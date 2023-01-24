Read full article on original website
Lubbock’s New Family Owned Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Place
Being part of a family-owned business is a beautiful experience. Challenging, at times maddening, but incredibly, deeply rewarding. I know, because my family and I have all put sweat equity into our family business. I have profound respect for other Lubbock folks who do the same. The Watering Hole at...
New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities
If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
Lubbock Don’t Miss Out On The 2023 West Texas Winter Classic
We are still in the middle of Winter and that can only mean one thing, the West Texas Winter Classic is back in town. Some of you, if not a lot of you, may not actually know what that is and even though it may sound like a cool car show or even like some kind of race it's actually for the birds.
Fresh on the Market: A Cozy North Lubbock Home with a Large Property
If you've been waiting for a great family home in North Lubbock to hit the market, this house might be for you. It just went up on Zillow on January 26, 2023. Is is on a large piece of property that includes a shop in the back. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what the home has to offer.
New Lubbock Coffee Shop Sets Grand Opening With Free Swag
Looks like another coffee place is coming to Lubbock and if you need lots of options, this is the place for you. I'm excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
It’s Time For Some Ropin’ & Ridin’ At The Lubbock’s ABC Pro Rodeo
It's that time of the year again. Time to get your tummy and boots ready for a good time at the ABC Pro Rodeo, a weekend that's jam-packed with fun things to do -- from rodeo performances, BBQ, concerts and a lot of fun. The ABC Pro Rodeo will return to Levelland for the third year in a row at the Mallet Event Center.
Wolfforth Chef Named Semifinalist For James Beard Best Chef Award
Now, this is a big deal. Not a lot of people get nominated for a James Beard Award. In fact, this is the only person in our area to be nominated. This week in a press release, the James Beard Foundation revealed the semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. These awards are nominated every year for people all across the country trying to make the cut.
College Town Perk: Lubbock Gets Exclusive Menu Items At Popular Taco Chain
Living in a college town has its perks. Without Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University, Wayland Baptist, and South Plains College, life in Lubbock would be a lot more boring. Without of seasonal influx of college "kids" we wouldn't have nearly as many cool things to do, or in this instance, new dishes at a bargain price.
HobbyTown Sets Opening For New Location: Double The Size, Double The Fun
Back in July 2022, I told y'all one of Lubbock's most beloved hobby, collectibles and toy stores is moving locations to make it bigger and better than we have ever seen. If you haven't been to HobbyTown, you're missing out. No matter if you need something for a kiddo, yourself or a fun game night, they have everything you need. HobbyTown is actually a chain that started in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was founded back in 1985 and now has grown coast to coast. They have more than 100 franchise stores in over 35 states, making it one of the leaders in the retail hobby and specialty toy industry.
I’m Ready To Road Trip To Try This New West Texas Restaurant
Whenever I drive through small towns I love trying their local food spots. Small towns sometimes have the best food and now there is another one on my list. Back in April 22nd, 2022, I wrote an article about all the small-town restaurants in West Texas that you need to try. It made me really excited to travel around and try new spots so when this new restaurant popped up on my radar I got excited.
Is It Legal To Live In A Treehouse In Lubbock? And, Why Would You?
So, housing costs are going up here in West Texas, and occasionally...desperate times call for desperate measures. I see this show pop up on TV every so often, called "Treehouse Masters", where a team of builders create these incredible treehouse designs for people who have wayyyy too much money for their own good. So, they build these Trump Tower-esque structures that are worth more than the average 3 bedroom Lubbock tract home.
5 Easy Meal Ideas to Enjoy on a Snowy Lubbock Day
On a snowy day like today, all you want to do us snuggle up, stay warm, and enjoy some comforting food. So, here are 5 meal ideas that are perfect for a snowy day. You also likely already have the ingredients for one or more of these meals in your fridge and pantry.
What Do You Do About Someone Junking Up Your Lubbock Neighborhood?
I have a few people around my neighborhood like this. I really don't fault these people. It often seems like something somewhat mental is happening. It's not like they have trash in their yards, they have things that to them are treasures. I've been the guy who saved everything. At...
Did Yesterday’s Snow Storm Bring Out The Lubbock Crazy Crowd?
Yeah, I'm not going to lie, that looks dangerous, but also REALLY Freaking FUN!. It seems like every single time it snows here on The South Plains, we get our share of pretty photos of landmarks such as the Buddy Holly Statue covered in snow, or the famous Smiling Bush with a dusting of white.
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock
I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
Lubbock Is Losing Retailer From Popular Shopping Center, Nothing But Clearance Now
Lubbock is losing a major retailer from the popular West End Shopping Center (2910 W Loop 289 Acc Rd,). The shopping center, while relatively new, has already seen some shake-ups and change-ups, including the quiet closing of the Converse store and the opening up of a Five Below location, which brought joy to my bargain hunter's heart.
Lubbock, This Is What Your Delivery Driver Wishes You Knew
Full disclosure: I rarely get food delivered to my home. It's pricey and sometimes the food quality diminishes in transport. I like to go out to eat or cook at home, that's just my preference. I also live in an apartment complex with a confusing numbering system, the bane of...
What’s Your Real Limit On Pets In The City Of Lubbock?
I know we have a lot of dog and cat lovers out there. I also know that a lot of you think, "if I ever win the lottery, I'm going to have a place where I can have MORE dogs and/or cats" (I have heard this SO many times). So what's the actual limit on dogs and cats in Lubbock?
Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?
I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
Official Delays and Closures for Tuesday Jan. 24 in Lubbock Area
It is Tuesday, January 24, and there is snow everywhere. No really, I got out of my car when the snow had stopped and then got bombarded by snow flakes within a second and couldn't see in front of me. Almost like the snowflakes planned this. On our list of...
