Read full article on original website
Related
Sandoz’s travels featured in semester-long Chadron exhibit
CHADRON – Travels with Mari is an exhibit in the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center from Jan. 9 through May 12. It features photographs from Sandoz’s trips across the U.S. from the 1940s to 1960s. In addition to photos, exhibit artifacts include suitcases, a hat box, purses, perfume bottles, and clothing. One display case is filled with accessories such as bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and scarves, according to Courtney Kouba, assistant archivist.
Questions revived about whether Nebraska lawmaker lives in his district
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Historic building rejuvenated into multi-business hub
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Multi-business historic building in Downtown Scottsbluff is set to draw more traffic into the area. Powerhouse Social, a “fresh spin on a pub classic”, is set to be managed by local chef Sam Rodriguez with much of an anticipated wait. The first floor will...
News Channel Nebraska
Parts of southeast Gering to be designated for redevelopment
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Gering City Council will be designating parts of southeast Gering as substandard and blighted and will be looking for ways to improve the area. On Monday, the Gering City Council passed a resolution that would designate 125 acres east of Kimball Avenue, north of Nebraska 71, west of Pappas Boulevard, and south of J Street as an area that is substandard and blighted.
Road Trip: Wonderful House in Scottsbluff
Happy Thursday. I have again found myself in Scottsbluff for appointments, so when in Rome...This week I decided to stop into one of my favorite spots for lunch. Wonderful Kitchen is right by the Walmart store on the corner (across the road from Chilis). Their food and staff are beyond...
KETV.com
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
City of Alliance reminds community about licensed contractors
Alliance, NE – The City of Alliance would like to remind everyone that contractors must be licensed with the City in order to do any work requiring a permit. This includes many different types of contractors such as building, heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and plumbers. A number of new plumbers have recently been advertising for their services in Alliance without obtaining a license to do so. Please ensure that any contractor you consider hiring is licensed by the City. Before issuing a contractor license, the City checks any previous licenses held in other cities, references, and requires proof of insurance in case anything goes wrong on a job.
United Way 'Radiothon' set for Jan. 26
Scottsbluff –Radio airwaves throughout Western Nebraska are set for the annual United Way Radiothon on Thursday, January 26th from 7 am to 6 pm. Rural Radio, Eagle Communications, Chadrad and KSID stations are uniting together for one day to raise funds to benefit United Way of Western Nebraska and the nonprofit partners United Way funds. Donations from the Radiothon will help United Way get closer to their $400,000 campaign goal!
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Jan. 17
Today we'll return you to the Jan. 17 Alliance City Council meeting. The council approved a public hearing on first reading on the Nebraska Economic Development Community Development Block Grant application to St. Agnes Academy for funding to purchase and rehabilitate on existing community facility located at 1104 Toluca Ave. for a child development care facility, essential air service for the Alliance Airport and more.
News Channel Nebraska
Wind drifting county roads north of Potter, schools delay classes Thursday
POTTER -- Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs is advising not to drive county roads north of Potter unless necessary. Frerichs contacted News Channel Nebraska this afternoon to report winds and snow have resulted in several roads north of Potter blown and drifted shut. He said the Cheyenne County Highway Department crews are working to clear the roads; however, three of the snowplows are stuck.
Dawes, Sioux County 911 center admin. lines undergoing maintenance
The Dawes Sioux county 911 center administration lines will be undergoing maintenance tonight. The administrative lines will be down for an unknown amount of time between midnight and 4 A M overnight. 911 lines should remain unaffected. Call our normal number in the event you need to reach us at...
POST PODCAST: AHS Girls BB Coach Stephen Crile, Mid Season Update
The Alliance Girls Basketball team heads into February with a 9-8 record and a 4 game winning streak. The Bulldogs host Gering on Jan. 27 and travel to North Platte Jan. 28. Head Coach Stephen Crile talks about the season so far as we move into the final weeks. Stay...
Chadron police release details on 'reported' rumors
As many community members are aware, there are a lot of rumors being heard about a call of service the Chadron Police Department took on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Some of the rumors we have heard and observed on different medium include allegations that there was a stabbing, abduction and sexual assault.
NSP releases details on Highway 385 head-on crash north of Alliance
The Nebraska State Patrol has concluded their investigation on a head-on vehicle accident on Highway 385, north of Alliance. At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 12, Alliance police received a report of a crash on Highway 385 near 25th street. The Alliance Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the scene.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300029 00:15 TRAFFIC STOP : traffic stop on a black 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for a driver's side headlight out. Contacted the driver and discovered he was operating the vehicle on a learners permit only Closed - Charges Recommended. P202300030 19:56 10-44 : MVA NON INJURY1200 E 10th St //...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0