As the snow falls, the Lebanon Public Works Department is urging people to please stay at home if they can. The street department is prepared for this weather event. Two snow removal trucks will be on the street beginning at midnight Tuesday. Removal will be slow as the snow comes down heavily. The primary focus will be plowing major routes, around the hospital and other care centers. Snow is expected to diminish during the early-morning hours. The remainder of the street crew will begin work at 5 a.m. and will continue until all streets are cleared. With the fairly warm temperatures, salt and street chemicals are expected to be quite effective. This type of snow is the easiest to remove. If you don’t have to be on the roads tonight and early tomorrow, don’t. Drivers can clear roads better when there is less traffic. Please avoid parking on the road to make it easier for the plow drivers to do their jobs. To help prevent plows from blocking your driveway, facing the street, shovel and clear the area to the left of your driveway. Removal of this snow will help prevent snow from being pushed in front of your driveway.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO