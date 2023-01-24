ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Q985

Dirtiest City in Illinois Is Not The One That You Think It Is

There is one positive aspect of getting a fresh, white snowfall blanketing the city over and over. It gives an appearance that everything is clean and bright, but we all know what lurks beneath. Every community has its areas that are less visibly pleasing, whether it's an industrial park or...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Home Improvement Store Now Offers Kids Birthday Parties

Thinking back to my own childhood, I'm pretty sure that my dad would have laughed loudly at the idea of having a birthday party for me at a home improvement warehouse store. Why? Well, even though he did his best to teach me about using tools, building things, measuring things, sawing, hammering, and otherwise maiming perfectly good wood and drywall with power tools, he recognized that my best skills were holding the light for him and fetching him a beer.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Experts say rodents will continue to invade Illinois homes as cold snap nears

(The Center Square) – With colder temperatures on the horizon next week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home. Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis. According to Bird Watching HQ, there are various types of...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois School Board Member Drinks Too Much & Has Very Bad Day

Nobody is perfect but if you're going to be a public official, you better watch your behavior. After Drinking Too Much Booze This School Board Member In Illinois Is Arrested. Our story begins very late on New Year's Eve in the suburbs just outside of Chicago. A member of the DuPage High School District 88 board decided to go out and celebrate. She would've been much better off staying home for the evening. Instead, she experienced probably one of the worse days of her life.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Women of Illinois Really Want This from Their Man for Valentine’s Day

Once again, women prove the best gifts don't cost a ton of money, in fact, they don't cost anything at all. This is a MUST READ before you go shopping, gentlemen. If your plan was to be running around last minute to find the perfect gift for your partner for Valentine's Day, you're about to have your planes destroyed. And that's a good thing. You weren't going to find the perfect gift anyway. You'd find some great things I'm sure, but you won't find what women really want for Valentine's Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

