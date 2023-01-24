Read full article on original website
9 Actors Who Received Oscar Nominations for Roles in Movie Franchises
For many actors, being nominated for an Oscar is the pinnacle of their career. It’s a monumental honor and form of recognition, and a chance to be cemented into cinematic history. Many wonderful performances have been nominated since the award show’s inception in 1929, with huge cultural significance. Historically, the Academy and its voters tend to favor performances from certain types of films.
Legendary Eddie Murphy Movie Roles to Catch Before 'You People'
Eddie Murphy has been a comedic force of nature ever since he became the youngest cast member of Saturday Night Live in 1980 when he was just nineteen-years-old. The comedic actor quickly transitioned into film roles and almost immediately became one of the biggest, most bankable stars in Hollywood. Although he has found much of his success within the comedy genre, Murphy hasn't been afraid to step outside his comfort zone throughout his career and take on more dramatic roles. With his newest movie,You People out on Netflix today, here is a list of his top films.
The Best Romantic Comedy of Each Decade Since the 1930s
Although the genre is popular year-round, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to reflect on some of the most memorable romantic comedies ever made. The formula is quite simple. A man or woman is either looking for love or has absolutely no interest in finding love. After a series of events, some hilarious and some heart-wrenching, the protagonist finds their happily ever after.
Angela Bassett Redefined What a Marvel Movie Performance Can Be
The Oscars have slowly, but surely, warmed up to the changing trends of pop culture. Especially when it comes to the superhero movie. The Academy moved to expand the list of Best Picture nominees in the wake of The Dark Knight's success, and at the 2019 ceremony Black Panther was up for multiple nominations — including Best Picture! It ultimately walked away with three awards, and now its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also in the Oscars race. Much of the discussion has revolved around Angela Bassett's turn as Queen Ramonda — and for good reason, as it's the entire center around which the film revolves.
10 Best Oscars Hosts of the 21st Century, Ranked
With the 2023 Oscars on the horizon, it is important to remember some of the greatest moments from previous years. Every Oscars Awards Show needs a host (or in some cases, hosts), and the best of the best in the entertainment industry are vetted to have the coveted position. Usually,...
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com
Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
10 Great M. Night Shyamalan Films to Watch Before 'Knock at the Cabin'
M. Night Shyamalan is easily one of the most influential filmmakers of the generation. The multihyphenate film industry extraordinaire is best known for his eerie, contemporary supernatural thriller films with twist endings. His movies truly make audiences think and often catch them off-guard. His newest, upcoming movie is Knock at...
Andrea Riseborough’s Best Roles: Where You’ve Seen Her Before 'To Leslie'
All your favorite actresses have one thing in common: they campaigned for Andrea Riseborough to get an Oscar nomination for her performance in the indie film To Leslie. The film itself was too small to fund a For Your Consideration campaign, but Riseborough’s powerful portrayal got enough traction from her peers to secure her the nod. The nomination came as a surprise to many, especially those who aren’t familiar with her work. But Riseborough has been a consistent working actress for almost twenty years, so even if you’ve never heard of her before, you’ve definitely seen her face. To jog your memory, here are Andrea Riseborough’s best and most notable roles.
Netflix movie ‘Glass Onion’ sets streaming viewership record
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” drew the largest weekly viewership on record for a streamed movie, according to figures released Friday by Nielsen. Viewers spent 2.886 billion minutes watching the Netflix mystery from Dec. 26-Jan. 1, its first full week of release. The previous record was 2.725 billion minutes for “Hocus Pocus 2” the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022, which included the first three days the fantasy comedy was available on Disney+.
From 'Thor' to 'Beverly Hills Cop': The 10 Best Fish-Out-Of-Water Characters To Hit the Big Screen
A fish-out-of-water is a character placed far out of their element to watch them adapt. Most often crafted for comedic effect, a character's upbringing and understanding of the world are very different from what they experience in their journey. At first glance, the character sticks out like a sore thumb, but as their arc develops, their personality and differences rub off on the world they visit.
Oscars 2023: Ranking Cate Blanchett's 10 Best Performances
Whether it is about winning the first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in The Aviator or being nominated for Best Actress in the role of Queen Elizabeth (twice), Cate Blanchett has nailed every role she has ever got her hands on. She has starred in a lot of movies, and no matter how the movie performs, she has always been appreciated for her acting skills.
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023
Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting titles coming this February from some of your favorite comfort films, new seasons of hit shows, exciting new series and films, and a batch of theatrical movies from 2022. The hit comedy series Harlem will be returning for a second season as Camille and her friends try to navigate their love lives and their personal lives in the New York neighborhood. The Orlando Bloom-Cara Delevingne fantasy series Carnival Row will be debuting its second and final season on Prime Video as well. Two Time Academy Award Winner Christoph Waltz will be starring in the dark workplace satire The Consultant which could be Prime Video's answer to Severance. Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemmons will star in the romcom Somebody I Used to Know from director Dave Franco. Recent films such as the Idris Elba survival thriller Beast, the polarizing slasher finale Halloween Ends, George Miller's trippy genie tale Three Thousand Years of Longing, and the sleeper horror hit Smile will also all be making their way to Prime Video in February.
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
‘The Strays’ Trailer Reveals a Woman’s Unsettling Suburban Nightmare
Netflix has debuted an unsettling first trailer for the upcoming The Strays, a U.K.-set horror film about an upper-middle-class woman whose perfectly tailored life is ripped to shreds by the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town. Ashley Madekwe stars as Neve, who leads an idyllic life in the suburbs with her loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school. But when she begins to notice a strange man and woman appear unexpectedly at odd moments, she starts to doubt her sanity. Of course, she turns to her family and friends for assistance, but Neve is helpless when they hesitate to believe her. The tone is consistently eerie, and towards the latter half of the trailer, slightly surrealist.
10 Best Limited Series With Five Episodes Or Less
Most limited or miniseries have eight to ten episodes, which can often seem dragged out if the story doesn't have much to offer. However, more shows today boast fewer episodes, making the story more impactful. Black Bird is a recent outstanding example of six perfectly balanced episodes that don't rush or drag out the story.
'RRR' Proves We Need an Oscar for Best Stunts
Perhaps no other film made as much of an impact in 2022 than S S Rajamouli's RRR. With its combination of intense action sequences, dance sequences, and anything-goes mentality it was a major cultural phenomenon, rivaled only by Everything Everywhere All At Once. So when the film entered the Academy Awards conversation, hopes were high. However, RRR has only scored one nomintation for Best Song with "Naatu Naatu". And while it's a good song, the music isn't what drew audiences to RRR - it's the action. This slight once again proves that the Oscars need to evolve, and the first step is introducing a new category for stuntwork.
'Infinity Pool' Featurette: Mia Goth on How the Film Will Redefine Horror
While the horror genre hasn’t gone anywhere in the last number of decades, over the last few years it felt like horror has been through a modern renaissance. This all culminated in 2022 which saw an endless number of box office and critical hits for the genre. 2023 has been continuing that hot streak in January, and the next horror talk of the town is Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård’s starring film releases in theaters this weekend. This mind-bending horror film promises to traumatize its audience with its intense atmosphere and disturbing themes. Now the latest featurette For Infinity Pool, exclusively shared by Bloody Disgusting, sees Goth dive into the film’s intriguingly sick madness.
'Tomb Raider' Film in Development at Amazon
Following on from today's earlier news that Amazon had commissioned a television adaptation of the hit video game series Tomb Raider from acclaimed writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, The Hollywood Reporter is now expanding on that story by revealing that the 'massive rights deal' will also include at least one video game, and a new Tomb Raider feature film.
The Oscars Needs to Fix Its Addiction to Biopics
This past Tuesday morning, the Oscar nominations hit the internet once again, and like always, there was a biopic being celebrated among the rest of the films, a tradition that must be broken once and for all. This is not to say that all biopics are bad, but a majority of the time, they are formulaic, schmaltzy, and/or depressing films that don't end up bringing anything fresh to the table. This year's biographical film of choice is Elvis, a film that brings Baz Luhrmann's bombastic visual style into the equation, with the rapid-fire editing, and operatic nature that his films typically boast; yet it does nothing innovative for the typical biopic narrative. It's not a bad film necessarily, but it would be a stretch to say the film deserves all eight of its Oscar nominations. That's just how the Academy treats these types of films though, but should they? Or does the consistent appraisal of showy biopics routinely shut out other films that are more deserving of the awards season spotlight?
10 Best Westerns Nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, According to IMDb
Since 1929, the Oscars have been the most glamorous and prestigious event in the movie industry. For decades, cinephiles have been excited to find out what the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will recognize as the best movie of each year. As the quintessential American film genre, the...
