Elizabeth Barry, longtime resident of Staten Island passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at the age of 103. Elizabeth was born in Manhattan in 1919. She married her husband, John Joseph Barry in 1938 and subsequently moved to Staten Island in 1943 where she raised her six children. She was an active member of the Saint Monica's Mothers Guild in Sacred Heart Parish. She enjoyed being a mother, was an excellent cook and known for her beautifully knit outfits. After her last child Chris finished high school Elizabeth returned to college, and earned her Bachelor of Fine Art degree from the College of Staten Island at the age of 56. Her main passion was her artwork. She was highly skilled in various art forms and she shared her artwork with her family and friends alike along with her love of music.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO