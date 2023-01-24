ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch

Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vogue

At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet

While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
Reality Tea

Bachelor Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy

After many (so many) tries at finding love on multiple Bachelor platforms, Bachelor Nation’s favorite “bad boy” has finally found his person. Nick Viall and his girlfriend of two years Natalie Joy are finally engaged. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” the couple announced in a joint Instagram post on January 12, 2023 accompanied by photos […] The post Bachelor Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy appeared first on Reality Tea.
WISCONSIN STATE
People

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Photo of Daughter Esti's Face: 'Out Here Lookin Like a Baby'

Chrissy Teigen shared the first close-up of daughter Esti's face in a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday Chrissy Teigen is showing off her baby girl! The Cravings author shared a photo of newborn daughter Esti Maxine on Instagram Tuesday, showing the infant lying in her arms, asleep and wrapped in a gray blanket. "Look at u out here lookin like a baby," she captioned the sweet shot. Teigen, 37, shares daughters Esti and Luna Simone, 6½, as well as son Miles Theodore, 4½, with husband John Legend. Never miss a story — sign up for...
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
RadarOnline

'Something's Wrong Here': Jessica Simpson Sparks Concern With SHRINKING Frame, Looks Thinner Than Ever After 100-Pound Weight Drop

Fans are worried about Jessica Simpson after she looked thinner than ever during a night on the town with her husband, Eric Johnson. The blonde beauty, 42, shocked everyone by stepping out with a noticeably smaller frame this weekend despite already losing 100 pounds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Simpson was photographed in Santa Monica on Saturday. The married duo hit up celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi for date night. The I Wanna Love You Forever singer — who was recently snubbed by Rolling Stone, failing to make the magazine's list of the 200 greatest singers of all time — highlighted her shrinking silhouette...
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Jeff Bezos girlfriend Lauren Sanchez shows off her assets in Aspen

Baby, it’s bold out there. Jeff Bezos and his buxom girlfriend Lauren Sanchez descended on Colorado this week, and she put on a sartorial show in an array of outrageous curve-hugging, revealing outfits — looking like a prototype for the real trophy wives of Aspen. Even on the slopes, Sanchez, 53, dared to bare, skiing in a jacket unzipped as low as the temperatures to showcase her ample cleavage. “To borrow from the movie ‘Frozen,’ the cold never bothered her anyways,” on-air style and trend expert Brittney Levine quipped to The Post. “Some of us would have worn a turtleneck.” Levine said Sanchez...
ASPEN, CO
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Page Six

Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event

Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby

Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

