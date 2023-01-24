ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Chamber News: Week Of Jan. 24

5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at project Y Cowork Los Alamos, 150 Central Park Square. Free Networking event for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses looking for funding, advice and general guidance. Register in advance. Chamber Business Breakfast: Los Alamos Tourism & Ambassador Program. Featuring Liz Martineau (Los Alamos Ambassador Program),...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: At Morning Glory

On the job in Los Alamos is Morning Glory employee Keegan Bernstein ringing up an order for customer Wes Frazier recently at 1377 Diamond Dr. The popular eatery is known for its baked goods and breakfast and lunch menu. For more information, visit the Morning Glory website here or call 505.662.4000. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Rotary Hears From PEEC Executive Director Jillian Rubio

Jillian Rubio, executive director of the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC), spoke to the Rotary Club of Los Alamos during the holiday season. Photo by Linda Hull. As the December holidays approached, Jillian Rubio, the new Executive Director of the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC,) took time from her hurried hours to speak to the Rotary Club of Los Alamos.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

County Council Presents LARSO With Proclamation

Councilor Lepsch presents a proclamation to LARSO Director Bernadette Lauritzen. Photo by Julie Williams-Hill. The Los Alamos County Council presented a proclamation to the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO) during the Tuesday night meeting in Council Chambers. LARSO is celebrating 25 years running the local senior centers. Councilor...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Angelica Gurule Strives To Achieve Environmental Stewardship As Los Alamos County Sustainability Manager

County Sustainability Manager Angelica Gurule. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos County has made a lot of commitments to environmental sustainability – whether it is reaching carbon neutrality by 2040, implementing a municipal food compost program or installing electric vehicle charging stations. As the County’s new Sustainability Manager, Angelica Gurule is helping to make good on these commitments.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Contest: Love in the Valley

All across the Española Valley, love is in the air. Couples are seeking out the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts at local shops. Lovers are wooing one another at our most romantic restaurants. And longtime partners are preparing to make Feb. 14 the most romantic day of the year.
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

New PED Deputy Cabinet Secretary Starts Work

SANTA FE — The Public Education Department (PED) has hired Jacquelyn Archuleta-Staehlin as its newest deputy cabinet secretary. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to do something to make a difference,” said Archuleta-Staehlin, the product of Santa Fe Public Schools who was born in New Mexico. As...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Shelter-in-place lifted at Kirtland Air Force Base

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for areas inside Kirtland Air Force Base. The order was made following a phone call of a bomb threat, Thursday afternoon. After working to confirm whether the threat was credible, the base has reopened. This content is imported from Facebook....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

NNMC Announces Olivia Martinez Endowed Scholarship

ESPAÑOLA — Thanks to a generous $30,000 donation from the Greater Española Valley Community Development Corporation (GEVCDC) and an additional $20,000 from the late Olivia Martinez’ husband Elias Martinez, her son Chris Martinez and daughter Lydia Torres, Northern New Mexico College’s (NNMC) Northern Scholarship Fund is initiating a new endowed scholarship.
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

Council Action Taken Jan. 24, 2023

The Community Development Advisory Board (CDAB) sunsetted, but it may rise up again – in a different form. Los Alamos County Council voted 6-1 Tuesday night to direct the County Manager to develop and return Feb. 7 to council with a draft charter for a task force focusing on Chapter 18 of the Los Alamos County Code, which addresses nuisances. Council Chair Denise Derkacs cast the opposing vote.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

LAMC Honors Genevieve Fairchild With 2023 Daisy Award

2023 Daisy Award recipient Nurse Genevieve Fairchild. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. LAMC CEO Tracie Stratton presents Nurse Genevieve Fairchild with the 2023 Daisy Award as nominees Dianne Vandiver, seceond from right and Melissa Weiss, right, look on during a special ceremony Monday at the hospital. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. By...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

First female Navajo Council Speaker elected

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation government is making history once again. The tribe’s legislative branch has elected Crystalyne Curley as its new council speaker, making her the first woman to serve in that position. It comes after Buu Nygren became the nation’s youngest president and Richelle Montoya the first female vice president.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

TWST Sweeps Podium At Giant Slalom In Purgatory

Aksel Boukhalfa in 2nd place, Isaac Olson in 1st place, Sasho McDowell (8th grader Los Alamos Middle School) in 3rd place celebrate as TWST athletes sweep the podium in U16 male category. Courtesy photo. Cullen McLean gets in his tuck early winning him a spot on the podium. Photo by...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LAPD: Battle Of The Badges To Benefit Special Olympics

This year our communities finest will suit up to play a charity event to benefit our local Special Olympic Athletes at the Los Alamos ice-rink. On Saturday Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Los Alamos Police Officers will battle Los Alamos Firefighters in a game of Broomball! What is Broomball? Broomball is like ice hockey but without skates, what could go wrong?
LOS ALAMOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy