Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit […]
fox5ny.com
Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving bar with young men accused of raping her before death
A newly released video appears to show Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a bar with the men accused of raping her before she was struck and killed by a car. The video first shows four people walking across the street toward a parking lot. Sources told WAFB that...
Video shows LSU student leaving bar before alleged rape, deadly crash
BATON ROUGE, La. — A new video published Thursday shows Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a Tigerland bar shortly before authorities say she was raped and fatally struck by a car. The video, which was published by WBRZ-TV, reportedly shows Brooks leaving with four men outside of...
Students say LSU focusing on drinking in death, alleged rape of Madison Brooks is wrong
The death and alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks has many of her classmates frustrated by the university's focus on underage drinking instead of sexual assault prevention.
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
WAFB.com
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of raping underage victim
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip led to the arrest of Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston, in October of 2022. Sura was wanted in connection with an alleged rape of someone under the age of 13. On Tuesday, January 24, a grand jury looked over evidence and decided to...
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
Madison Brooks case: Baton Rouge judge says suspects ‘callously’ laughed at LSU student shortly before death
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
WAFB.com
LSP urging car passengers to speak up if they’re in a dangerous driving situation
If you know anything that can help, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP. The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places. Cameras to be installed in 2-3 weeks where Allie Rice and Devin Page...
wbrz.com
Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say
BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge School spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
wbrz.com
Two Southern University students remain hospitalized after mass shooting at Houston nightclub
BATON ROUGE - Two Southern University students are fighting for their lives in a hospital following a mass shooting at a Houston nightclub earlier this month. Amariah Pridgen and Tamaya Smothers are best friends, and they were together at the Touch Lounge nightclub on Jan. 15 when bullets started flying.
Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
wbrz.com
Pattern of underage students killed in wrecks near Tigerland bars highlights long-running problem
BATON ROUGE - The death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, killed by a car after a night of under-aged drinking at Tigerland, has brought back haunting memories for one parent who says her son experienced a similar fate. "I know that on the last evening of my 19-year-old son's...
Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
LSU students react to temporary suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license following alleged rape and death of student
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU students are reacting to the popular Tigerland bar Reggie’s, being temporarily banned from serving and selling alcohol following the alleged rape and death of student Madison Brooks. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control issued an emergency suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license...
wbrz.com
BRPD chief calls for peace as nation braces for release of police video in high-profile Tennessee murder case
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul released a statement Friday in anticipation of the video's release in the Tyre Nichols case. Read the full statement here:. "As you may know, five officers of the Memphis Police Department were terminated and subsequently charged with murder for their actions, and inactions, involving the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols. It is anticipated that the video of the encounter with Mr. Nichols will be released soon. Due to the nature of the video’s contents, there is significant concern that it may spark responses outside of the Memphis area.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted in 'wild gun' shooting in Baton Rouge seeks a 3rd judge to handle retrial
To hear his lawyer tell it, Brandon Boyd is having the worst luck with judges. At Boyd's sentencing after a 2016 second degree murder conviction, District Judge Beau Higginbotham called Boyd "the worst of the worst type of person" and sent him to prison for life. Boyd's judge for a...
Madison Brooks case pushes LSU president to slam Baton Rouge bar after alleged rape, student death
A Louisiana college student died after she was struck by a car earlier this month. Police said Tuesday they had charged four men in connection with alleged prior crimes.
