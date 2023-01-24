The first round of performers for the 65th annual Grammy Awards have been announced: Taking the stage will be current nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. The show will be broadcast live on CBS on Feb. 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah. Prior to the telecast, the Grammy Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.grammy.com. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days. Two-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny is up for three nominations: Album Of The Year...

