Glens Falls, NY

Lite 98.7

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Witt Construction to Create Conservation Subdivision in Town of Saratoga, a ‘Long-imagined Community’ of 31 Homes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Eight years after John Witt, president of Saratoga Springs-based Witt Construction, proposed a 111-acre conservation subdivision in the Town of Saratoga, the town’s Planning Board has granted preliminary approval of his long-imagined, 31-home community. The property comprises 103 acres that Witt purchased from Saratoga Springs’...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

After 8 Yrs Popular Troy Coffee Bar Will Close Its Doors

They have been a staple on Fourth Street in Troy for eight years. The owners of Troy's Superior Merchandise Company have decided to close its doors. But they won't be gone forever. You Still Have Time to Go to Superior Merchandise Company. In a heartfelt Facebook post, co-owners Felicity Jones...
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Daniela D. McKee, Anthony Bonacio, and Jacob Patrick Sewell Join Julie & Co. Realty, LLC

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Julie & Co. Realty has announced Daniela D. McKee, Anthony Bonacio, and Jacob Patrick Sewell as the newest members of their brokerage in Saratoga Springs. Daniela McKee was born in New York but had the opportunity to spend her earliest years growing up in Italy and Peru. She has had 20 years of experience managing properties, including buying and selling residential properties, along with several commercial properties. Daniela is well-versed in client relations and management, as well as fluent in Spanish and conversational in Italian.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

