Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest

Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Vol Drew Pember Erupts in Record-Setting Performance

Former Tennessee Basketball forward Drew Pember has been having an incredible senior season at UNC Asheville, and he continued to excel Wednesday night with a record-setting performance. Pember went off for 48 points, a school record, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks in an 88-80 overtime victory over Presbyterian....
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBIR

Tennessee wearing alternate jerseys against Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball will wear alternate uniforms when they take on Texas Saturday in a top-10 matchup. The Vols announced the Tennessee Classic uniform combo on social media. It's the fourth alternate jersey concept for Tennessee Athletics following the Smokey Grey combinations, Dark Mode uniforms and the Summitt Legacy uniforms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Where Tennessee's signees are ranked in final Top247 for 2023 class

Several of Tennessee's Class of 2023 signees are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' final rankings for the 2023 class. 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class for the final time on Thursday, and a number of the Vols' newest additions made the list. Ten of Tennessee's...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT athletic director Danny White receives contract extension

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was announced Wednesday that University of Tennessee athletic director Danny White has agreed to a contract extension. White will receive $2.2 million annually, with a six-year rolling term. This comes one day after UT announced Josh Heupel's contract extension and raise. During White's first two...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Keith Carver to take over as head of the UT Institute of Agriculture

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After less than a year on the job, the leader of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture in Knoxville is switching to a new, brief role. Carrie Castille, tapped in early 2022 to lead the institute, will for a short time be a special adviser to UT System President Randy Boyd, records show.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'A day full of sweets and gifts' | ChocolateFest to kick off Saturday in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday was expected a sweet day for people across East Tennessee, once ChocolateFest kicks off in Knoxville. The festival brings together chocolatiers, bakeries, restaurants, caterers, and other kinds of vendors for a day filled with treats. The festival took two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is planning to return this year with plenty of sweets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Visit Knoxville releases 2023 visitors guide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visit Knoxville recently released its 2023 Knoxville Visitors Guide, which helps people find the best food, drinks, and experiences if they stop by the city. People can request a physical copy of the guide online, or they can explore a digital version. It is more than...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCS announces career-themed academies for high school students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Select Knox County high schools introduced their academy options for "The 865 Academies" initiative on Thursday. The initiative aims to equip Knox County School graduates for success by creating career-themed academies that provide work-based learning, opportunities for job shadowing and guidance from professionals in fields of interest, according to KCS.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation

A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: A fishing show, ChocolateFest and a Chinese New Year Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Fishing Show & Expo is happening all weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center. This show has been held in Knoxville for over 30 years. Enjoy everything and anything fishing with over 100 vendors and exhibits and several seminars held by pro-anglers. The show takes place Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 and are purchased at the door.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Winter Heritage Festival in Townsend

The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 28 at the GSM Heritage center in Townsend. Free/Parking $20. January 27, 2023-4pm.
TOWNSEND, TN

