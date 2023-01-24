Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Treasury department announces internet funding for Kentucky, Alabama, Nevada and Texas
KENTUCKY — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four additional states — Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada and Texas, with funding from the American Rescue plan. The funds will connect about 292,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. The goal of the project is to secure affordable, reliable broadband infrastructure to give high-speed internet access to all Americans.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
Weather Safety Alert
Severe weather and some snow could be heading in our direction according to the National Weather service, NOAA, AccuWeather, Tarven and WVLT. Please keep in mind that the red dot shown in the first map signifies Charleston and not a tornado warning.
WDEF
Proposals to deal with rising juvenile crimes in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A committee appointed by Tennessee lawmakers has come out with some recommendations to tackle juvenile crimes. Lawmakers appointed the Committee on Juvenile Justice last summer. They were looking for ways to deal with rising juvenile crimes in Tennessee. Here are the ideas they came up...
WAAY-TV
Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets
The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
WATE
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
WATE
Child restraint legislation in Tennessee
Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that authority only exists for school resource officers. Child restraint legislation in Tennessee. Lawmakers filed a new bill allowing school security guards to put students receiving special education in handcuffs. Currently, that...
Court settlement lowers Tennessee concealed carry age to 18
(The Center Square) – Those who are 18 to 20 can now openly carry firearms in Tennessee after a settlement was reached between the Firearms Policy Coalition and the state. The settlement came as the result of a suit following Tennessee’s law on open carry restricting those who are 18 to 21 from being part of the allowance. The suit was originally filed in 2021 and then amended in 2022...
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
WDEF
Gov. Kemp Announces Plan to Fully Fund HOPE Scholarship
GEORGIA (WDEF) – $61.5 million dollars of Governor Kemp’s budget proposal will be dedicated to revamping the Georgia HOPE Scholarship. For the past decade, the HOPE scholarship has only covered around 60% of a student’s college tuition. Through Kemp’s proposal, students will receive even more help.
WATE
Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake
On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy. Baby Wyatt’ Authorities work to identify baby found …. On March 26,...
utv44.com
Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
Medical marijuana gets approval to distribute to residents in Georgia
ATLANTA — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to approve regulations for two companies that received licenses to manufacture and distribute low THC oil on Wednesday. Despite that, there’s still no timeline on when that could begin. Now, the bureaucracy holding things up is incredibly frustrating to...
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Nationwide bird flu outbreak leaves Mid-South farmers concerned
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unprecedented pandemic of avian flu is wreaking havoc on the poultry industry across the country and here in the Mid-South. The outbreak is taking a major toll on poultry farmers. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says that more than 600 family farms in the state...
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
WRDW-TV
S.C., Ga. join effort to jam cellphone signals inside prisons
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Top state prosecutors from across the country, including Georgia and South Carolina, are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates. Prosecutors say the devices allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. “A prison cell...
WTOK-TV
Twins raised in foster care walk in every state to advocate for changes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Roughly 6,000 kids in Alabama are waiting for a forever home. Some lawmakers want to streamline the state’s adoption process to make that happen quicker. Twins Davon and Tavon Woods are walking 20 miles in every state to remind people that Foster Kids Matter. Alabama...
