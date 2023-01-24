Read full article on original website
j
3d ago
Alcohol is not a necessity. Show them by your not spending a dime in a state store. Pennsylvania does not belong in the retail booze business
3
Christina Russell
3d ago
Drive to Delaware where there is no sales tax. Gas is way cheaper outside of PA as well.
4
abc27.com
UGI Electric seeking to increase base rate
(WHTM) – UGI Electric has filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to raise its base rates for electric services by $11.4 million annually. Residential customers would see an 8.9% increase, commercial customers would see a 10.8% increase, and industrial customers would see a 0.3% increase. UGI...
Pennsylvania couple's company is renting chickens amid rising food prices
A couple from Pennsylvania has a business called "Rent The Chicken" that they believe could help with the rising cost of eggs. Phil and Jenn Tompkins, co-owners of "Rent The Chicken," based out of Freeport, Pennsylvania, say their services are available throughout most of the U.S. for aspiring chicken-owners to try. The unique business offering is trying to create a new space in the rental industry. As the price of...
Report: Coal falls, gas climbs in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s energy landscape underwent a seismic shift in the last 20 years, according to recent federal data. For decades, coal fueled the market. Now, natural gas has asserted itself. An analysis from the Energy Information Administration illustrates the change. Natural gas power plants produced just 2% of Pennsylvania’s electricity in 2001. By 2021, natural gas covered 52% of electricity production. ...
Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’
Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
Tax caps leave many Pennsylvania municipalities with few ways to raise revenue
Municipalities that lack home rule charters are unable to increase a variety of taxes beyond limits set by a state law from the 1960s, according to a new report. Bradford, a small city situated just a few miles south of the New York state line in McKean County, no longer has 24-hour police coverage.
Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?
Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.
WGAL
Workers, lawmaker team up for renewed push to ban smoking in Pennsylvania casinos
PITTSBURGH — There's a renewed push to ban smoking inside casinos across Pennsylvania. Employees at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh are teaming up with state Rep. Dan Frankel (D-23) to ban smoking there, as well as all other casinos in the commonwealth. Frankel is part of a group called CEASE,...
State Senator Wayne Fontana introduces proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. RELATED STORIES:Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022Leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wageIt's been 13 years since the U.S. raised the minimum wagePennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in JanuaryIt has been at $7.25/hour since 2009. Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202. He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation.
State College
How Pennsylvania Homeowners Can Apply for Mortgage and Utility Assistance
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting...
iheart.com
Proposal Could Still Stem Booze Prices in PA
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A Republican state senator from the Cumberland and York areas has called for the state liquor board to not raise its prices. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board had previously announced it would increase prices at state-run alcohol stores by four percent. State Senator Mike Regan has said he believes decisions on price changes for 2023 should instead be set by the governor's office and the state legislature. It's not known whether he'll re-introduce the idea after the Senate reconvenes in February.
Tangy tater tots; Chiefs connections; huge PPL bills: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
As Black History Month begins next week, we at PennLive are looking to put a spotlight on the new generation of Black leaders in central Pennsylvania. These people under 40 might be volunteers or professionals, activists or caregivers, teachers or ongoing students. They’ll all be “Trailblazers and Trendsetters.”
To really fix Harrisburg we need to fix the Pa. Constitution | Patrick Beaty
As Pa. House Speaker Mark Rozzi said, 'Harrisburg is broken.' Fixing it will require long-term solutions. The post To really fix Harrisburg we need to fix the Pa. Constitution | Patrick Beaty appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Chesco School District Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’
Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
Pennsylvania takes steps to ease volunteer firefighter crisis
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighters dwindle, lawmakers hope to reverse the trend. States nationwide struggle to recruit and retain volunteers, while simultaneously investing time and money into training required to keep up with stringent regulations. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, volunteers account for 96.8% of firefighters in Pennsylvania – the third highest percentage in the country. The national average is 70.2%. ...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
State College
Gaming Control Board Approves License for Nittany Mall Casino
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously approved a license for the proposed mini-casino at the Nittany Mall, but a potential appeal and a parallel lawsuit by a competing company mean the facility is unlikely to move forward any time soon. SC Gaming OpCo, owned by investor and former...
Bipartisan pair begin push to free nurse practitioners in Pa. and hopefully ease care shortage
Two Pennsylvania state senators have introduced a bill that would give full independence to nurse practitioners, who have long worked under close supervision of doctors in Pennsylvania. Nurse practitioners are nurses who typically have a bachelor’s and master’s degree, including specialized training in a specific medical field such as primary...
Agriculture Online
Kickstarter helps launch small Pennsylvania dairy farm
When Mikayla Fasone graduated from Penn State, she stepped into a management position at her family's 100-year-old central New Jersey dairy farm. She served as the farm's herdswoman and manager of on farm agri-tourism, including the annual summer camp, for three years. Then, with a dairy legacy that spans five generations, Fasone, 28, was ready to branch out on her own and create a dairy-farming lifestyle that spoke to her.
Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them. Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
