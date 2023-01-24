Read full article on original website
5 upcoming horror movies you have to see in 2023
There’s no doubt that 2022 was a great year for horror films, with Scream, Barbarian, Smile, and Speak No Evil scoring not only with audiences, but critics as well. Even B movies like Orphan: First Kill and Terrifier 2 were better than they had any right to be, providing the slasher genre with a deep bench of highbrow and lowbrow hits for fans to choose from.
The 5 best sci-fi shows on TV right now
In an era when everyone has too much TV to watch, it can somehow still be difficult to find a good sci-fi show. Many of them are too convoluted for their own good, or lack the great characters that always make good sci-fi sing. It’s always possible to go back to the sci-fi shows you used to love, of course, but sometimes you want something that’s still airing to meet your regular sci-fi cravings.
Director Tommy Wirkola on combining Die Hard with Santa Claus in Violent Night
Besides being one of the greatest action films of all time, 1988’s Die Hard became a template for pitching movies with a similar concept. Die Hard on a boat? Under Siege. Die Hard on a plane? Air Force One. Die Hard on a mountain? Cliffhanger. These films worked by taking an easily adaptable concept and making it their own. More times than not, however, the films pitched as “Die Hard on a” fail to capture the essence of Die Hard (we don’t need to cover Die Hard at a beauty pageant, also known as No Contest).Three decades later, the concept works again with Violent Night, which is Die Hard with Santa Claus.
Stranger Things season 5: Everything we know so far
If you’re like us, you’re on the edge of your seat, waiting with bated breath to hear some juicy news about Stranger Things season 5. Understandably, Season 5, the finale of Netflix’s Stranger Things, is now one of the most highly anticipated television events in history. Since Vecna succeeded in tearing open a massive gate to the Upside Down, audiences now expect the heroes of Hawkins to engage in an epic final battle against the evil psychic and his army of monsters.
Infinity Pool review: a deep dive into depravity
In the opening five minutes of Brandon Cronenberg’s new movie Infinity Pool, you think you know what you’re getting. A gorgeous couple (Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman) wake up in their oversized bed and then venture outside to eat gourmet food at a fancy resort. As the couple finishes and walk back to their high-priced hotel, the camera begins to move upward and slowly spin around. It then cuts to different places inside the resort, with the camera continually spinning and moving, until everything is upside down. The effect is disorienting, and that’s the point. Nothing in this movie is on solid ground, and what comes next will leave you dizzy.
Shrinking review: 2023’s first great ensemble comedy
Shrinking is a messy, absurd, and occasionally moving comedy about a group of messy, absurd, and occasionally insightful people. It is, in other words, the natural result of a creative collaboration between Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein, and Jason Segel. Across its first nine episodes, the Apple TV+ series runs headfirst into the difficult emotional terrain of its story with the same playful spirit that has, for better or worse, come to define many of Lawrence’s previous TV efforts, including Scrubs, Cougar Town, and yes, Ted Lasso.
Dead Space review: respectful remake keeps the series’ legacy safe
“Dead Space (2023) feels a little redundant considering the original still holds up, but a well-executed remake still results in a standout action-horror experience.”. If the mark of a good video game remake is that it preserves the original experience and makes it feel the way it felt the first time you played it, then consider Dead Space a success … by default. That’s because the original 2008 action-horror game still feels perfectly modern to this day, even with some dated visuals and storytelling. I should know, because I just played the original for the first time one year ago. For a project like this, not stomping all over its source material’s corpse would be the franchise’s safest move.
Poker Face review: a charming ode to a bygone TV era
Poker Face wears its influences on its sleeve. From its “howcatchem” episodic structure to even its placement on NBC’s streaming service, the new series’ love of classic detective shows like Columbo is clear from the moment it begins. While there is one ongoing subplot that loosely connects its episodes together, Poker Face even bucks against the widespread serialization of our current, prestige TV era by opening with a batch of installments that, for the most part, can be watched in whatever order the viewer decides.
2023 Oscars: where to watch all the Best Actor nominees
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences recently announced the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards (2023 Oscars). Now that the dust has settled and the nominations have been secured, the campaigning has only just begun for this group of nominees. Who will win the coveted prize of Best...
