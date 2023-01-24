Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Related
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 27, 2023: Elizabeth Barry, 103, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Elizabeth Barry, longtime resident of Staten Island passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at the age of 103. Elizabeth was born in Manhattan in 1919. She married her husband, John Joseph Barry in 1938 and subsequently moved to Staten Island in 1943 where she raised her six children. She was an active member of the Saint Monica’s Mothers Guild in Sacred Heart Parish. She enjoyed being a mother, was an excellent cook and known for her beautifully knit outfits. After her last child Chris finished high school Elizabeth returned to college, and earned her Bachelor of Fine Art degree from the College of Staten Island at the age of 56. Her main passion was her artwork. She was highly skilled in various art forms and she shared her artwork with her family and friends alike along with her love of music. For the full obituary, click here.
Staten Island oldest resident turns 108! Lena says with a chuckle: “I think God forgot about me.”
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Turning 100 is magical, but when you exceed that number, well — you are really extra special and breaking records. The family of Lena Vallone Barone just couldn’t wait to shout the news from the rooftops!. Lena is 108!. And according to granddaughter...
‘The Wanderers’ stop by legendary Liedy’s Shore Inn, one NYC’s oldest, most venerable taverns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - It’s truly a Staten Island legend. We’re talking about Liedy’s Shore Inn on Richmond Terrace in New Brighton, one of the oldest, most venerable watering holes on Staten Island and in New York City.
Road maintenance continues on Staten Island next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Department of Transportation road maintenance continues next week on Staten Island and will cause temporary road closures and delays throughout the borough. No paving or milling is planned. To register a complaint or to report a pothole or other street defect, call either the...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 25, 2023: James J. Romano, prolific NYC photographer who snapped pics of Marilyn Monroe, JFK and more, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James J. Romano, 94, peacefully passed away on Jan. 22, 2023. Jim was born in Staten Island on Oct. 21, 1928, but his life forever changed when he contracted tuberculosis at the age of 13 and became a patient at Seaview Hospital for three years, between 1942 and 1945. His career in photography began after he bought a “Brownie” dollar camera, with which he took photos of patients and buildings, including a Dr. Robert Glass who paid him a dollar for the photo. He went on to work at the Daily News, New York Post, Staten Island Advance, Miami Herald and Star Reporter. His subjects included President Bill Clinton, Senator Hillary Clinton, Robert F. Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, President Richard Nixon, President Gerald R. Ford, President Ronald Reagan, President Donald Trump, Marilyn Monroe, Reverend Al Sharpton, Rodney Dangerfield and many, many more. Jim is survived by Dr. Jim Romano and Nancy Steen, Ronald “Ron Star” Romano and Nora Hetherington, many nieces and nephews, as well as dear friends. For the full obit, click here.
FDNY responds to fire at Staten Island apartment building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in Clifton on Friday morning. The incident was reported at approximately 11:15 a.m. on the first floor of a seven-story apartment building located at 141 Park Hill Ave., an FDNY spokesperson told the Advance/SILive.com.
Borelli launches NYC cleanup initiative; Arthur Kill Rd. cleanup tomorrow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Minority Leader of the New York City Council, Joseph Borelli, has announced the kickoff of a NYC cleanup initiative, helping further district-wide cleaning services. The representative of the South Shore is credited with having committed $570,000 of his discretionary funds towards the removal of graffiti, litter,...
Services Set For NJ Model Jeremy Ruehlemann
Funeral arrangements have been set for 27-year-old North Jersey native and model Jeremy Ruehlemann, who died over the weekend in a New York City apartment. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook, NY. Following calling hours, all are invited to gather at The Early Terrible, in Woodstock, NY.
Mild temperatures, warm hearts. These pets will make everything worthwhile. Jan 28-29
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What do dog noses have that humans don’t? They have up to 300 million olfactory receptors, compared to about six million humans. And the part of a dog’s brain devoted to analyzing smells is about 40 times greater than ours. Dogs also have neophilia, which means they are attracted to new and interesting odors.
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
Three to be honored at ‘Sunshine Sunday’ to benefit the JCC’s Lucille and Jay Chazanoff Sunrise Day Camp
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On Feb. 5, the Joan and Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island will host Sunshine Sunday, an annual event benefiting the Lucille and Jay Chazanoff Sunrise Day Camp-Staten Island. The JCC’s Sunrise Day Camp-Staten Island is a free summer camp that brings back the joys...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Irene Maiello’s fabulous 50th birthday party at Above Rooftop
Featured in this week’s Staten Island’s Best Dressed are photos from Irene Maiello’s 50th birthday bash, held at Above Rooftop at the Hilton Garden of Staten Island, Bloomfield. The elegant soiree, attended by Irene’s nearest and dearest, including her children Jake, 17, and Cecelia, 15, unfolded on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a robbery and assault that took place inside an East New York Dunkin Donuts on Sunday. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct are now searching for a black male suspect who is about 6 feet tall and between 20 and 30 years of age in connection with the robbery. At around 6:50 am,. the suspect entered the Dunkin Donuts store located at 640 Conduit Avenue in Brooklyn. He demanded money from an employee inside the store. The employee walked behind the counter as he was struck in the head The post East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted appeared first on Shore News Network.
Exclusive: NYC to develop new revitalization plan for Staten Island’s North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) has been tireless in her push to have city officials reassess their approach to her district, and it seems someone might finally be listening. Mayor Eric Adams is set to announce the early stages of a new comprehensive plan...
Anthony Galante, 70, Staten Island Ferry captain, dies after a 2-year battle with 9/11-related cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Anthony Galante was sailing the Staten Island Ferryboat Gov. Herbert H. Lehman from Whitehall Terminal to the St. George Ferry Terminal when airplanes hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Galante brought the ferry safely to the dock and unloaded the passengers before...
Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy
NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
Filming of ‘East New York’ Took Place in This Beloved Borough
If there’s one television genre there's certainly no shortage of, it’s police procedurals. However, CBS's newest crime drama series East New York is approaching the tried-and-true formula differently. Focused on serving her community first, Detective Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) will do everything in her power to ensure...
After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0