Chris Stapleton’s Performance Of The Kenny Chesney Hit “Never Wanted Nothing More” Is Too Damn Good
Back before Chris Stapleton became a household name in 2015, (it should’ve happened much sooner but that’s a story for a different time), he was writing hits, lots of ’em. One of those was Kenny Chesney’s “Never Wanted Nothing More,” which he co-wrote with Ronnie Bowman. Released as the lead single from Chesney’s 2007 Just Who I Am: Poets & Pirates album, it’s one of the more iconic tracks in all of Chesney’s repertoire. It’s also the fastest charting song […] The post Chris Stapleton’s Performance Of The Kenny Chesney Hit “Never Wanted Nothing More” Is Too Damn Good first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
thesource.com
Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Stapleton Announced as Super Bowl LVII Pregame Entertainment
Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Chris Stapleton have been announced as pregame entertainment for Super Bowl LVII. The game is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 and will be broadcast on Fox. Babyface, a music artist, composer, and producer with twelve Grammy Awards, will perform “America the Beautiful.” 44 No. 1...
Chris Stapleton to perform National Anthem at Super Bowl
Country music star Chris Stapleton is handing over his CMA vocalist of the year crown and putting on another—the Super Bowl performer one.
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kelly Clarkson Covers Nat King Cole, Chris Stapleton and More on Latest ‘Kellyoke’
Last week on the television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, host and musician extraordinaire Kelly Clarkson offered fans a diverse array of cover performances via her “Kellyoke” show opener segments. Let’s dive into each here below. On Monday (January 16), Clarkson kicked off the week with...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Sade Adu, Teddy Riley & Snoop Dogg To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Sade Adu, Teddy Riley and Snoop Dogg will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame later this year. Alongside Riley, Adu and Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose are also included in this year’s class of inductees. Together, they will include recent inductees like Jay-Z, Jermaine Dupri and Missy Elliott.
Travis, Jason Kelce's parents share conference championship plans, brace for brotherly matchup in Super Bowl
Travis and Jason Kelce's parents are thrilled their sons are fighting for a spot in the Super Bowl, but it poses a logistical dilemma for Donna and Ed Kelce.
First Grammy Performers Announced: Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, Sam Smith, More
The first round of performers for the 65th annual Grammy Awards have been announced: Taking the stage will be current nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. The show will be broadcast live on CBS on Feb. 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah. Prior to the telecast, the Grammy Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.grammy.com. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days. Two-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny is up for three nominations: Album Of The Year...
Brooks & Dunn Add Rising Star To 'REBOOT 2023 TOUR' With Scotty McCreery
The lineup just got even better!
NBC Los Angeles
49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles
Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
Luke Bryan apologizes for 'absurd' concert intro for Dustin Lynch: It 'was complete sarcasm'
Luke Bryan apologized for bringing Dustin Lynch on stage with an "absurd" intro about drugs, drinking and STDs, saying it "was complete sarcasm."
Indianapolis Colts Sign UCLA Alum Ethan Fernea to Reserve Contract
The special teamer who spent six years in Westwood is sticking around in the NFL after going undrafted in 2022.
NBC Los Angeles
Here Are the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Captains and Starters
Here are the 2023 NBA All-Star Game captains and starters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rosters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game are falling into place. TNT on Thursday revealed the captains and starters for the annual game that will be hosted by Salt Lake City, Utah this year in the Vivint Arena, home of the Jazz.
NBC Los Angeles
Tony Dungy's Anti-LGBTQ History Gets Renewed Attention After Controversial Tweet
Pro Football Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy is facing renewed criticism for his history of anti-LGBTQ statements after he tweeted an anti-transgender conspiracy theory last week. Dungy shared a debunked myth to his nearly 950,000 followers that U.S. schools are providing litter boxes for students who...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE NXT Star Suffers Serious Injury
One WWE Superstar on the NXT brand is set to miss some time from the ring after revealing that they have suffered a serious injury. Nikkita Lyons caused something of a sensation when she burst onto the scene in WWE as part of the NXT brand back in early 2022. She most recently competed on the edition of NXT Level Up which aired on the 20th of January 2023 defeating Jakara Jackson. But now it looks like fans won’t see Lyons in the ring for quite some time.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Dropped Title Due To Injury
Business has been picking up in the TNT Championship scene over the last few months and Wardlow ended up dropping the belt to Samoa Joe during the Full Gear pay-per-view back in November. Wardlow got his chance to regain the TNT Championship when he challenged Samoa Joe for the belt...
‘The 1619 Project’: Red carpet interviews from Hulu premiere include Boris Kodjoe, Jalen Rose and more … [WATCH]
Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford interviewed actor Boris Kodjoe, executive producer and director Roger Ross Williams, sports analyst and former NBA star Jalen Rose, social justice advocate Angela Rye, casting director and producer Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, musician Herbie Hancock and showrunner Shoshana Guy on the red carpet at the premiere of “The 1619 Project.” The event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on January 26, 2023. Watch the video above. Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine....
Luke Combs Announces Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Luke Combs has only been in the country music world for a few short years. However, he has been able to rake in the kind of success that some legacy artists only dream of. He notched a string of hit singles at the top of the chart. Additionally, his albums have all been number ones. More than that, Combs has taken home a trophy case full of awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, and more. Currently, Combs is hoping to win his first Grammy. He’s up for multiple Grammy Awards this year.
