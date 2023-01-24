ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Illinois Woman Really Call Cops After Pizza Wasn’t Delivered?

This woman in Illinois must have been really hungry because she called the police after it didn't arrive at her house. Using Food Delivery Service Can Be Great Or Frustrating. Personally, I gave up on getting my meals delivered years ago. It would take a long time and usually arrived cold. Plus, things would be missing. Basically, a huge disappointment. For me, it's just faster, easier, and more reliable to go pick it up. I know the system has grown and improved drastically over the past couple of years with all these third-party delivery services available but there still can be mistakes with your order.
These 13 Things Make Winter Suck Even More In Illinois

Winter in Illinois is a pretty rough time of year. The cold temperatures, the snow and ice, and the constant danger of slick roads. If you think winter is the worst thing to happen in Illinois, think again. Midwesterners can handle a little bit of weather change - it's good for the soul!
Some Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K

Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
Illinois Home Improvement Store Now Offers Kids Birthday Parties

Thinking back to my own childhood, I'm pretty sure that my dad would have laughed loudly at the idea of having a birthday party for me at a home improvement warehouse store. Why? Well, even though he did his best to teach me about using tools, building things, measuring things, sawing, hammering, and otherwise maiming perfectly good wood and drywall with power tools, he recognized that my best skills were holding the light for him and fetching him a beer.
Illinois Driver Tries To Outsmart Cops With Hilarious Car Hack

When you thought you have seen it all, this Illinois driver took beating the system to a whole new level of petty and I'm totally here for it. The Chatham, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook a photo of an Illinois driver's license plate sticker that wasn't exactly... a valid sticker majority of people would get when they leave the DMV.
Here is Your Chance to Perform at the Illinois State Fair

Do you sing, have a band, do comedy, perform magic, or anything like this? The Illinois State Fair is looking to find local performers and is taking applications now, here is how you can apply!. According to a post on the Illinois State Fair's Facebook page, they are currently looking...
Illinois School Board Member Drinks Too Much & Has Very Bad Day

Nobody is perfect but if you're going to be a public official, you better watch your behavior. After Drinking Too Much Booze This School Board Member In Illinois Is Arrested. Our story begins very late on New Year's Eve in the suburbs just outside of Chicago. A member of the DuPage High School District 88 board decided to go out and celebrate. She would've been much better off staying home for the evening. Instead, she experienced probably one of the worse days of her life.
One Problematic Highway Interchange in Illinois Will Soon Get a Major Redo

Illinois drivers will soon experience the difference a Diverging Diamond Interchange can bring to problematic highway merging on the I-39 corridor. Highway driving doesn't usually bother me, but getting onto the highway or off it when you don't have much room to merge sets my nerves on edge every single time. Bad words come out of my mouth every time I try to get onto or off the bypass at the Harrison exit in Cherry Valley, but thankfully that area will soon undergo a major reconstruction project.
Valentine’s Day Card Drive for Long-term Care Facility Residents is Illinois

Valentine's Day is a time for celebrating love and affection, and it's important to remember that this holiday isn't just for romantic couples. State Representative Tony McCombie, who represents the 89th District in Savanna, Illinois, is encouraging her constituents to spread some love to residents of long-term care facilities by creating and sending Valentine's Day cards.
