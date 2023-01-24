Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Legendary Eddie Murphy Movie Roles to Catch Before 'You People'
Eddie Murphy has been a comedic force of nature ever since he became the youngest cast member of Saturday Night Live in 1980 when he was just nineteen-years-old. The comedic actor quickly transitioned into film roles and almost immediately became one of the biggest, most bankable stars in Hollywood. Although he has found much of his success within the comedy genre, Murphy hasn't been afraid to step outside his comfort zone throughout his career and take on more dramatic roles. With his newest movie,You People out on Netflix today, here is a list of his top films.
Collider
From 'Thor' to 'Beverly Hills Cop': The 10 Best Fish-Out-Of-Water Characters To Hit the Big Screen
A fish-out-of-water is a character placed far out of their element to watch them adapt. Most often crafted for comedic effect, a character's upbringing and understanding of the world are very different from what they experience in their journey. At first glance, the character sticks out like a sore thumb, but as their arc develops, their personality and differences rub off on the world they visit.
Collider
‘You People’ Review: Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Face Off in Mediocre ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ Update
Kenya Barris made a name for himself by creating black-ish, a surprisingly nuanced look at what it's like to be Black in America, explored through the prism of a broadcast network sitcom. For eight seasons, Barris’s show was able to tackle difficult topics like police brutality, the 2016 presidential election, and racism within the span of a little over twenty minutes delicately and with insight.
Collider
'Rabbit Hole' Trailer Puts Kiefer Sutherland at Breaking Point
Just a couple of weeks after unveiling some first-look images and a poster for their upcoming thriller series Rabbit Hole, Paramount+ is following it up with the series’ first teaser trailer that sets the tone of what we’re about to see in the episodes from Season 1. Centered around corporate espionage, the series has 24’s Kiefer Sutherland as a master manipulator who sees the tables turn on him once he’s framed for murder by powerful people. The series premieres in late March.
Collider
Jack McBrayer Joins 'Call Me Kat' as the New Baker for the Cat Café
A new baker is stepping in to fill the void left by Leslie Jordan's Phil in the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat. 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer will step in for the foreseeable future as Gideon, a delightful Amish man who's experiencing much of the outside world for the first time and will now be manning the oven at Kat's (Mayim Bialik) cat café. With the announcement came a short teaser that sees Kat introducing Gideon to her friends at a bar where he quickly shows off that he has no filter.
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Collider
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com
Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
Collider
Adam Lambert, Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy & 'Fairyland's Director on the Importance of Telling This Emotional Story | Sundance 2023
In writer-director Andrew Durham’s feature directorial debut, Fairyland, Emilia Jones plays Alysia Abbott, a young girl being raised by her single father in the ‘70s. Based on the memoir of the same title, and author and real-life Alysia, Fairyland tells a “parallel coming-of-age story,” as Durham describes it, of the father-daughter relationship between Alysia and Steve Abbott (Scoot McNairy), a man navigating the queer community of ‘70s San Francisco, and all the new freedoms it has to offer. While simultaneously raising his daughter and attempting to experience his new life, Steve encourages Alysia to embrace her passions, while doing the same.
‘We were taught that other actresses were out to get you’: Sarah Michelle Gellar on slaying, sexism and surviving Hollywood
When Sarah Michelle Gellar became one of the biggest stars of the Nineties, as representative of an era as jelly shoes, Pogs and Bart Simpson, rumours began to surface. Y2K message boards whispered that she was mean. That she was eager to abandon Buffy the Vampire Slayer, her star-making TV series, for a career in movies. That the words her co-stars so often used to describe her – “professional”, “committed”, “a perfectionist” – were coded, or ambiguous niceties to cover up the fact that she was a teen-queen-from-hell. The truth was a lot more complicated.“A lot of times on sets,...
Collider
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
Collider
10 Highest-Grossing Television Shows of All Time
Over the years, many television shows and sitcoms have been made for our entertainment. While some have garnered a niche fan base, others have turned into money-making engines. The shows that usually generate the most revenue are those with a broader reach audience and accessible to a person of any age.
Collider
Carol Burnett To Celebrate 90th Birthday with Special 'Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love'
Comedy icon, actress, and writer Carol Burnett will be celebrating her birthday this year with a special feature show. The 2-hour show will air on NBC on Wednesday, April 26, as the comedian celebrates turning 90. The special feature is titled Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, and it will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests.
Collider
The 9 Best Computer Screen Movies, From 'Missing' to 'The Collingswood Story'
Also known as screenlife, computer screen movies are a genre of found footage in which the story takes place entirely on, well, a computer screen. Think of Skype chats, Facebook and Instagram profiles, video streams… Yeah, granted, it doesn’t sound that exciting. However, you really shouldn’t judge a laptop by its case: usually sorted into the horror or thriller genres, computer screen movies can be extremely compelling and fun to watch. The most recent film to prove the nay-sayers wrong is the critically acclaimed Missing, a gripping story about a young girl trying to find her mother, who disappeared overseas. But this spiritual sequel to 2018’s Searching - yet another awesome screenlife flick - is far from being the only good example of its kind. Here are 9 amazing computer screen movies that will make you realize that your computer can be a lot more interesting (and scary!) than you thought.
Collider
Angela Bassett Redefined What a Marvel Movie Performance Can Be
The Oscars have slowly, but surely, warmed up to the changing trends of pop culture. Especially when it comes to the superhero movie. The Academy moved to expand the list of Best Picture nominees in the wake of The Dark Knight's success, and at the 2019 ceremony Black Panther was up for multiple nominations — including Best Picture! It ultimately walked away with three awards, and now its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also in the Oscars race. Much of the discussion has revolved around Angela Bassett's turn as Queen Ramonda — and for good reason, as it's the entire center around which the film revolves.
Roman Reigns addresses The Rock/WWE WrestleMania rumors on 'Tonight Show'
Reigns appeared on Friday's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to hype Saturday's Royal Rumble event.
Collider
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023
Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting titles coming this February from some of your favorite comfort films, new seasons of hit shows, exciting new series and films, and a batch of theatrical movies from 2022. The hit comedy series Harlem will be returning for a second season as Camille and her friends try to navigate their love lives and their personal lives in the New York neighborhood. The Orlando Bloom-Cara Delevingne fantasy series Carnival Row will be debuting its second and final season on Prime Video as well. Two Time Academy Award Winner Christoph Waltz will be starring in the dark workplace satire The Consultant which could be Prime Video's answer to Severance. Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemmons will star in the romcom Somebody I Used to Know from director Dave Franco. Recent films such as the Idris Elba survival thriller Beast, the polarizing slasher finale Halloween Ends, George Miller's trippy genie tale Three Thousand Years of Longing, and the sleeper horror hit Smile will also all be making their way to Prime Video in February.
Collider
10 Great M. Night Shyamalan Films to Watch Before 'Knock at the Cabin'
M. Night Shyamalan is easily one of the most influential filmmakers of the generation. The multihyphenate film industry extraordinaire is best known for his eerie, contemporary supernatural thriller films with twist endings. His movies truly make audiences think and often catch them off-guard. His newest, upcoming movie is Knock at...
Collider
10 Best Oscars Hosts of the 21st Century, Ranked
With the 2023 Oscars on the horizon, it is important to remember some of the greatest moments from previous years. Every Oscars Awards Show needs a host (or in some cases, hosts), and the best of the best in the entertainment industry are vetted to have the coveted position. Usually,...
Collider
'Infinity Pool' Featurette: Mia Goth on How the Film Will Redefine Horror
While the horror genre hasn’t gone anywhere in the last number of decades, over the last few years it felt like horror has been through a modern renaissance. This all culminated in 2022 which saw an endless number of box office and critical hits for the genre. 2023 has been continuing that hot streak in January, and the next horror talk of the town is Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård’s starring film releases in theaters this weekend. This mind-bending horror film promises to traumatize its audience with its intense atmosphere and disturbing themes. Now the latest featurette For Infinity Pool, exclusively shared by Bloody Disgusting, sees Goth dive into the film’s intriguingly sick madness.
Collider
‘A Thousand and One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Shines in Tumultuous Family Drama| Sundance 2023
Over the course of writer-director A.V. Rockwell’s feature debut A Thousand and One, time can feel like it is slipping through our fingers. Much like life, the choices we make and the paths we take can only be understood upon looking back when it is too late to do anything different. When seen via film, this can have a devastating impact. When done well, it becomes something like experiencing life in short snapshots with all its many moments of heartbreak and happiness. In this story of a mother doing all she thinks is best for her son, the strongest moments are when we get a chance to sit with the characters and let them reflect on these parts of their lives. From the opening scene, where the sounds of mid-90s New York City draw us into the world of the characters all the way to the end when they get swallowed up by it, there is a rich tapestry of ideas and themes that are brought to life in stunning detail. It ensures that, even when the story itself can often feel like it is losing sight of its characters, there is a poetic beating heart that still finds an emotional resonance as the years slip away.
Comments / 0