In DC (VIDEO)
New video has been released as police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of murdering one and injuring another in DC. The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera after the shooting around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, according to Metropolitan police.
Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland. According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. A preliminary investigation found...
NBC Washington
Man Charged in Attack on Jewish Man at Montgomery County Giant
A D.C. man has been arrested and charged in an attack on a Jewish man inside a Giant grocery store in Montgomery County, Maryland, and police say the man could face hate crime charges. The victim told police he was shopping inside the store on Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg...
Bay Net
Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
Baltimore healthcare employee accused of killing 75-year old patient
A healthcare employee has been charged in connection with the murder of a 75-year old patient in Northeast Baltimore.
WTOP
DC man sentenced for shooting death of father while walking with children
A Southeast D.C. man has been sentenced for the March 2022 shooting death of a father, attacked in the District while walking with his children. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarrell David Harris received 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to the March 4, 2022 killing of 42-year-old Sedrick Miller in Northeast D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood.
New Info, Photos Released By Police In Baltimore Investigating Fatal Mass Shooting
New photos have been released by police investigators in Baltimore City as they attempt to locate two suspects implicated in the deadly shooting of Edmondson Westside High School students earlier this month. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the department posted photos online of shooting suspects who may have a connection to...
Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened at the 4500 Block of Quarles Street. Shortly after 11 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but The post Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Feds Offer $500K Reward For Pipe Bomb Bandit Who Planted Explosives Day Before Capitol Riot
Federal officials are now offering a half-million dollar reward for information that leads to the arrest of a person who placed pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC the day before the Jan. 6 insurrection. Between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on...
Couple found guilty in Annapolis woman's murder
Nearly six years after Megan Tilman's killing, a pair of former roommates have confessed to the murder as part of a plea agreement and will face up to 40 years in prison once they're sentenced.
Healthcare Worker Charged With Murdering Nursing Home Patient She Knocked Over In Baltimore: PD
An employee at a Maryland nursing home has been charged with the murder of a 75-year-old long-term healthcare patient who died after being knocked down last May, authorities in Baltimore announced. Obiageriaku Jane Iheanacho, 35, of Middle River, has been charged with murder and multiple counts of assault for her...
Girl Who Filmed Love Triangle Stabbing At Lansdowne HS Expelled: Reports
A student who purportedly videotaped a brutal bathroom stabbing that may have been due to a love triangle gone wrong at Lansdowne High School earlier this month is facing consequences for filming, her mom tells FOX45. The woman, identified only as Ms. Cooper, says her daughter was initially suspended for...
Comments / 4