A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
fox44news.com
Killeen homeless population decreased in annual homeless count
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – According to the annual homeless count, Killeen’s homeless population showed a decrease. The City of Killeen partnered with the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations on Thursday in an effort to measure homelessness across the city and the region in the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. The initial count in Killeen is 169, according to this year’s regional PIT lead. This number was above 200 in 2022.
fox44news.com
Foster A Grandparent Initiative Seeks Bell County Volunteers
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is calling on all seniors and adults over the age of 55 to volunteer, mentor, and serve children with exceptional needs. Now considered a legacy program, the Foster A Grandparent initiative piloted in Denton, Texas and...
fox44news.com
Local organization provides resources for the homeless
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An organization seeking to assist the homeless is hosting its next event this Friday. The next Project Homeless Connect is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center’s McLennan Hall – located at 100 Washington Avenue. Through Project Homeless Connect efforts, the organization hopes to not only have resources to help people move out of homelessness – but also quality of life offerings to extend kindness and compassion to neighbors.
News Channel 25
'100 volunteers': Central Texas coalition performing homeless count, handing out food
CENTRAL TEXAS — The Central Texas Homeless Coalition is going the extra mile this week to do a homeless count and distribute some much-needed necessities. George Losoya, Director for area aging in Central Texas, works with the group. Losoya said in part, "It's really critical that we do a...
KWTX
Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
fox44news.com
City of Copperas Cove hosting job fair
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? Copperas Cove is the place to be this Saturday!. The City of Copperas Cove and the Human Resources Department have announced an in-house Job Fair. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Library, located at 501 S. Main Street.
baylorlariat.com
Homeless community asks for new involvement from students
McLennan County’s homeless rates fluctuate over the years and many remain struggling to find housing constantly. There are many stigmas that exist regarding homelessness. The homeless community has a different message to Baylor students about the type of aid they need. According to Data USA, out of McLennan County’s...
fox7austin.com
Plan to house senior homeless with disabilities in Northwest Austin revealed with pushback
AUSTIN, Texas - The new organization taking over a controversial property intended to help house the homeless in Northwest Austin presented their plan to neighbors on Wednesday. Some living near the old Candlewood Suites on Pecan Park Boulevard still have concerns about neighborhood safety after unwanted visitors were found on...
fox44news.com
Waco PD Recognizes Crime Stoppers Awareness Month
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Every January is dedicated to raise awareness for crime stoppers in Texas. An initiative that encourages community members to report crime anonymously. The Waco Crime Stoppers program began in 1981 and has since then assisted law enforcement with crime prevention for over thirty years.
fox44news.com
Aware Central Texas spreads Blue Sand for Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Bell County, TX (FOX 44) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Aware Central Texas is doing its part to spread the word. Its more than information, its actually blue sand being spread across multiple agency properties. The blue sand spread between cracks shows survivors they won’t fall...
KWTX
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, nonprofit that builds beds for children in need, opens chapter in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit is working to make sure kids in need in the area have a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads and they’re asking for help as the need is great. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit dedicated to building, assembling...
KWTX
Waco kickstarts glass recycling program, makes recycling easier for residents and businesses
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco, along with other organizations and corporations in the area, kickstarted the Glass for Good program in the community to make it easier for residents and businesses to recycle glass materials while also helping the environment. Purple bins will soon be scattered around...
fox44news.com
Baylor president addresses campus security
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The president of Baylor University is informing the public about campus security. Dr. Linda A. Livingstone said in her weekly President’s Letter that this comes in light of some recent crimes which happened off campus. She is reassuring the public that Baylor takes the safety and security of students, faculty, staff and visitors very seriously.
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
proclaimerscv.com
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
Truck stolen from Austin nonprofit that provides laundry services to homeless
Mission Accomplished works to provide laundry services to unhoused people.
fox44news.com
Construction coming to Copperas Cove City Hall
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – To anyone about to do business at Copperas Cove City Hall, things will be a little different in the next few days. The City said on Wednesday afternoon that a contractor will be working in the rear of City Hall, located at 914 S. Main Street, on Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27. During these two days, the parking lot will be barricaded off with no vehicle entry authorized.
Peaceful Acres Horse Rescue in Temple, Texas Could Use Our Help
(Temple, Texas) - One thing most of us can agree on is that taking care of any animal is a big responsibility. Some of us have cats or dogs around our homes and they bring much happiness and sometimes chaos to our lives. But for other animals, they require more attention than others.
Waco PD detectives retire 34 years after joining same police academy class
WACO, Texas — Two Waco Police detectives who joined the same police academy class 34 years ago are celebrating their retirement Friday. Detective Mike Alston and Detective Joe Williams both started in the same class in 1989. "They worked together before joining the PD and are now retiring together,"...
