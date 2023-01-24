Read full article on original website
New ‘Bay City Ice Jam’ event to feature walleye, cornhole competition
BAY CITY, MI - A brand new event will bring some old-fashioned ice fishing fun to downtown Bay City. The first annual Bay City Ice Jam festival will be held on Feb. 10 and 11 at Wenonah Park. The event will feature live music, a beer and warming tent, live music, a high-stakes cornhole tournament, and a walleye fishing tournament.
50 years on the run: Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day tradition ‘more than just a road race’
BAY CITY, MI - This St. Patrick’s Day will mark five decades of runners and walkers lacing up their shoes and hitting the pavement in an annual Bay City tradition. The 50th running of Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day Races will be held the morning of March 19 before the city’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade. After a 50-year-strong history, these races are more than just your typical 5K.
Fall destination Leaman’s expanding with wedding, special events barn
FREELAND, MI — Popular mid-Michigan fall destination Leaman’s Green Applebarn is building a new wedding and event venue on its rural Saginaw County property. “It was a dream of ours, and we really wanted to make this happen,” Leaman’s manager Sara Reisinger said of the farm’s new Back Orchard Barn, currently under construction near Leaman’s Green Applebarn, 7475 N. River Road in Freeland.
More closures announced for Bay City’s Independence, Liberty bridges
BAY CITY, MI - More bridge closures are scheduled in Bay City in the coming weeks. Bay City Bridge Partners, a subsidiary of United Bridge Partners, announced on social media that there are planned closures coming up for the Independence Bridge and drawbridge openings for the Liberty Bridge. Bay City...
Why Is Popular Spectacular Spudz Leaving Flint Farmer’s Market?
There's a reason super-fans of the Flint Farmer's Market absolutely love it. Take a look inside, here. So many local start-up restaurants, businesses and long-time family-run shops are there for all of us, under one roof. Let's take a look at one of those businesses growing, so much... It's time to get its own storefront.
What’s that? Historic Flint home on I-beams is slowly on the move
FLINT, MI -- Its paint is curled and faded, and many of the front-porch floorboards and railings are busted and broken. Its stone foundation is gone, and the roof has seen better days. The old Mary Taylor home in Flint’s Grand Traverse District looks like a candidate for foreclosure, demolition...
Saginaw art students create over 300 pieces to show on display
SAGINAW, MI – Over 300 pieces of artwork were on display at the Anderson Enrichment Center until Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. The artwork ranges from students in third grade to twelfth grade. They include paintings, drawings, designs and more. Below is the list of winners from the...
Grand Blanc’s Mintor Manor is All You Thought It Was and More
I have literally driven past this home for as long as I can remember. Growing up in Grand Blanc it was that "cool' house everyone was curious about. What did it look like inside? What would it be like to live there?. I'm talking about the stylish modern home on...
Saginaw City Council Stalemates on Pot Shop Approval
A Saginaw marijuana retailer has arrived at a hurtle in its development. Premier Provisioning is looking to establish a location at 1030 Gratiot Avenue, the former site of the Hamilton Home Bakery. Since that location is only 208 feet feet of Fordney Park, the Board of Zoning Appeals would need to grant a waiver from the sensitive use distance, which requires marijuana retailers to be 250 feet away from publicly owned parks.
Hemlock art teacher sees ‘confidence grow’ through snow sculpting at Zehnder’s Snowfest
FRANKENMUTH, MI – The warmer weather didn’t stop Zehnder’s Snowfest this year. It may have canceled the world-class snow sculptures, but the high school carving competition along with many other events moved forward. This is the first year the event invited high school teams to bring in...
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
Despite city council rejection, Saginaw weed shop still possible in ex-bakery
SAGINAW, MI — The manager of a Saginaw marijuana dispensary said he hopes to rekindle a $1.5 million effort to develop a second shop in the city despite a setback delivered this week by Saginaw’s governing body. And it could happen. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday,...
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
Marijuana shop fails in waiver bid at former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Developers hoping to operate a marijuana dispensary in the former Hamilton Home Bakery were denied a waiver necessary to dodge a zoning hurdle. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday, Jan. 23, meeting failed to approve a waiver needed to allow Premier Provisioning ownership to develop a marijuana retail shop inside the old bakery at 1030 Gratiot.
Lapeer restaurant owner paying down local school lunch debt
LAPEER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents that call Lapeer home consider the area a big little town. A slice of civilization with a local community cohesion. It's a city where "the sum is greater than its parts," said Jessica Harold. Harold, along with her partner in life and business Patrick...
Flint lists former Jefferson School, St. Agnes Church for sale
FLINT, MI -- The city is soliciting bids for several properties it acquired through tax foreclosure, including the former Jefferson Elementary School and the former St. Agnes Catholic Church campus. City officials told members of the City Council last week that soliciting the purchases was in line with Flint’s property...
Saginaw Mexican American Council to discuss the need for a more prominent, vocal community role
SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw’s Mexican American Council (MAC) will be looking toward the future with a series of upcoming internal discussions on community involvement. MAC President Bobby DeLeon shared that the first of those discussions will focus on making sure the local Hispanic community is more organized and vocal going forward as well as recognized as more than an occasional “political token.”
Longtime Flint couple die hours apart, remembered for kindness and charity
FLINT, MI - Longtime Flint couple Al and Barbara Ogorek never spent a day apart from each other during their 66-year marriage. Not until the last few months of their lives. Al died on Jan. 17, and nearly 24 hours later, Barbara died on Jan. 18. When Al had a...
Edible Arrangements delivery driver chased, shot at on I-675 in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, MI — Shortly after delivering a fruit bouquet on Saginaw’s East Side, an Edible Arrangements employee found himself pursued and shot at as he drove back to work on Interstate 675. The man thankfully managed to avoid the flying bullets, though his work vehicle was peppered with...
Saginaw area boys roundup: Heritage chalks up long-awaited victory over Saginaw
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 24, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: HERITAGE 69, SAGINAW 46.
