A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a New Kensington man charged with simple assault and other crimes from an incident last month in Indiana Borough. Borough Police charged 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciappetta of New Kensington in connection with an incident on December 11th in the 100 block of South Fifth Street. Police said that he allegedly assaulted a female, and made threats against her and her roommate. That prompted the call to police, and when officers arrived, Ciappetta allegedly resisted arrest and hit officers trying to take him into custody. He faces three counts of terroristic threats, and single counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, open lewdness, resisting arrest and harassment. His hearing is set for 1:30 this afternoon in front of District Judge Guy Haberl.

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO