ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 2

Daniel Couture
3d ago

Why doesn’t the bus go to the airport? Must be one of the only metropolitan airports in the US without public transportation. Let’s make that happen.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

As vehicle crashes kill more Syracuse residents, Mayor Walsh makes safer streets a priority

Syracuse, N.Y. – It’s not just guns wreaking havoc on Syracuse streets. Cars also are killing and maiming people, and the numbers are rising. Deaths from vehicle crashes on local Syracuse streets have increased more than 70% in the past five years, according to data provided by the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council. The city averaged nine deaths a year for the five years ending in 2021, up from five in 2016. Crashes with serious injuries increased 12% over the same period.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints

ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck

Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out

Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out. Syracuse, N.Y. — It seems like lately, there’s a lot of new investment coming to Onondaga Community College’s campus on Onondaga hill. A clean room for semiconductor work, and a multimillion dollar healthcare training facility.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

New marijuana dispensary and a testing lab to open in Utica area

The state has awarded a dispensary license to a local business owner and a permit to open a quality control lab in Utica. State issues license for new local marijuana dispensary; quality control lab opening in Utica. The New York State Cannabis Control Board has awarded 30 new dispensary licenses...
UTICA, NY
Jeremy Brower

Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!

Residents of Syracuse are being targeted by scam calls claiming to be from National Grid. M. Strong, a resident of the Heritage Park area, reported receiving a call on January 24th, 2023, from someone claiming to be a National Grid customer service representative. The caller stated that Strong had not paid her past two bills, that a truck would be dispatched, and that service would be disconnected if payment was not made immediately.
SYRACUSE, NY
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Herkimer

You are finding for the highest quality hotel completed list in the Herkimer range, right? You’ll get in this article a completed list of the highest quality hotel in the Herkimer range. Also, a direction map link from your location, and Contact, Website data, avg internet users reviews, area,...
HERKIMER, NY
localsyr.com

Tipping fatigue: “there’s a certain unintended pressure”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Many fast food restaurants are starting to ask for tips when people pay with a card, and some neighbors feel there’s no need to tip when picking up a meal. James Paolini, from Manlius, said he enjoys his cup of coffee from Bruegger’s Bagels but now...
MANLIUS, NY
localsyr.com

Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 8 – January 14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 8 to January 14. Caramelcorn Shoppe had 5 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources. The inspector found the Black...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy