1 hit, killed while walking on US-31 in Norton Shores
A person was hit and killed while walking on US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday night.
Woman struck by car, killed while walking on U.S. 31 in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed Thursday, Jan. 26, when she was struck by a car while she was walking on U.S. 31 near East Sternberg Road, Norton Shores police said. Her name has been withheld pending notification of family. Norton Shores police and Fruitport Township police...
UpNorthLive.com
Man dies after crash involving semitruck
MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
9&10 News
Beulah Woman Injured After Hitting Side of Semi on US-31 in Homestead Township
Michigan State Police say a 93-year-old Beulah woman was injured after she hit the side of a semi on US-31 near Riverside Drive in Homestead Township on Wednesday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City post says the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. Their initial investigation showed that the Beulah woman was driving west on US-31 when she crossed the centerline and hit the side of a semi heading east.
9&10 News
Week in Review: 13-Year-Old Killed After Car Goes Airborne, Hits Tree
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. 1. Adult and Teen Killed In Rollover Crash On M-115 Troopers continue to investigate the cause of a crash that killed...
Fox17
Tanker overturns hauling 80K pounds of calcium chloride in Newaygo Co.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers responded to a semi tanker that overturned on a Newaygo County road Friday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the tanker was hauling 80,000 pounds of calcium chloride when it flipped over near Michillinda Road and Maple Island Road. No injuries were reported. MSP...
Fox17
White Cloud woman arrested following hit-and-run crash involving school bus
LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A White Cloud woman is in custody after deputies say she failed to stop after hitting a school bus in Lincoln Township. The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 5 Mile Road and Mundy Avenue. We’re told a...
Fox17
Roads closed after Muskegon crash knocks down poles, expected to last 5–6 hours
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A crash in Muskegon has resulted in a road closure that is expected to last well into Wednesday evening. The Muskegon Police Department says electric poles are down after they were hit at the intersection of Ottawa Street and Western Avenue. We’re told parts of Yuba...
Suspect arrested after traffic stop leads to police chase in Muskegon
One person was arrested after a traffic stop led to a police chase in Muskegon on Wednesday. Troopers from the Grand Rapids post were assisting in a narcotics investigation.
9&10 News
Luther Man Accused of Stealing in Dec. Arraigned on 3 Felony Counts
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the 44-year-old Luther man who was accused of stealing in December 2022 was arraigned on three felony counts Wednesday. Officers from the Evart Police Department and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Hale Jr. on Tuesday after getting a tip from Lake County Detectives.
9&10 News
Lake County Police Unions Pass Vote of No Confidence in Prosecutor’s Office
Lake County Police Unions Pass Vote of No Confidence in Prosecutor’s Office. Tensions are high in Lake County following a letter from the Police Officers Association of Michigan revealing police unions in Lake County unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in the prosecutor’s office. “I do think...
9&10 News
Can You Identify This Person of Interest In a Mesick Break-In?
Michigan State Police are asking for your help to find a person of interest in a Mesick break-in. They say the owner of the property came back after being gone and found signs that someone had been there. The owner was able to give troopers trail cam video of a man who was on the property on Jan. 5.
Man sentenced for 2021 fatal bar shooting
A man pleaded no contest to charges in a deadly shooting that happened in December 2021.
Highway shut down in Norton Shores due to ice, accidents
Around 8:30 on Sunday evening, the department announced that the highway was closed while crews respond to "multiple" accidents.
Alleged robber of Saginaw Family Dollar tracked by K-9 through snow to nearby house
SAGINAW, MI — An Idlewild man is in the Saginaw County Jail after allegedly robbing a dollar store of speakers, then leading a path through the snow for a police K-9 to track him to a nearby house. Just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, Saginaw police responded...
Whitehall police: 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect now in custody
Police were seeking a suspect in an assault who was on the loose Sunday afternoon. Police were seeking a suspect in an assault who was on the loose Sunday afternoon.
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory – 3-7″ Snow
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan. It includes these counties: Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella-Muskegon-Montcalm-Gratiot-Ottawa-Kent-Ionia-and Clinton. This is for 3-7″ of new snow, along with snow covered and slippery roads, brisk winds and perhaps some drifting snow. After having roughly 17 TOTAL minutes of...
9&10 News
Newaygo County Human Trafficking Task Force Pushes for Statewide Initiative
A human trafficking task force in Newaygo County is pushing for a statewide initiative to teach kids and teens about the dangers of online predators. The Newaygo County Human Trafficking Task Force said it’s already seeing the impact talking to kids about the dangers of online predators can have after a recent arrest.
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
