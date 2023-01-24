ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities

If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
LUBBOCK, TX
New Lubbock Coffee Shop Sets Grand Opening With Free Swag

Looks like another coffee place is coming to Lubbock and if you need lots of options, this is the place for you. I'm excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
LUBBOCK, TX
Wolfforth Chef Named Semifinalist For James Beard Best Chef Award

Now, this is a big deal. Not a lot of people get nominated for a James Beard Award. In fact, this is the only person in our area to be nominated. This week in a press release, the James Beard Foundation revealed the semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. These awards are nominated every year for people all across the country trying to make the cut.
WOLFFORTH, TX
HobbyTown Sets Opening For New Location: Double The Size, Double The Fun

Back in July 2022, I told y'all one of Lubbock's most beloved hobby, collectibles and toy stores is moving locations to make it bigger and better than we have ever seen. If you haven't been to HobbyTown, you're missing out. No matter if you need something for a kiddo, yourself or a fun game night, they have everything you need. HobbyTown is actually a chain that started in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was founded back in 1985 and now has grown coast to coast. They have more than 100 franchise stores in over 35 states, making it one of the leaders in the retail hobby and specialty toy industry.
LUBBOCK, TX
I’m Ready To Road Trip To Try This New West Texas Restaurant

Whenever I drive through small towns I love trying their local food spots. Small towns sometimes have the best food and now there is another one on my list. Back in April 22nd, 2022, I wrote an article about all the small-town restaurants in West Texas that you need to try. It made me really excited to travel around and try new spots so when this new restaurant popped up on my radar I got excited.
DICKENS, TX
Is It Legal To Live In A Treehouse In Lubbock? And, Why Would You?

So, housing costs are going up here in West Texas, and occasionally...desperate times call for desperate measures. I see this show pop up on TV every so often, called "Treehouse Masters", where a team of builders create these incredible treehouse designs for people who have wayyyy too much money for their own good. So, they build these Trump Tower-esque structures that are worth more than the average 3 bedroom Lubbock tract home.
LUBBOCK, TX
5 Easy Meal Ideas to Enjoy on a Snowy Lubbock Day

On a snowy day like today, all you want to do us snuggle up, stay warm, and enjoy some comforting food. So, here are 5 meal ideas that are perfect for a snowy day. You also likely already have the ingredients for one or more of these meals in your fridge and pantry.
LUBBOCK, TX
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?

I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
LUBBOCK, TX
