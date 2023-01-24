Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury talks new town hall
The Tisbury select board reviewed potential town meeting articles in the spring geared towards the future of Town Hall, which include the construction of a whole new building. Town Administrator Jay Grande said the articles would also call for the formation of a town hall building committee and the allocation of funds for a professional evaluation of the town’s space needs, along with site and feasibility studies.
Frank M. Markwica
Frank M. Markwica, 73, of Edgartown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was a loving dad, partner, brother, and friend. Frank was born and raised in Bristol, Conn., where he attended St. Stanislaus grammar school and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. Frank’s creativity and love for adventure started at a young age. He earned a degree in fine arts from Syracuse University, and went on to hold a variety of artistic positions, including sculptor of toys for Coleco, sculptor of large Warner Bros. robotic characters at Advanced Animations, and creative manager for Heublein Inc.
Oak Bluffs: Library potluck, ‘Big Night Out,’ and Chefs of Martha’s Vineyard
“Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly.” –Langston Hughes. The Lunar New Year was celebrated on Sunday, but unfortunately will be remembered for a deadly shooting in California. It is just unbelievable that these horrific tragedies continue across our country. This Year of the Rabbit is said to bring peace and optimism. Perhaps it will bring action and solutions for this plague of gun violence.
Focus on vision
At its meeting last evening (Jan. 24), the West Tisbury affordable housing committee unanimously agreed that the development of the affordable housing land at 401 State Road should help meet the needs of the Island’s exploding population of aging adults. Eight apartments to be built there will be three...
SSA issues Thursday travel advisory
The Steamship Authority (SSA) issued a travel advisory for passengers planning to ride the ferry on Thursday. “The National Weather Service is predicting high winds for Thursday, Jan. 26, that could cause cancellations at various points of the day on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes. Please continue to check our website for updates if you are planning to travel with us. Change and cancellation fees for travel on Thursday are waived due to the forecast,” the advisory reads.
Buick flips over on Skiff Avenue
A Buick SUV flipped over on Skiff Avenue in Tisbury after hitting a parked Toyota RAV4. Members of the Tisbury Fire Department and police department were on the scene Friday night. Fire Chief Greg Leland told The Times the Buick was flipped over on its roof when emergency personnel arrived...
Mass General Brigham to undergo restructuring
Mass General Brigham is undergoing management adjustments that brought some changes for Martha’s Vineyard Hospital president and CEO Denise Schepici. A memo to Mass General Brigham employees stated that the organizational restructuring of its community division hospitals was a “part of our ongoing efforts to further integrate our academic health system and better serve our patients.”
MV Center for Education and Training hires new director
Holly Bellebuono is shifting her role within the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Education and Training (MVCET) from executive director to chief financial officer, according to a press release issued by MVCET board chair Nancy Hoffman. An advertisement for a new executive director is running in The Martha’s Vineyard Times and The Vineyard Gazette.
Charbonneau advocates for alternative education
Danielle Charbonneau, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) English teacher who runs the Project Vine program and winner of the 61st Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award, advocated for alternative education funding to the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) board in Malden on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Charbonneau is the first MVRHS teacher to receive the award.
