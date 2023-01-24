ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man accused of raping underage victim

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip led to the arrest of Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston, in October of 2022. Sura was wanted in connection with an alleged rape of someone under the age of 13. On Tuesday, January 24, a grand jury looked over evidence and decided to...
LIVINGSTON, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say

BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge School spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD chief calls for peace as nation braces for release of police video in high-profile Tennessee murder case

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul released a statement Friday in anticipation of the video's release in the Tyre Nichols case. Read the full statement here:. "As you may know, five officers of the Memphis Police Department were terminated and subsequently charged with murder for their actions, and inactions, involving the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols. It is anticipated that the video of the encounter with Mr. Nichols will be released soon. Due to the nature of the video’s contents, there is significant concern that it may spark responses outside of the Memphis area.
BATON ROUGE, LA

