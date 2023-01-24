ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

spectrumnews1.com

Treasury department announces internet funding for Kentucky, Alabama, Nevada and Texas

KENTUCKY — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four additional states — Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada and Texas, with funding from the American Rescue plan. The funds will connect about 292,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. The goal of the project is to secure affordable, reliable broadband infrastructure to give high-speed internet access to all Americans.
KENTUCKY STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
GEORGIA STATE
Charleston News Link

Weather Safety Alert

Severe weather and some snow could be heading in our direction according to the National Weather service, NOAA, AccuWeather, Tarven and WVLT. Please keep in mind that the red dot shown in the first map signifies Charleston and not a tornado warning.
CHARLESTON, TN
WDEF

Proposals to deal with rising juvenile crimes in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A committee appointed by Tennessee lawmakers has come out with some recommendations to tackle juvenile crimes. Lawmakers appointed the Committee on Juvenile Justice last summer. They were looking for ways to deal with rising juvenile crimes in Tennessee. Here are the ideas they came up...
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets

The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
ALABAMA STATE
WATE

What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Child restraint legislation in Tennessee

Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that authority only exists for school resource officers. Child restraint legislation in Tennessee. Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Court settlement lowers Tennessee concealed carry age to 18

(The Center Square) – Those who are 18 to 20 can now openly carry firearms in Tennessee after a settlement was reached between the Firearms Policy Coalition and the state. The settlement came as the result of a suit following Tennessee’s law on open carry restricting those who are 18 to 21 from being part of the allowance. The suit was originally filed in 2021 and then amended in 2022...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Gov. Kemp Announces Plan to Fully Fund HOPE Scholarship

GEORGIA (WDEF) – $61.5 million dollars of Governor Kemp’s budget proposal will be dedicated to revamping the Georgia HOPE Scholarship. For the past decade, the HOPE scholarship has only covered around 60% of a student’s college tuition. Through Kemp’s proposal, students will receive even more help.
GEORGIA STATE
WATE

Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake

On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy. Baby Wyatt’ Authorities work to identify baby found …. On March 26,...
TENNESSEE STATE
utv44.com

Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
ALABAMA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

S.C., Ga. join effort to jam cellphone signals inside prisons

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Top state prosecutors from across the country, including Georgia and South Carolina, are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates. Prosecutors say the devices allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. “A prison cell...
GEORGIA STATE

