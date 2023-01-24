ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

fox44news.com

Killeen homeless population decreased in annual homeless count

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – According to the annual homeless count, Killeen’s homeless population showed a decrease. The City of Killeen partnered with the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations on Thursday in an effort to measure homelessness across the city and the region in the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. The initial count in Killeen is 169, according to this year’s regional PIT lead. This number was above 200 in 2022.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Foster A Grandparent Initiative Seeks Bell County Volunteers

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is calling on all seniors and adults over the age of 55 to volunteer, mentor, and serve children with exceptional needs. Now considered a legacy program, the Foster A Grandparent initiative piloted in Denton, Texas and...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Local organization provides resources for the homeless

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An organization seeking to assist the homeless is hosting its next event this Friday. The next Project Homeless Connect is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center’s McLennan Hall – located at 100 Washington Avenue. Through Project Homeless Connect efforts, the organization hopes to not only have resources to help people move out of homelessness – but also quality of life offerings to extend kindness and compassion to neighbors.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

City of Copperas Cove hosting job fair

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? Copperas Cove is the place to be this Saturday!. The City of Copperas Cove and the Human Resources Department have announced an in-house Job Fair. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, located at 501 S. Main Street.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
baylorlariat.com

Homeless community asks for new involvement from students

McLennan County’s homeless rates fluctuate over the years and many remain struggling to find housing constantly. There are many stigmas that exist regarding homelessness. The homeless community has a different message to Baylor students about the type of aid they need. According to Data USA, out of McLennan County’s...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco PD Recognizes Crime Stoppers Awareness Month

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Every January is dedicated to raise awareness for crime stoppers in Texas. An initiative that encourages community members to report crime anonymously. The Waco Crime Stoppers program began in 1981 and has since then assisted law enforcement with crime prevention for over thirty years.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Baylor president addresses campus security

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The president of Baylor University is informing the public about campus security. Dr. Linda A. Livingstone said in her weekly President’s Letter that this comes in light of some recent crimes which happened off campus. She is reassuring the public that Baylor takes the safety and security of students, faculty, staff and visitors very seriously.
WACO, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Construction coming to Copperas Cove City Hall

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – To anyone about to do business at Copperas Cove City Hall, things will be a little different in the next few days. The City said on Wednesday afternoon that a contractor will be working in the rear of City Hall, located at 914 S. Main Street, on Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27. During these two days, the parking lot will be barricaded off with no vehicle entry authorized.
COPPERAS COVE, TX

