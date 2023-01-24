Read full article on original website
Colder and wetter February expected in Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what we can expect going into February.
Snow, rain storm in Massachusetts could make Wednesday evening commute hazardous
Hazardous conditions as a result of Wednesday’s storm could impact commuters leaving school and work, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warns. Using a chart, the agency detailed on Twitter Tuesday how different hazards could impact drivers’ commutes in the afternoon and evening. The chart was retweeted by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. For instance, high wind could result in power outages and branches on the road.
Another Snowy Commute: Snow to flip to rain but not before affecting evening commute
Midday flurries will give way to full-blown snow later in the afternoon as the week’s second snow storm heads through southern New England, flipping the script a bit compared to the previous system. Rather than turn from rain to snow over the course of the day, a batch of...
Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm
Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
Heavy rain, wind tonight
7Weather – Another messy storm is here! Our second one this week. This one gave us more of a break around the evening commute as drier air moved in with it. Any snow showers that initially developed will transition to rain. Heavy rain and wind tonight with the potential for flooding.
Boston health officials warn of sewage discharge after recent storms
Multiple sewer overflows caused by accumulated snow and rain from two recent storms prompted Boston officials on Thursday to issue a public health warning. The Boston Public Health Commission advised the public to avoid contact with affected water bodies for at least 48 hours after a sewage discharge or overflow during rainstorms and for 48 hours after rainstorms end.
Another round of winter weather on the way
(WHDH) — Communities across Massachusetts are working to get power back up and running and roadways and sidewalks clear before the next round of winter weather arrives on Wednesday. The storm is expected to begin Wednesday between noon and 3 p.m. and then intensify throughout the afternoon and into...
Another Storm Tomorrow
Quiet and calm tonight with lows in the 20s. Light snow will stick to untreated roads through the afternoon then become heavier in the evening. Expect a slow drive home from work. We’re expecting 1-3″ in the greater Boston area, but 3-5″ toward the 495 towns including Worcester. Route 2 could pick up 6″ before a late night change to rain there. Speaking of, the change to rain from south to north during the evening will wash away the minor accumulation in southeastern MA by the time you wake up Thursday morning, but with the much bigger mounds of snow (from Wednesday and previous storms) up north will probably result in some slushy spots. 1-2″ of rain combined with the snow melt has prompted a FLOOD WATCH for Boston and the South Shore.
Wednesday afternoon will see significant snowfall, followed by Thursday's rain.
BOSTON - What is that odd, blazing, brilliant ball in the sky today? It's true, there is some sunshine there! The month of January has been "interesting." Although it appears that we have only seen a few glimpses of the sun, daily temperatures have been more than 7 degrees higher than usual (the fifth warmest January on record in Boston).
MassDOT reminding drivers to take precautions ahead of Wednesday’s storm
Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is urging drivers to stay alert and be prepared as the incoming storm is expected to impact roads across the state.
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far
ASHBY, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts have already seen some snow accumulation with totals expected to rise throughout the day as rain transitions back to snow. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
What forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of the snow, wind, and rain
National Weather Service: ‘Big story overnight is heavy rain & urban/small stream flooding, especially in RI and SE MA.’
Dam break in Halifax causes flooding in East Bridgewater, some residents using canoes
A dam break in Halifax is causing major flooding in the nearby town of East Bridgewater, forcing some residents to resort to using canoes to get by, according to Boston25news. According to East Bridgewater police, Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp since the water is overflowing the road/bridge in the area of Robin’s Pond.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts have delayed the start of classes or closed Tuesday. See the entire list here.
