Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 27, 2023: Elizabeth Barry, 103, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Elizabeth Barry, longtime resident of Staten Island passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at the age of 103. Elizabeth was born in Manhattan in 1919. She married her husband, John Joseph Barry in 1938 and subsequently moved to Staten Island in 1943 where she raised her six children. She was an active member of the Saint Monica’s Mothers Guild in Sacred Heart Parish. She enjoyed being a mother, was an excellent cook and known for her beautifully knit outfits. After her last child Chris finished high school Elizabeth returned to college, and earned her Bachelor of Fine Art degree from the College of Staten Island at the age of 56. Her main passion was her artwork. She was highly skilled in various art forms and she shared her artwork with her family and friends alike along with her love of music. For the full obituary, click here.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 25, 2023: James J. Romano, prolific NYC photographer who snapped pics of Marilyn Monroe, JFK and more, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James J. Romano, 94, peacefully passed away on Jan. 22, 2023. Jim was born in Staten Island on Oct. 21, 1928, but his life forever changed when he contracted tuberculosis at the age of 13 and became a patient at Seaview Hospital for three years, between 1942 and 1945. His career in photography began after he bought a “Brownie” dollar camera, with which he took photos of patients and buildings, including a Dr. Robert Glass who paid him a dollar for the photo. He went on to work at the Daily News, New York Post, Staten Island Advance, Miami Herald and Star Reporter. His subjects included President Bill Clinton, Senator Hillary Clinton, Robert F. Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, President Richard Nixon, President Gerald R. Ford, President Ronald Reagan, President Donald Trump, Marilyn Monroe, Reverend Al Sharpton, Rodney Dangerfield and many, many more. Jim is survived by Dr. Jim Romano and Nancy Steen, Ronald “Ron Star” Romano and Nora Hetherington, many nieces and nephews, as well as dear friends. For the full obit, click here.
Services Set For NJ Model Jeremy Ruehlemann

Funeral arrangements have been set for 27-year-old North Jersey native and model Jeremy Ruehlemann, who died over the weekend in a New York City apartment. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook, NY. Following calling hours, all are invited to gather at The Early Terrible, in Woodstock, NY.
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a robbery and assault that took place inside an East New York Dunkin Donuts on Sunday. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct are now searching for a black male suspect who is about 6 feet tall and between 20 and 30 years of age in connection with the robbery. At around 6:50 am,. the suspect entered the Dunkin Donuts store located at 640 Conduit Avenue in Brooklyn. He demanded money from an employee inside the store. The employee walked behind the counter as he was struck in the head The post East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted appeared first on Shore News Network.
Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
Filming of ‘East New York’ Took Place in This Beloved Borough

If there’s one television genre there's certainly no shortage of, it’s police procedurals. However, CBS's newest crime drama series East New York is approaching the tried-and-true formula differently. Focused on serving her community first, Detective Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) will do everything in her power to ensure...
After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
