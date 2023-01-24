Read full article on original website
Daniel Couture
3d ago
Why doesn’t the bus go to the airport? Must be one of the only metropolitan airports in the US without public transportation. Let’s make that happen.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As vehicle crashes kill more Syracuse residents, Mayor Walsh makes safer streets a priority
Syracuse, N.Y. – It’s not just guns wreaking havoc on Syracuse streets. Cars also are killing and maiming people, and the numbers are rising. Deaths from vehicle crashes on local Syracuse streets have increased more than 70% in the past five years, according to data provided by the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council. The city averaged nine deaths a year for the five years ending in 2021, up from five in 2016. Crashes with serious injuries increased 12% over the same period.
cnycentral.com
NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck
Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
cnycentral.com
Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out
Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out. Syracuse, N.Y. — It seems like lately, there’s a lot of new investment coming to Onondaga Community College’s campus on Onondaga hill. A clean room for semiconductor work, and a multimillion dollar healthcare training facility.
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?
Residents of Syracuse, New York, are reporting mysterious booms that have been occurring in the city. B. Seidman, a resident of the Cedar Point area, stated that he heard a loud bang out of nowhere at 5:30 PM on January 23rd, 2023. He expressed concern over the strange occurrence.
WKTV
SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
cnycentral.com
Special Olympics NYS needs volunteers for Winter Games held in Syracuse this February
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Special Olympics New York State Winter Games returns to Syracuse Feb. 24 and 25 for the second consecutive year. Nearly 500 Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches from around the state will be in Syracuse Feb. 24 and 25 for the 2023 State Winter Games.
cnycentral.com
United Way of Central New York freezes $174,000 in funding meant for Vera House in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse nonprofit Vera House will go without $174,250 dollars in funding this year from the United Way of Central New York, it's President Nancy Kern Eaton confirmed Friday. She sent CNY Central this statement regarding that decision:. Like many in our community, we are concerned about...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
waer.org
Onondaga County's new sheriff has doubts about jail merger plan that would close Jamesville
Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley is concerned about the proposal to merge Jamesville penitentiary with the Onondaga County Justice Center jail in Syracuse. County lawmakers are considering the plan that was announced before Shelley took office. The apparent impetus and urgency behind closing Jamesville is to satisfy a legal settlement...
WKTV
New marijuana dispensary and a testing lab to open in Utica area
The state has awarded a dispensary license to a local business owner and a permit to open a quality control lab in Utica. State issues license for new local marijuana dispensary; quality control lab opening in Utica. The New York State Cannabis Control Board has awarded 30 new dispensary licenses...
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!
Residents of Syracuse are being targeted by scam calls claiming to be from National Grid. M. Strong, a resident of the Heritage Park area, reported receiving a call on January 24th, 2023, from someone claiming to be a National Grid customer service representative. The caller stated that Strong had not paid her past two bills, that a truck would be dispatched, and that service would be disconnected if payment was not made immediately.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Herkimer
You are finding for the highest quality hotel completed list in the Herkimer range, right? You’ll get in this article a completed list of the highest quality hotel in the Herkimer range. Also, a direction map link from your location, and Contact, Website data, avg internet users reviews, area,...
localsyr.com
Tipping fatigue: “there’s a certain unintended pressure”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Many fast food restaurants are starting to ask for tips when people pay with a card, and some neighbors feel there’s no need to tip when picking up a meal. James Paolini, from Manlius, said he enjoys his cup of coffee from Bruegger’s Bagels but now...
localsyr.com
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 8 – January 14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 8 to January 14. Caramelcorn Shoppe had 5 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources. The inspector found the Black...
Two Workers at New Hartford Target Accused of Stealing Thousands in Merchandise
Two people working at a retail giant in New Hartford were fitted with handcuffs for allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise. New Hartford Police have charged 30-year-old Reginald Porter and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, each with felony counts of Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. Police believe...
One Family Owned Restaurant Will Sadly Soon Be No More in Downtown Utica
The dreams of running a successful business have come to an end for one Central New York family. After a long-fought battle, they've made the difficult decision to close. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop that first opened in Clinton before moving to Bagg's Square in Utica, will soon be no more.
