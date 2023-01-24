Read full article on original website
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award
A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
KWQC
Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
KWQC
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
GOOSE LAKE, Iowa (KWQC) - Fans from both Northeast and Maquoketa wore purple on Jan. 24 to honor Northeast sophomore cheerleader Mikaylah Bird who recently passed away. Bird was 15 years old.
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
KWQC
First Alert Day for accumulating snow in effect Saturday from 10 a.m. to Midnight.
The First Alert Day will be in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday until Midnight Saturday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect north of Clinton from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. There is still a little model disagreement about exactly where any heavier snow will set up but...
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
nrgmediadixon.com
McCombie Asking Northwest Illinois Residents to Help Send some Valentine Cheer to Long Term Care Facilities
House Republican Leader and State Representative Tony McCombie (89th District- Savanna) is asking Northwest Illinois residents to join her in helping to lift the spirits of residents in long-term care facilities by making Valentine’s Day cards to share with seniors. McCombie is encouraging community members, church groups, schools, and...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had 6 lbs. marijuana, cocaine, THC, cash, police allege
A 26-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he had cocaine, six pounds of marijuana, THC and thousands in cash. Jeremy Miller faces four charges of substance violation, a charge of a used or expired drug tax stamp, and three charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records show.
Freeport man killed in fatal crash 12 hours before he was found
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man, identified as Thomas Zulke, 27, was killed Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle, crashed, and was ejected from the car. According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the area of Illinois Route 26 and Old Route […]
KCRG.com
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque bar is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone at the bar early Sunday morning. In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday at 1st and Main Bar, located at 101 Main Street, when the victim said he had told the owner, identified as John Oglesby, to leave a woman at the bar alone.
