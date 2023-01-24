ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Snow, rain storm in Massachusetts could make Wednesday evening commute hazardous

Hazardous conditions as a result of Wednesday’s storm could impact commuters leaving school and work, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warns. Using a chart, the agency detailed on Twitter Tuesday how different hazards could impact drivers’ commutes in the afternoon and evening. The chart was retweeted by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. For instance, high wind could result in power outages and branches on the road.
Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm

Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
Heavy rain, wind tonight

7Weather – Another messy storm is here! Our second one this week. This one gave us more of a break around the evening commute as drier air moved in with it. Any snow showers that initially developed will transition to rain. Heavy rain and wind tonight with the potential for flooding.
Boston health officials warn of sewage discharge after recent storms

Multiple sewer overflows caused by accumulated snow and rain from two recent storms prompted Boston officials on Thursday to issue a public health warning. The Boston Public Health Commission advised the public to avoid contact with affected water bodies for at least 48 hours after a sewage discharge or overflow during rainstorms and for 48 hours after rainstorms end.
Another round of winter weather on the way

(WHDH) — Communities across Massachusetts are working to get power back up and running and roadways and sidewalks clear before the next round of winter weather arrives on Wednesday. The storm is expected to begin Wednesday between noon and 3 p.m. and then intensify throughout the afternoon and into...
Another Storm Tomorrow

Quiet and calm tonight with lows in the 20s. Light snow will stick to untreated roads through the afternoon then become heavier in the evening. Expect a slow drive home from work. We’re expecting 1-3″ in the greater Boston area, but 3-5″ toward the 495 towns including Worcester. Route 2 could pick up 6″ before a late night change to rain there. Speaking of, the change to rain from south to north during the evening will wash away the minor accumulation in southeastern MA by the time you wake up Thursday morning, but with the much bigger mounds of snow (from Wednesday and previous storms) up north will probably result in some slushy spots. 1-2″ of rain combined with the snow melt has prompted a FLOOD WATCH for Boston and the South Shore.
Maine to Get Dumped on Wednesday Night Into Thursday, Snowfall Total Predictions Here

Okay, whoever keeps using all their magical Genie wishes on more snow for the State of Maine, if you could kindly stop, that'd be just terrific. Just kidding- kind of. But it does look like we're set to receive another dollop of snow this week. Fresh off the heels of a storm that I feel like most weather people got slightly wrong. I mean, I don't know about you all, but we definitely got more snow in our area than was predicted. And, not just by a little, but a whole lot!
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
