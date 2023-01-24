Read full article on original website
KCPA and the Virginia Theatre are collaborating on two productions this spring
Krannert Center for the Performing Arts and the Virginia Theatre are collaborating on two productions this spring: Dance at Illinois Downtown (March 30-April 1), and the Lyric Theatre @ Illinois’ City of Angels April 13-15. These two shows will be held at the Virginia Theatre in Downtown Champaign. Tickets...
Restore has some vintage vibes right now
Yesterday, Champaign County Restore posted their regular round up of new and interesting items on their social media pages, and “vintage” seemed to be the recurring theme. I know “vintage” is a very broad term, and means different things to different people. To some of you an iPod is vintage. So is a rotary phone. These items evoke an era that goes a bit further back.
Champaign is considering C-Street as a historical site
The City of Champaign does not currently have a designation for historical sites, but they are looking into the possibility of creating one to honor the legacy of Chester Street Bar (C-Street). The bar, well known as an LGBTQ+ inclusive space, closed its doors in 2017, and the building collapsed in 2021. Since then, a former C-Street DJ, Leslie Krause, has been working to solidify its legacy. Krause launched a website to archive history and memorabilia, and was the first to submit a request for the historical designation.
C-U One-to-One Mentoring transforms lives
When 90-year-old Edith was asked whether she wanted to retire as 17-year-old Alice’s mentor, she laughed. “No,” she said. “She needs to graduate high school, and I’m the only person in her life who will kick her ass enough to do it.”. Alice had a difficult...
The Champaign-Urbana Police Data Project launches next week
Invisible Institute, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization out of Chicago, is launching a new tool meant to hold police in Champaign and Urbana accountable to the public. Members of the group will be at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center on Wednesday, February 1st, to introduce the project, provide space for questions, and begin to examine the data.
Harvest Market debuts monthly coffee flights
Harvest Market now has coffee flights of four different coffee drinks. The inaugural flight of coffee has a miniature pink drink called Lovebug made with pink lotus, strawberry syrup, and something called supercream, garnished with a heart gummy. Other drinks in this coffee flight include a dark chocolate cold brew with a raspberry cold foam, an iced mocha with beet root powder, and a sweet matcha with strawberry syrup.
‘Safe space center’ for kids opening downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “We’re a product of environment. If nobody else is going to do it, somebody will have to do it,” Riynard Wilson said. Wilson wants to create a positive environment for kids who may not have one of their own. He and fellow youth mentor Tony Odom are opening a “safe space […]
Restaurant Week 2023 must-have bites
Restaurant Week 2023 begins this weekend on Friday, January 27th and runs through Saturday, February 4th. This delicious nine day celebration of local restaurants is hosted by Visit Champaign County, and there are more than 40 participating restaurants across Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Rantoul, St. Joe, and Mahomet. This year, the food options are vegan, American barbecue, Zambian, Italian, Vietnamese, Indian, Congolese, and more.
Negligent landlords and renters’ rights in C-U
For low- and moderate-income residents in Champaign-Urbana, affordable, safe, and comfortable housing is hard to come by. Like many social issues, this issue has only been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. The League of Women Voters of Champaign County recently posted an informative video on the subject if you want a deep dive into the topic. That said, the recent issue with Champaign Park Apartments provides a chilling (pun intended) representation of the issues.
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
Chester Street Bar may be first designated historical site in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The spot where a bar once stood could be named historical by the city of Champaign. But, they’ll have to write a new process to do it. The Chester Street Bar collapsed several years ago. It was considered a safe space for the LGBTQ community. People like former employee Leslie Krause […]
“A change was needed”: Champaign community weighs in on Unit 4 decision
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Board members voted to move forward with a plan that will modify its current schools of choice process. The decision has been getting mixed reviews from the public. Some people say they’re all for it. Others wish the community had more of a voice in some last-minute changes. “I want us […]
Champaign man spends two weeks homeless to raise awareness
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “I walked out of my place on Sunday with just the clothes I’m wearing and an empty backpack to experience sleeping outside and living on the street for 14 days,” Warren Charter said. Warren Charter started at Kaufman Lake in Champaign and has made his way into downtown Champaign so far. […]
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
Bloomington Normal NAACP responds to death of Tyre Nichols
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP is sharing its reaction to the death of Tyre Nichols. He died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on January 7. Attorney Ben Crump is representing Nichol’s family. Previously, Crump represented the family of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery,...
Major changes to Unit 4 Schools leave parents concerned
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — After months of debate and special focus groups, Unit 4 has officially changed its student placement model. Champaign parents have voiced their concerns with the changes through the entire process. "I mean I'm terrified of it. That's it, I think I'm terrified of it," said...
Decatur Salvation Army food pantry changes hours of operation
January 25, 2023 – The Decatur Salvation Army has new hours of operation for their food pantry located at 229 W. Main Street on the edge of Downtown Decatur. The hours of operation are now Tuesday & Wednesday evening 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. & Saturday morning 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.
Illinois awards Connect Transit $9.6 million for microtransit service
Bloomington-Normal's public transportation system will receive $9.6 million from the state of Illinois for its new on-demand service. Connect Transit plans to debut microtransit in late spring or early summer. It's an app-based service that transports passengers from their neighborhood to a fixed route. "These funds allow us to continue...
Decatur's UAW Local 751 to hold strike authorization vote on Friday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Members of Decatur's UAW Local 751 will vote to authorize a strike on Friday. The vote is not a vote to strike but it would give union leadership the option to call for a strike if contract negotiations with Caterpillar are unable to be resolved.
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
