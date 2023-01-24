Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
Plea for Help: Confusion uncovered in the Pima County Criminal Justice System
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 13 News Investigates discovered a breakdown in the domestic violence system that could be putting some victims’ safety at risk. The flaw uncovered has the attention of critical players in the system and now changes are being made. 13 News Investigates has been...
realestatedaily-news.com
First Shots offers free course for beginning shooters Jan. 28
PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA, (Jan. 27, 2023) – If you’re new to the sport of shooting, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) invites you to attend First Shots. This free firearms course, tailored for beginning shooters, takes place Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road.
KGUN 9
All Section 8 housing applications now received will go through the first lottery process
An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that those who were not selected in the lottery would have to reapply to the lottery in future months. The Section 8 housing waitlist for the city of Tucson re-opened on Jan. 3. The last time the waitlist was open was 2017.
KOLD-TV
City and County update their joint efforts to curtail homelessness
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson and Pima County have joined forces to try to end homelessness in our region and have invested a great deal of time and resources into the effort. “Housing first makes sure that each person has a roof over their heads, a warm meal,...
azbilingual.news
PIMA COUNTY, CITY OF TUCSON WILL HOST JOB FAIR
PIMA COUNTY, Jan. 20, 2023 — Pima County and the City of Tucson are hiring for dozens of jobs that potential applicants can explore at a job fair Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way. County and city...
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m. The TPD...
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
fox10phoenix.com
Man allegedly opened fire inside Tucson health care facility
TUCSON, Ariz. - A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson health care facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on...
azpm.org
City under scrutiny for alledged homeless encampment sweeps ahead of gem show
Community on Wheels, an advocacy group for unsheltered persons, has filed an injunction against the City of Tucson asking a court to block two ordinances that would remove homeless encampments in parks. The group claims that the city plans to use the statutes for removals in Santa Rita Park because of the start of the annual Tucson Gem and Mineral show.
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
Advocates to City of Tucson: No 'sweeps' of homeless encampments
Tucson city leaders say they are not planning extra enforcement on homeless camps in Santa Rita park ahead of the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase.
KOLD-TV
Man found dead in Pima County jail cell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found dead inside his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Monday, Jan. 23. According to a news release, a corrections officer found the man unresponsive in his cell and immediately took measures to...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
realestatedaily-news.com
Valley Developer Purchases 24 Acres in Casa Grande, Plans to Build New Casa Grande Commerce Park
Land Advisors Organization facilitates $2.05 million deal, representing the buyer and the seller of the parcel, for planned speculative industrial development. Scottsdale, Ariz. (Jan. 26, 2023) –Dale Cavan, a Phoenix-based developer, closed on the purchase of a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande, with plans to build a new commerce park that will feature a series of speculative buildings under 70,000 SF to accommodate industrial needs in the area. The buyer paid $2,057,851 for the land located at the SEC Thornton Road and Ash Avenue, which will become the Casa Grande Commerce Park.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after an armed suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers,...
Sahuaro High School underwent 'secure protocol'
The Sahuaro High School was under a "secure protocol" Wednesday due to a person acting aggressively on campus.
Man shot at Silverbell Road sports bar dies in custody
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to an unresponsive inmate in his cell Monday around 10:15 p.m. After life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead.
Suspect, officer who shot him in Jan. 15 incident identified
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team identified a man who was hospitalized after a Tucson police officer shot him Sunday,Jan. 15 at a Prudence Road apartment complex.
azbilingual.news
City of Tucson closes first phase for affordable housing waitlist
The pre-application period for the City of Tucson’s waitlist for public housing and Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8) will close at the end of the day at 11:59 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23. All applications received in the three-week period, which began Jan. 3, will be placed in a lottery. This ends the first stage. A lottery will be done every month thereafter for placement on the waitlist.
azpm.org
Tucson takes plastic program citywide
Wednesday Council member Steve Kozachik will host a public meeting on the recycling program at his ward office, 3202 E. First Street, from 5:30 - 7:00 pm. Tucson city leaders are moving ahead with a program to turn plastic waste into building materials. Last August, Ward 6 council member Steve...
Comments / 1