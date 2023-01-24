Pete Davidson removes Kim Kardashian tattoos, enjoys Hawaiian vacation with Chase Sui Wonders, reports say

Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Introduces Daughter North To His New Wife On Dinner Date
Malibu, CA - Kanye West has made his first public appearance alongside his daughter North West and new wife Bianca Censori as the trio dined together in Malibu over the weekend. According to Hollywood Life, paparazzi caught Kanye trailed by his Yeezy architect bride while heading to dinner at Malibu’s...
Travis Scott Seen In 1st Photos Since Kylie Jenner Split As He Arrives In L.A. Solo
Travis Scott was photographed stepping off a private plane at an airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. The newly-single rapper took his bags to a waiting SUV with a somber look on his face. It was the first time he was seen out publicly since news broke that he and Kylie Jenner had split once again. The two have been in an on/off relationship since April 2017.
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
Bustle
Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans
In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
Kim Kardashian Showed Her Natural Hair, And I Legit Had No Clue This Is What She Looked Like
I'm actually surprised...
Check out Ivanka Trump’s best workout looks: Fitness inspiration
Ivanka Trump is known for looking stylish no matter the occasion. The former first daughter is always keeping up with her fitness, commiting to a healthy lifestyle. She has been spotted multiple times keeping herself active in Miami, hitting the gym, going for a run by the beach...
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos
Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
Pete Davidson Seemingly Removes All of His Tattoos Dedicated to Ex Kim Kardashian
The comedian and SKIMS mogul split in August after nine months of dating Pete Davidson is removing his ex Kim Kardashian from his life in more ways than one. The comedian, 29, was photographed shirtless on Saturday while vacationing with his rumored girlfriend, Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders. The snapshots appear to reveal that he had all of his tattoos dedicated to his former reality television belle removed. In the recent photos, Davidson's clavicle and collar bones appear to be sans the tiny inks dedicated to the...
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Kylie Jenner Shares Picture of Son — Reveals His Name!
Kylie Jenner made two major revelations on Saturday, showing her son's face for the first time on social media — and also unveiling his name. She captioned four adorable new photos, "AIRE." The 25-year-old star of "The Kardashians" made the introduction ahead of her son's first birthday in February.
ETOnline.com
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Romance With Sweet Birthday Snapshot
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris might have entered the new year with a new romance! The Snowfall actor set tongues wagging when he took to social media to send the model a sweet birthday shout-out that some are taking as a hard launch of the duo's relationship. Last month, the...
netflixjunkie.com
“It would surprise people…”- Bianca Censori’s Clan Spills Beans About Her Crazy Life Before She Married Kanye West Secretly
Close ones finally spill the beans on the new mystery wife of Kanye West. The singer, which had disappeared amidst controversies, finally surfaced as news of him marrying his 27-year-old Yeezy employee started to spread. So far, only a couple of photos of his wife, Bianca Censori have been out, but not much has been known about her.
womansday.com
See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress
Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
Essence
Keke Palmer Reveals Ethereal Maternity Shoot Pictures
Palmer recently shared a poetic photo of her posing with her growing baby bump. Keke Palmer keeps the pregnancy content coming, and we love to see it. The mother-to-be shared an image from her beautiful maternity shoot in a recent Instagram post. In a caption, Palmer, 29, wrote, “It’s giving...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Hailey Bieber's New Haircut Is the Epitome of Chic
Hailey Bieber has gone to the short side. On Jan. 21, the entrepreneur posted two pictures on her Instagram Stories of her new blunt bob haircut, captioning the latter photo: "oops." Bieber's hair, which now stops just below her chin, is the shortest she's gone in quite a while. In...
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff Creeps Out Fans with "Private" Pic of Jeremy
For the longest time, Little People, Big World fans have been noticing that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s lives are full of drama. Leaving the show didn’t change that. It didn’t stop the feuds or the social media controversies. Now, Audrey is once again in hot water with...
