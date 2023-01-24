ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Man dies after crash involving semitruck

MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
MASON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Beulah Woman Injured After Hitting Side of Semi on US-31 in Homestead Township

Michigan State Police say a 93-year-old Beulah woman was injured after she hit the side of a semi on US-31 near Riverside Drive in Homestead Township on Wednesday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City post says the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. Their initial investigation showed that the Beulah woman was driving west on US-31 when she crossed the centerline and hit the side of a semi heading east.
BEULAH, MI
9&10 News

Luther Man Accused of Stealing in Dec. Arraigned on 3 Felony Counts

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the 44-year-old Luther man who was accused of stealing in December 2022 was arraigned on three felony counts Wednesday. Officers from the Evart Police Department and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Hale Jr. on Tuesday after getting a tip from Lake County Detectives.
LUTHER, MI
9&10 News

Can You Identify This Person of Interest In a Mesick Break-In?

Michigan State Police are asking for your help to find a person of interest in a Mesick break-in. They say the owner of the property came back after being gone and found signs that someone had been there. The owner was able to give troopers trail cam video of a man who was on the property on Jan. 5.
MESICK, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Winter Weather Advisory – 3-7″ Snow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan. It includes these counties: Mason-Lake-Osceola-Clare-Oceana-Newaygo-Mecosta-Isabella-Muskegon-Montcalm-Gratiot-Ottawa-Kent-Ionia-and Clinton. This is for 3-7″ of new snow, along with snow covered and slippery roads, brisk winds and perhaps some drifting snow. After having roughly 17 TOTAL minutes of...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI

