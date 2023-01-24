ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Teen killed in weekend Fond du Lac County crash identified in obituary

By NBC 26 Staff
 3 days ago
A newly-filed obituary mourns the loss of a Fond du Lac County teenager who died in a weekend crash.

Nevins “Nevy” Aeraki Zoch died on January 21. His obituary said he was a sophomore attending Laconia High School and called him "an extremely bright and intelligent boy" from a young age who one day hoped to become an engineer. He enjoyed sports, the outdoors and spending time with his family.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mount Calvary Fire Department and Mount Calvary EMS, were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Golf Course Drive east of Taft Road in the town of Taycheedah.

The sheriff's office said the front-seat passenger, identified as a 16-year-old boy from Eldorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other teenagers were in the car. One of them was airlifted to Thedacare Medical Center for treatment.

The Fond du Lac School District offered counseling for students over the weekend following the crash. Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig said the district plans to continue support for students this week.

radioplusinfo.com

1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

