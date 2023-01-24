ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, IL

97X

A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award

A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show

At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business

A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
TIPTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect had 6 lbs. marijuana, cocaine, THC, cash, police allege

A 26-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he had cocaine, six pounds of marijuana, THC and thousands in cash. Jeremy Miller faces four charges of substance violation, a charge of a used or expired drug tax stamp, and three charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records show.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque bar is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone at the bar early Sunday morning. In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday at 1st and Main Bar, located at 101 Main Street, when the victim said he had told the owner, identified as John Oglesby, to leave a woman at the bar alone.
DUBUQUE, IA

