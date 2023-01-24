ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott deploying emergency resources ahead of severe weather

By Kelsey Thompson
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s direction , the Texas Division of Emergency Management is beginning to prepare state emergency response resources in the wake of severe weather threats anticipated across Texas .

The storm is expected to begin Monday night and extend through Wednesday morning. It includes both severe weather and winter storm threats, per a Monday news release.

FORECAST: Widespread, beneficial rainfall expected on Tuesday

“The State of Texas is fully prepared for incoming inclement winter weather and severe storms expected to impact our state in the coming days,” Abbott said in the release. “As we continue to closely monitor the weather, state and local emergency response personnel stand ready to protect our communities over the course of these storms. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of their local emergency response personnel to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their property safe.”

Sections of west and north Texas are expected to see winter weather conditions emerge, according to forecasting from the National Weather Service. Severe storms across southeast Texas could include the possibility of flash flooding, damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes, per the release.

More winter and severe weather safety tips are available online .

