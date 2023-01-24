Parents are being asked to pick up their children from Ruckel Middle School in Niceville due to a power outage.

According to a news release from the Okaloosa County School District, the school "does not currently have power and will not get power in a timely manner due to a traffic accident that occurred this morning on Palm Boulevard."

School officials are asking parents to pick up their students "as soon possible," but noted that supervision will be provided for children who cannot be picked up and lunch will be served. Buses will run at their regular times.

"When picking up your child, avoid Palm Boulevard as it is closed due to the traffic accident," the release states.

The district will provide additional updates as it receives them.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Ruckel Middle School dismissed due to power outage; parents asked to pick up students