Bay City, MI

The Saginaw News

50 years on the run: Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day tradition ‘more than just a road race’

BAY CITY, MI - This St. Patrick’s Day will mark five decades of runners and walkers lacing up their shoes and hitting the pavement in an annual Bay City tradition. The 50th running of Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day Races will be held the morning of March 19 before the city’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade. After a 50-year-strong history, these races are more than just your typical 5K.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Fall destination Leaman’s expanding with wedding, special events barn

FREELAND, MI — Popular mid-Michigan fall destination Leaman’s Green Applebarn is building a new wedding and event venue on its rural Saginaw County property. “It was a dream of ours, and we really wanted to make this happen,” Leaman’s manager Sara Reisinger said of the farm’s new Back Orchard Barn, currently under construction near Leaman’s Green Applebarn, 7475 N. River Road in Freeland.
FREELAND, MI
Cars 108

Why Is Popular Spectacular Spudz Leaving Flint Farmer’s Market?

There's a reason super-fans of the Flint Farmer's Market absolutely love it. Take a look inside, here. So many local start-up restaurants, businesses and long-time family-run shops are there for all of us, under one roof. Let's take a look at one of those businesses growing, so much... It's time to get its own storefront.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Saginaw art students create over 300 pieces to show on display

SAGINAW, MI – Over 300 pieces of artwork were on display at the Anderson Enrichment Center until Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. The artwork ranges from students in third grade to twelfth grade. They include paintings, drawings, designs and more. Below is the list of winners from the...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw City Council Stalemates on Pot Shop Approval

A Saginaw marijuana retailer has arrived at a hurtle in its development. Premier Provisioning is looking to establish a location at 1030 Gratiot Avenue, the former site of the Hamilton Home Bakery. Since that location is only 208 feet feet of Fordney Park, the Board of Zoning Appeals would need to grant a waiver from the sensitive use distance, which requires marijuana retailers to be 250 feet away from publicly owned parks.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
DAVISON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lapeer restaurant owner paying down local school lunch debt

LAPEER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents that call Lapeer home consider the area a big little town. A slice of civilization with a local community cohesion. It's a city where "the sum is greater than its parts," said Jessica Harold. Harold, along with her partner in life and business Patrick...
LAPEER, MI
MLive

Flint lists former Jefferson School, St. Agnes Church for sale

FLINT, MI -- The city is soliciting bids for several properties it acquired through tax foreclosure, including the former Jefferson Elementary School and the former St. Agnes Catholic Church campus. City officials told members of the City Council last week that soliciting the purchases was in line with Flint’s property...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw Mexican American Council to discuss the need for a more prominent, vocal community role

SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw’s Mexican American Council (MAC) will be looking toward the future with a series of upcoming internal discussions on community involvement. MAC President Bobby DeLeon shared that the first of those discussions will focus on making sure the local Hispanic community is more organized and vocal going forward as well as recognized as more than an occasional “political token.”
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

