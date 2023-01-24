Read full article on original website
Maryville Elementary students to be released early Friday due to power outage
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at Maryville Elementary School will be released Friday at noon due to ongoing issues with a power outage, the Georgetown County School District announced late Friday morning. According to the district, a transformer blew out near the school, causing power to go out in...
Hanahan Middle student wins 2023 BCSD Spelling Bee
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Siqi Fang of Hanahan Middle is the winner of the 2023 Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Spelling Bee. The BCSD announced Siqi as the winner following the competition on Jan. 26. Siqi was eliminated in the first round of the 2022 BCSD Spelling Bee...
Rollings Middle School student crowned DD2 spelling bee champion
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Half a dozen students from Dorchester School District Two (DD2) are moving on to the regional spelling bee after placing in the Top 6 in the district's competition. Anika Khare, a student at Rollings Middle School of the Arts, became champion of DD2 after...
Dangers of social media informational meetings at Berkeley County high schools
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — BCSD's Office of Security and Emergency Management is hosting social media dangers informational meetings for parents at high schools in the district. The meetings will last 45 minutes to an hour. The following locations and times are available:. Wednesday, January 25. Cane Bay High.
SC State's student-run Belcher Café reopens for first time since coronavirus pandemic
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The student-run and operated Belcher Café at South Carolina State University (SC State) has reopened after a three-year hiatus. The reopening was announced in a press release from SC State on Jan. 26. As noted in the press release, this is the first time the café has reopened since the coronavirus pandemic.
Man arrested after walking into Mt. Pleasant elementary school through unsecured door
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he jumped a fence and walked into Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School via an unsecured door while children were taking part in the district's Kaleidoscope afterschool program, according to a police report obtained by ABC News 4.
Police clear suspicious package found near NCHS, Cooper River CAS; Schools closed
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at North Charleston High School and Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies are moving to emergency remote learning on Friday following an investigation into a suspicious package found in the area, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District tells ABC News 4.
Coworker helps save colleague having stroke; Trident Medical Center to host celebration
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Medical Center is hosting a special celebration for a recent stroke survivor and their coworker at Volvo who helped save their life. The coworker noticed "something wasn't right" about their colleague's speech. The celebration is on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 11:45 a.m.
Berkeley Co. paves 7 dirt roads in rural communities
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County has completed seven Dirt-to-Pave projects, also called the 7 Roads Project, in rural communities across the county. The 2.1 miles in length project was approved by voters in the 2014 One-Cent sales Tax Referendum. The initiative included the following roads:. Crest Lane...
$5,000 raised by Calhoun County School System for 6-year-old and 18-month-old headstones
The Calhoun County School System is raising money for 6-year-old Jessie Taylor McCormack and 18-month-year old Enzo McCormack. “It’s shocking to see this happen but then to know that it has happened twice in the same family. It’s just overwhelming,” said Superintendent Jose Reyes. 6-year-old Jessie Taylor...
2 juveniles threatened to 'shoot up' Williamsburg Co. middle school, deputies say
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of juveniles were taken into custody by members of the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office after investigators determined they made two separate calls to M. B. Lee Middle School on Wednesday threatening to shoot it up, according to a Thursday morning press release from the sheriff's office.
Shooting threat causes lockdown at middle school in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office are responding to the Hemingway area of the county for reports of a shooting threat made toward M.B. Lee Middle School, a spokesperson for the department says. The school is locked down as officials investigate the threat,...
North Charleston homeless shelter in danger of closing due to reported violations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On 1905 Burton Lane sits the North Charleston Community Interfaith Shelter, a place used for transitional housing for the homeless. "The shelter is something that has been here for, maybe 30 years," said Daniel Morris, an onsite manager for the shelter. "Right now we have 14 occupants, I have mentally health people who cannot take care of themselves, I have people in medical conditions who cannot take care of themselves.
4Ever Families: SC teen ready to be adopted
CHARLESTON SC (WCIV) — James E. is a young teen who is ready for his forever home. Though his sister calls him annoying, James describes himself as funny and smart. His favorite subjects in school include Math, Science, and Social Studies. James has also recently developed a love for...
Three arrested following Sheriff's Office operation in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver announced three arrests following a traffic stop Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Greentown Community. Deputies say the arrests resulted from crime suppression efforts along Meadow Street and two handguns were seized by law enforcement. Shamal Gamble, 24, faces a...
Submissions open for the 2023 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Applicants will have until Feb. 20 to submit their best or favorite work from 2022 in the City Gallery's 2023 Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition. The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs announced the open call for submissions in a press release on Jan....
Family of three assisted by American Red Cross after home fire in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a family on Amy Drive whose home was damaged by a fire the evening of Jan. 26. The American Red Cross announced the assistance in a press release on Jan. 27. According to the press...
Suspect charged man with knife during argument over bike in North Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police in North Charleston arrested a man Friday morning after witnesses reported seeing him chase a person while holding a knife, according to an incident report from the police department. Officers responded to the Staff Zone store located on Remount Road shortly after 5:30...
Coroner identifies 29-year-old killed in SC-41 crash Thursday
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Huger Thursday. Mrs. Skyland Westbury, 29, from Georgetown, was pronounced deceased on scene. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took...
Charleston chef named as South Carolina Chef Ambassador for 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Marcus Shell, the executive chef of 39 Rue De Jean in Charleston, will be one of the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors. Named alongside Shell were Erica McCier, the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in downtown Abbeville, and Rob Masone, the owner of Kounter in Rock Hill. The appointment of the three was announced in a press release on Jan. 26.
