Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
Lineup announced for Riverlink Park concert series
From the captivating voice of the Piano Man to the psychedelic riffs of Pink Floyd, music lovers of all kinds will find something to love in this summer's Riverlink Park Summer Concert Series.
Country music series back in Glens Falls in 2023
A catalog of country music returns to Glens Falls in 2023, one soulful guitar at a time. The Kevin Richards Country Concerts Close Up series is coming back to the Charles R. Wood Theater starting this weekend, after a successful first season in 2022.
Get hungry, Saratoga restaurant week set for late March
Ready for some good food? Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce announces the return of Saratoga County Restaurant Week. All Saratoga County restaurants are encouraged to participate!
Capital Region concert roundup: Jan. 27-Feb. 2
This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from January 27 to February 2. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and following week.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 23-27
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 23 through 27.
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
glensfallschronicle.com
Jerry Porrreca has opened Laurella’s Italian & American on Bay St., Glens Falls
Downtown Glens Falls has a new Italian-American restaurant, Laurella’s, owned and operated by Jerry Porreca. It’s in the 21 Bay Street space that formerly housed Seafood on the Bay on the ground floor of the Rogers Building. Mr. Porreca extensively renovated, with with walls ripped down and a...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Jan. 27-29
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Schenectady Soup Stroll, there are quite a few things happening on January 27, 28, and 29.
Tipsy Moose owners to open taco eatery in Latham
Brendan Brader and Robert Tario, co-owners of the Tipsy Moose Tap and Tavern with locations in Latham, Albany and Troy, are set to open the Tipsy Taco Cantina. The restaurant will be at 704 Loudon Road in Latham.
Bombers Burrito Bar in Schenectady to close
Bombers Burrito Bar on 447 State Street in Schenectady is closing. According to an employee at that location, the restaurant's last day is Sunday.
Cage Wars returning to Rivers Casino in March
After two sold-out Cage Wars events, Rivers Casino & Resort has announced its next mixed martial arts showdown. Cage Wars 57 is set for St. Patrick's Day on March 17 at the Rivers Event Center.
Top 10 Most Romantic Restaurants In the Capital Region, Ranked
Valentine's Day is coming up quickly. The annual day of romance is Tuesday February 14th and before you know it you will be scrambling to order flowers, buy chocolate and make dinner reservations. This guide should help you find the perfect place to wine and dine your special someone. I...
Best restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Saratoga Springs, you have quite a few choices. These are the best in the city, according to Yelp.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Witt Construction to Create Conservation Subdivision in Town of Saratoga, a ‘Long-imagined Community’ of 31 Homes
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Eight years after John Witt, president of Saratoga Springs-based Witt Construction, proposed a 111-acre conservation subdivision in the Town of Saratoga, the town’s Planning Board has granted preliminary approval of his long-imagined, 31-home community. The property comprises 103 acres that Witt purchased from Saratoga Springs’...
After 8 Yrs Popular Troy Coffee Bar Will Close Its Doors
They have been a staple on Fourth Street in Troy for eight years. The owners of Troy's Superior Merchandise Company have decided to close its doors. But they won't be gone forever. You Still Have Time to Go to Superior Merchandise Company. In a heartfelt Facebook post, co-owners Felicity Jones...
Spending a Day Boating on Lake George Just Got Easier
Spending a lazy day on the water will be a whole lot easier in Lake George this summer. Boaters will be able to buy all-day use permits online for the Lake George Islands rather than wasting time going to an island headquarters to purchase in person. "Automating the sales of...
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Daniela D. McKee, Anthony Bonacio, and Jacob Patrick Sewell Join Julie & Co. Realty, LLC
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Julie & Co. Realty has announced Daniela D. McKee, Anthony Bonacio, and Jacob Patrick Sewell as the newest members of their brokerage in Saratoga Springs. Daniela McKee was born in New York but had the opportunity to spend her earliest years growing up in Italy and Peru. She has had 20 years of experience managing properties, including buying and selling residential properties, along with several commercial properties. Daniela is well-versed in client relations and management, as well as fluent in Spanish and conversational in Italian.
Upstate New York Mom Literally Named ‘Mother of the Year’
The fact that a woman chooses motherhood is remarkable because those of us who are mothers will tell anyone that although it is the single most gratifying thing in life, being a mother is not for the faint of heart. Being a mother is the hardest job in the entire...
Stewart’s Shops president to work a shift at local shops to thank supporters
Stewart's Shops president Gary Dake will be behind the register at Schuylerville and Ballston Lake locations celebrating the holiday match collections. Dake will be personally thanking customers and shop partners for their support of the campaign.
Comments / 0