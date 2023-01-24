Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
WBIR
No. 4 Tennessee hosts No. 10 Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball has a big-time matchup on Saturday against Texas. A UT vs. UT showdown sees both squads in the top 10 of the Associated Press Poll. The Vols (17-3) are ranked fourth and the Longhorns (17-3) are ranked tenth. Tennessee comes into this game...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest
Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Vol Drew Pember Erupts in Record-Setting Performance
Former Tennessee Basketball forward Drew Pember has been having an incredible senior season at UNC Asheville, and he continued to excel Wednesday night with a record-setting performance. Pember went off for 48 points, a school record, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks in an 88-80 overtime victory over Presbyterian....
247Sports
Jay Bilas: No obvious impediment to Tennessee winning National Championship
Rick Barnes and the NCAA Tournament has always been a divisive conversation. That discussion has firmly set in at Tennessee. The Barnes-led Vols have had a tremendous amount of success and while there may be more context to his results in the Big Dance than some may want to admit, fans want more in March.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Tennessee’s historic defense, Alabama’s narrow win, UConn’s collapse
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. The Tennessee Volunteers...
WBIR
Tennessee wearing alternate jerseys against Texas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball will wear alternate uniforms when they take on Texas Saturday in a top-10 matchup. The Vols announced the Tennessee Classic uniform combo on social media. It's the fourth alternate jersey concept for Tennessee Athletics following the Smokey Grey combinations, Dark Mode uniforms and the Summitt Legacy uniforms.
New Development With BJ Gibson Could Bode Well For Gamecocks
BJ Gibson's timing of his recent decommitment from Tennessee's baseball program could be a good sign for South Carolina's football program in his recruitment.
247Sports
Where Tennessee's signees are ranked in final Top247 for 2023 class
Several of Tennessee's Class of 2023 signees are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' final rankings for the 2023 class. 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class for the final time on Thursday, and a number of the Vols' newest additions made the list. Ten of Tennessee's...
K'Vion Thunderbird Narrows Recruitment, Sets Commitment Date
Inside linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird narrowed his recruitment to five schools and included the Tennessee Volunteers.
UT athletic director Danny White receives contract extension
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was announced Wednesday that University of Tennessee athletic director Danny White has agreed to a contract extension. White will receive $2.2 million annually, with a six-year rolling term. This comes one day after UT announced Josh Heupel's contract extension and raise. During White's first two...
'Time to take your shot' | Digital lottery for Hamilton tickets starts Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone who wasn't able to grab tickets to Hamilton in the Tennessee Theatre will have another shot to see the show. The theatre and producer Jeffrey Seller announced a digital lottery for Hamilton tickets starting Friday. Tickets will be available for every performance for $10. The...
Keith Carver to take over as head of the UT Institute of Agriculture
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After less than a year on the job, the leader of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture in Knoxville is switching to a new, brief role. Carrie Castille, tapped in early 2022 to lead the institute, will for a short time be a special adviser to UT System President Randy Boyd, records show.
'A day full of sweets and gifts' | ChocolateFest to kick off Saturday in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday was expected a sweet day for people across East Tennessee, once ChocolateFest kicks off in Knoxville. The festival brings together chocolatiers, bakeries, restaurants, caterers, and other kinds of vendors for a day filled with treats. The festival took two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is planning to return this year with plenty of sweets.
Visit Knoxville releases 2023 visitors guide
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visit Knoxville recently released its 2023 Knoxville Visitors Guide, which helps people find the best food, drinks, and experiences if they stop by the city. People can request a physical copy of the guide online, or they can explore a digital version. It is more than...
KCS announces career-themed academies for high school students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Select Knox County high schools introduced their academy options for "The 865 Academies" initiative on Thursday. The initiative aims to equip Knox County School graduates for success by creating career-themed academies that provide work-based learning, opportunities for job shadowing and guidance from professionals in fields of interest, according to KCS.
'My jaw kind of hit the floor' | UT student speaks out as finding housing remains a concern for many
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As thousands of University of Tennessee students returned to campus this week for the spring semester, housing remains a source of stress for many. Having grown up in Knoxville, soon-to-be sophomore Karsten Hoglund is all Vol, but his hopes for a picture-perfect experience at UT recently fell apart.
Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation
A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
10About Town: A fishing show, ChocolateFest and a Chinese New Year Festival
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Fishing Show & Expo is happening all weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center. This show has been held in Knoxville for over 30 years. Enjoy everything and anything fishing with over 100 vendors and exhibits and several seminars held by pro-anglers. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 and are purchased at the door.
WBIR
First-of-its-kind study reveals who is using Knoxville's public parks and greenways
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the most popular outdoor areas in East Tennessee is the Knoxville Urban Wilderness. The network of 50 miles of greenways connects through 1,000 acres of green space and forestry in South Knoxville. It was created almost a decade ago through a partnership that includes...
WBIR
Winter Heritage Festival in Townsend
The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 28 at the GSM Heritage center in Townsend. Free/Parking $20. January 27, 2023-4pm.
Comments / 0