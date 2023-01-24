Read full article on original website
20 years after homicide, state police look for information into stabbing of Monessen man
State police in Belle Vernon are looking for information in the homicide of a Monessen man. Robert Bristol, 24, was killed Jan. 26, 2003, after going to the Brownsville Hotel in Brownsville Borough, Fayette County, with friends. A fight broke out between a group of people from Monessen and Republic,...
Man detained by state police in East Pittsburgh
One person was taken into custody after a state police investigation in East Pittsburgh. Police were called to a home on Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, our crews spotted a man walking out of the house with his hands up and police putting him in handcuffs.
Police seeking information about shooting of Aliquippa man 22 years after his death
Police are looking for information on the shooting death of an Aliquippa man, 22 years after his death. Marvin Steals, 27, was found shot to death Jan. 29, 2001, on Temple Road, Center Township, in Beaver County. Investigators learned Steals has several arguments earlier that day, one that ended with...
Pa. man accused of attacking woman with hatchet: reports
A Pine Township, Allegheny County, man is accused of attacking a woman with an axe in her home after security video showed him carrying the weapon down the steps, according to reports from WPXI and TribLive. As a result, 53-year-old Lee Micheal Swat was charged by Northern Regional Police with...
Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
Second defendant sentenced for Walmart bomb threat
The second of two local Subway employees accused of making a bomb threat in order to get off work received his sentence this week.
Butler Twp. Police Warn About Fake Social Media Post
Butler Township Police say a viral post on social media talking about a kidnapper at the local Walmart is fake. The story on social alleges that a man is stalking a woman at Walmart and then tries to steal a car seat out of the woman’s vehicle. Butler Township...
PSP REPORTS: COUNTERFEIT MONEY, CRASH
State police from the Kittanning barracks are investigating a case of counterfeit money in the Elderton area. Troopers say that the incident happened on January 4th. State police say that around 11:00 in the morning, the suspect, who was not identified, paid an 80-year-old Spring Church man for some corn using a phony $100 bill at a location on North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-543-2011.
New Brighton Man Arrested After Striking Unoccupied Vehicle On Grove Ave. and Fleeing
(New Brighton, Pa.) 41-year-old James L. Pulley, of New Brighton, is being lodged in the Beaver County Jail after he fled when his vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle in the 800 block of Grove Ave in the borough around 9:10 PM Wednesday night. Police Chief Ron Walton reported Thursday morning...
Arrest warrant issued for teenager wanted in Pittsburgh armed carjacking
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a teenager who Pittsburgh Police say is responsible for an armed carjacking that took place on the city's North Side in October.16-year-old Jerome McClung of Wilkinsburg is wanted by police after allegedly stealing a vehicle along East Ohio Street at gunpoint.The vehicle that was stolen was recovered in New Kensington several hours later.Police say McClung was identified by officers who recognized him from previous cases and surveillance video from both East Ohio Street and from New Kensington matched descriptions provided to officers from the carjacking incident. McClung is facing numerous charges, including robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.
Police file charges against man accused of making bomb threat against a local school
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Police have filed charges against a man accused of making a bomb threat against a local school. A man called Lawrence County 911 at around 8:46 p.m. on Wednesday and said he placed a bomb in Neshannock High School. Neshannock Police Department cleared the school...
2 Beaver County Men arrested for 312 pounds of Weed in Nebraska
Story by Beaver County Radio news Staff. Published January 27, 2023 1:15 P.M. (Kimball County, Nebraska) Nebraska state troopers arrested 2 Beaver County residents for weed and hash in Kimball County WOWT in Nebraska reports. Nebraska State Patrol report the arrest occurred around 3:50 p.m. Mountain time Monday, when troopers saw a Ford Transit van allegedly speeding on 53A near Dix, Nebraska. According to WOWT, troopers initiated a traffic stop and one trooper allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and troopers allegedly found 261.5 pounds of marijuana and 50.5 pounds of THC hash, totaling 312 pounds of marijuana product. A fake driver’s license was also found belonging to the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Noah Ropon, 19, of Beaver Falls and the passenger was identified as Anthony George, 20, of Beaver. Ropon and George were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Police searching for suspect in North Side carjacking
Three months after an armed carjacking on Pittsburgh's North Side, police have issued an arrest warrant in the case. Police are looking for 16-year-old Jerome McClung after he allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint on East Ohio Street on Oct. 12. The vehicle was found in New Kensington. McClung faces...
Latrobe couple to serve probation for helping juvenile group home runaway
A Latrobe couple has been ordered to serve probation for assisting a 17-year-old runaway from a juvenile group home in 2021. Eric L. Mallin, 52, and his wife, Michele, were charged with corruption of a minor based on accusations they gave the teen a place to stay before they drove her to a bus station to flee the area. She ultimately changed her mind and returned the next day to Adelphoi Village in Derry.
Man who body slammed girl at Pa. mall now accused of harassing District Judge late at night: report
A Westmoreland County man is being accused of harassing Allegheny Township District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec with late-night phone calls, according to a report from TribLive. Tyler Drew Zidek, 25, of East Vandergrift, faces several misdemeanor charges of harassment by a communication device. He also has a criminal record that includes a guilty plea for body-slamming a teenage girl in the Westmoreland Mall in 2019.
Former Beaver County health care worker sentenced to federal prison for targeting, abusing residents
A former health care worker who targeted disabled residents at a Beaver County residential facility was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. Zachary Dinell, formerly of Freedom, abused at least 13 residents of McGuire Memorial, a residential medical facility outside New Brighton, according to federal prosecutors. He and another caseworker, Tyler Smith, sometimes recorded themselves abusing residents — punching, kicking and choking them, and rubbing irritants like hand sanitizer and mouthwash in their eyes.
Beaver Co. woman charged with over 100 cases of animal abuse
Humane officials in Beaver County say Barbara Beatty has been keeping dozens of animals in filthy and unhealthy conditions, both inside her Taylor Drive home and in a small barn.
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR INDIANA COUNTY DISTRICT COURTS TODAY
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a New Kensington man charged with simple assault and other crimes from an incident last month in Indiana Borough. Borough Police charged 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciappetta of New Kensington in connection with an incident on December 11th in the 100 block of South Fifth Street. Police said that he allegedly assaulted a female, and made threats against her and her roommate. That prompted the call to police, and when officers arrived, Ciappetta allegedly resisted arrest and hit officers trying to take him into custody. He faces three counts of terroristic threats, and single counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, open lewdness, resisting arrest and harassment. His hearing is set for 1:30 this afternoon in front of District Judge Guy Haberl.
Car turns over in two-vehicle crash in Salem Township
State Police are investigating a two car crash near Greenville in which one car rolled over. First responders were called out to Mitchell Hill Road near Beatty School Road shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. Initial reports were that one of the vehicles had rolled over and a child may be...
Oil City Man Accused of Selling Shed That Did Not Belong to Him
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly sold a shed in Cornplanter Township that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
