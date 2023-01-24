Read full article on original website
Related
Dirtiest City in Illinois Is Not The One That You Think It Is
There is one positive aspect of getting a fresh, white snowfall blanketing the city over and over. It gives an appearance that everything is clean and bright, but we all know what lurks beneath. Every community has its areas that are less visibly pleasing, whether it's an industrial park or...
Illinois Home Improvement Store Now Offers Kids Birthday Parties
Thinking back to my own childhood, I'm pretty sure that my dad would have laughed loudly at the idea of having a birthday party for me at a home improvement warehouse store. Why? Well, even though he did his best to teach me about using tools, building things, measuring things, sawing, hammering, and otherwise maiming perfectly good wood and drywall with power tools, he recognized that my best skills were holding the light for him and fetching him a beer.
Illinois School Warns Students/Parents Of “Stranger-Danger” App
For many of us, the phrase "Don't talk to strangers" was just one of those things that you, as a kid, frequently heard from the adults in your life. I then turned around and said the same thing to my own kids to protect them from life's potential predators. But,...
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
These “World’s Largest” Objects Are All In The Same Illinois Town
There seems to be a lot of unique "world's largest" objects out there. There are also a few less cool ones as well. The point is... if there is an object out there, you can probably find a "world's largest" for that thing. Did that make sense? I hope so,...
Study Shows This Is What Illinois Residents Enjoy Putting In Their Chili
With the bitter cold temperatures and snowy conditions that are expected through parts of the Midwest for the next couple of weeks, it's time to break out those world-famous chili recipes. Our offices have an annual SOUPer Bowl competition coming up to see which co-worker has the best concoction and...
Experts say rodents will continue to invade Illinois homes as cold snap nears
(The Center Square) – With colder temperatures on the horizon next week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home. Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis. According to Bird Watching HQ, there are various types of...
Experts Still Confused About ‘Fireball’ Streaking Across Illinois Sky
I was Googling the Fireball "Whiskey" Liquor lawsuits that are happening across the country to see if anyone in Illinois was jumping onboard...I came across a different type of fireball, one that lit up the skies of Cola City, Illinois last summer and it still hasn't been explained. ABC7Chicago. Ok...
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois
A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
Midwest Fast Food Workers Have No F’s To Give, Leave Vulgar ‘I Quit’ Message
Are you tired of the daily grind and ready to quit your job? It's an exciting feeling to finally be able to break free from the monotony of work and move on to something new. But before you hand in your resignation, it's important to consider the consequences of quitting.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
These Famous Abandoned Spots In Illinois Are Slowly Withering Away
Illinois has a lot of memorable places that have gone into ruins over time. Many places either shut down after they passed their prime, or were destroyed by a natural disaster. These spots are still incredibly popular and are still talked about to this day. Sadly many are falling apart,...
Pet Site Claims Illinois One of the Worst Places to Be a Dog
I want to be clear this is not a statement made by me. I happen to think that Illinois people do a fine job taking care of their dogs. However, there's a major pet website that disagrees and claims the Land of Lincoln is one of the worst places to be a dog ever.
Here’s Why Illinois Residents Didn’t Get Much Money from the Snapchat Settlement
Did you get your money from Snapchat? You might have if you chose this way to receive it. We live in a very interesting age in regards to technology. So much is literally at our fingertips, but by using an app on our phones, we are giving a lot of information to the companies that run these apps.
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
Illinois School Board Member Drinks Too Much & Has Very Bad Day
Nobody is perfect but if you're going to be a public official, you better watch your behavior. After Drinking Too Much Booze This School Board Member In Illinois Is Arrested. Our story begins very late on New Year's Eve in the suburbs just outside of Chicago. A member of the DuPage High School District 88 board decided to go out and celebrate. She would've been much better off staying home for the evening. Instead, she experienced probably one of the worse days of her life.
Women of Illinois Really Want This from Their Man for Valentine’s Day
Once again, women prove the best gifts don't cost a ton of money, in fact, they don't cost anything at all. This is a MUST READ before you go shopping, gentlemen. If your plan was to be running around last minute to find the perfect gift for your partner for Valentine's Day, you're about to have your planes destroyed. And that's a good thing. You weren't going to find the perfect gift anyway. You'd find some great things I'm sure, but you won't find what women really want for Valentine's Day.
Rochelle News-Leader
Owner of Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC reacts to firearm legislation
ROCHELLE — Matt Gerard estimates that 10 percent of his sales since opening Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC in May 2022 came from guns and items that will now be illegal under new state gun legislation that bans the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois. If...
Illinois Residents Are Less Than Impressed By Payments Received From Snapchat Lawsuit
If you are a Snapchat user living in Illinois who filed a claim in the recent lawsuit against the company for violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, check your bank account because payments are now being sent out. Why Does Snapchat Owe Some Illinois Residents Money?. In case you didn't...
Q985
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0